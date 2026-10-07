Your health insurance may not give you the specialist you want

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 7, 2026, 3:42 PM
5 minutes read
Your health insurance may not give you the specialist you want

At many private hospitals in Thailand, choosing a specialist is easier than working out what your outpatient insurance will pay for. The online appointment system gives patients two options: ask the hospital to recommend a doctor or choose the doctor yourself.

Some hospitals also let patients search by speciality, language and preferred date, with instant booking available for some doctors. For an expat using Thailand’s private healthcare system, finding the right specialist is usually straightforward; the insurance side is less obvious.

Being free to book a cardiologist, neurologist or orthopaedic specialist does not mean your policy will pay for that consultation in the way you expect. The answer can depend on whether the appointment counts as outpatient care, how the provider is paid and what happens if the first consultation leads to scans, procedures or hospital treatment.

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On this page (click to jump to section)

Section Short summary
Choosing the doctor is easy How Thai private hospitals let patients pick specialists directly, and why insurance cover still decides who pays.
Your annual limit says little about outpatient insurance Why a large annual maximum says little about outpatient specialist cover, separate limits or cost shares.
The appointment can change the rules How a first consultation can lead to scans or procedures with different authorisation and payment requirements.
Check your outpatient insurance before you confirm The questions to ask about outpatient cover, direct billing, approvals and second opinions before booking a specialist.
Where Cigna gives you more room What Cigna Global’s optional outpatient modules, provider directory and Decision Support programme offer members in Thailand.
Is your outpatient insurance ready? A quick test of whether your policy would cover a specialist visit tomorrow, plus any follow-up care.

Choosing the doctor is easy

At large private hospitals in Thailand, patients have plenty of room to research a doctor and request that person directly. That can feel unfamiliar if you come from a healthcare system where specialist access is more referral-led.

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Insurance adds another set of terms. Samitivej Virtual Hospital, for example, advertises online specialist consultations but tells patients that using health insurance depends on their individual policy and recommends checking the cover with the insurer.

The hospital may be willing to see you, but your policy still determines which benefit pays, how the claim is handled, and how much of the cost remains yours.

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Your annual limit says little about outpatient insurance

The annual maximum on a policy does not describe every type of care underneath it. A plan can be strong for hospital admissions and surgery while treating routine outpatient care differently.

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Specialist appointments often happen long before anyone is admitted. Think a persistent heart rhythm problem, a knee that has stopped improving, recurring migraines or a skin condition that needs a dermatologist. If outpatient consultations sit outside the core cover, a large inpatient limit does not help with that bill.

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Before booking the doctor you have spent an evening researching, check whether outpatient specialist consultations are included, whether they sit under a separate limit and whether a deductible or cost share applies.

One consultation can also lead to blood tests, imaging, physiotherapy or a planned procedure, and those services may fall under different policy rules.

The appointment can change the rules

Suppose you find an English-speaking cardiologist in Bangkok and book directly. The first visit may be simple enough: explain the symptoms, review your history and decide what happens next.

Then the specialist asks for an MRI, CT scan or another diagnostic test. A later appointment might lead to a procedure or admission.

Referral and pre-authorisation requirements vary between policies and services, which is why Bangkok Hospital Phuket advises insured patients to verify their benefits and obtain any required authorisation for the specific treatment before they arrive.

Payment can change too, as some international policies normally reimburse outpatient consultations after the patient has paid, while other arrangements allow eligible charges to be settled directly with the provider.
Bangkok Hospital Phuket specifically warns that some overseas insurers do not issue guarantees of payment for outpatient visits and may instead require patients to pay first and claim later.

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Also: Are you actually covered at private hospitals in Thailand, or just insured?

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Check your outpatient insurance before you confirm

Start with the specialist you want, but check the mechanics of the policy before confirming the appointment. Ask whether the consultation is covered as outpatient treatment, whether direct billing is available for that doctor or facility and what you would pay yourself through any deductible or cost share.

If the doctor is likely to order imaging or recommend a procedure, ask whether those next steps need approval. It is also worth knowing what your policy offers if you want another medical opinion before agreeing to major treatment.

Bangkok Hospital itself recommends checking whether your insurer has a direct billing agreement with the hospital rather than assuming that presenting an insurance card will be enough. These arrangements can also change, which makes checking the current position worthwhile even if you have used the hospital before.

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Where Cigna gives you more room

Cigna Global gives members access to specialist consultations through its outpatient cover, alongside tools to assist in finding an appropriate doctor and arrange payment directly with the provider where possible.

For Silver, Gold and Platinum, Cigna’s optional International Outpatient cover includes in-person and virtual consultations with medical practitioners and specialists, subject to the selected plan’s terms and benefit limits.

Close Care has its own optional Outpatient and Wellness Care module, which also includes consultations with medical practitioners and specialists.

Cigna also gives members a provider directory through the secure Customer Area. Its current claims guidance says the Customer Care Team can help find an appropriate hospital, clinic or doctor and, where possible, arrange payment directly to the provider, although any deductible or cost share chosen by the member still applies.

Cigna uses “where possible” for a reason. Direct payment should not be read as a promise that every consultation with every doctor will be cashless, so checking the named specialist or facility before the appointment is still sensible.

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For a more serious diagnosis, Cigna’s Decision Support programme provides access to medical experts for advice and recommendations on an individual diagnosis and treatment plan. It gives members another medical view when they are deciding whether to proceed with major treatment.

Explore Cigna Global’s health insurance options for expats in Thailand and get a personalised quote.

Also: Can you trust a hospital in Thailand for a serious diagnosis?

Is your outpatient insurance ready?

Imagine that you have already found the specialist you want to see tomorrow. Could you use your cover for the consultation, understand what you need to pay yourself and know what happens if further tests or treatment are recommended?

If you aren’t certain, chances are the annual coverage figure is not telling you enough. Check the outpatient benefits, payment arrangements and approval rules while the appointment is still hypothetical, rather than after a specialist has recommended treatment.

Get a free personalised quote from Cigna Global today.

* Insurance benefits, provider arrangements and policy requirements are subject to the selected plan, eligibility, terms and conditions. Cigna product information reflects material available on October 7, 2026.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 7, 2026, 3:42 PM
5 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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