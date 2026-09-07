Thailand becomes seventh South-East Asian country to end rubella

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 7, 2026, 5:16 PM
1 minute read
Thailand becomes seventh South-East Asian country to end rubella | Thaiger
Photo by Roman Didkivskyi via Getty Images Pro

The World Health Organisation (WHO) verified Thailand’s elimination of rubella as a public health problem on September 5, making the country the seventh in the WHO South-East Asia Region to achieve the milestone.

Dr Nilesh Buddha, Officer-in-Charge of the WHO South-East Asia Region, endorsed the Regional Verification Commission‘s recommendation.

“Thailand has shown that rubella elimination is achievable when strong political commitment, resilient immunisation services, high-quality surveillance and community trust come together.”

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WHO verified Thailand's elimination of rubella
Photo by efired via Canva

The Regional Verification Commission for Measles and Rubella Elimination reviewed evidence submitted by Thailand’s National Verification Committee during its annual meeting on June 22 and 23. A verification field visit was then conducted in July.

Thailand joins Bhutan, North Korea, the Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Timor-Leste in achieving rubella elimination in the WHO South-East Asia Region. Bhutan, North Korea, the Maldives and Timor-Leste have eliminated both measles and rubella.

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat described the result as a national achievement. He said the verification was a proud moment for Thailand and paid tribute to decades of work by health workers, volunteers, partners and communities.

Thailand clean from rubella
Photo by andriano_cz via Getty Images

Thailand’s efforts to control rubella date back to 1977, when the country launched its Expanded Programme on Immunisation. A rubella-containing vaccine was added to the national programme in 1986 for six year old girls in primary school. Thailand expanded vaccination coverage to all one year old children in 1993.

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Rubella, also known as German measles, is a contagious viral infection that can be prevented through vaccination. Infection during pregnancy can cause miscarriage or stillbirth and can lead to congenital rubella syndrome, which is associated with lifelong birth defects.

Despite achieving elimination status, public health officials warned that Thailand remains at risk from imported rubella cases. Maintaining high population immunity is therefore essential to preserve the country’s rubella elimination status.

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 7, 2026, 5:16 PM
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