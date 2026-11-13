Which Cigna Global plan fits you? Pick before the 10% promotion ends

The biggest number on each Cigna Global plan is the one least likely to decide which you should buy. Silver carries an annual limit of US$1 million (approximately 33 million baht), Gold US$2 million (approximately 67 million baht), and Platinum has no overall limit at all. The current Cigna promotion takes 10% off all three for the lifetime of the policy, so the choice matters more this month.

A cardiac bypass at a Thai private hospital starts from around US$20,000 (approximately 670,000 baht). A serious motorbike accident can cost anywhere from US$6,000 to US$60,000.

Any of the three plans would absorb those bills several times over; the real differences show up after the operation, in the limits on scans, rehabilitation, home nursing and long-term care.

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Cigna is running a lifetime 10% discount on all three plans until November 30, 2026. This comparison looks at each plan from the point of view of someone living in Thailand.

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What every plan already pays in full

Silver, Gold and Platinum all pay in full for inpatient and daypatient treatment in a private room. They also pay in full for organ transplants, kidney dialysis, prosthetic devices, and local and air ambulance services.

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Cancer care is paid in full on all three as well, with no financial cap at any level. Cancer treatment usually runs across many months rather than a single admission, so the lack of a cap makes a real difference.

At partner hospitals, Cigna settles the bill directly with the hospital. The network includes Bumrungrad International, Bangkok Hospital, Samitivej Sukhumvit, BNH and MedPark. Direct billing removes the initial deposit that Thai private hospitals can demand before treatment, regardless of the tier you hold.

For a straightforward admission, a Silver member and a Platinum member in the same ward would usually see the same result on the bill, which means Silver is far from a stripped-down hospital plan.

Where Silver, Gold and Platinum actually differ

The difference is in the sub-limits, which are caps on specific types of care beneath the headline figure. These are the benefits that matter after a stroke, a serious injury or a long illness.

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Benefit Silver Gold Platinum Annual overall limit US$1,000,000 US$2,000,000 Paid in full MRI, CT and PET scans US$10,000 US$30,000 Paid in full Rehabilitation US$5,000, up to 30 days US$10,000, up to 60 days Paid in full, up to 90 days Home nursing US$2,500, up to 30 days US$5,000, up to 60 days Paid in full, up to 120 days Palliative care US$35,000 US$60,000 Paid in full Mental health (inpatient and daypatient) US$5,000, up to 30 days US$10,000, up to 60 days Paid in full, up to 90 days Routine maternity Not covered US$7,000 US$14,000 Newborn care US$25,000 US$75,000 US$156,000 Out-of-area emergency hospitalisation US$100,000 US$250,000 Paid in full

These figures come from Cigna’s benefit table for annual policies starting or renewing on or after February 15, 2026. All three plans offer the same deductible choices, from US$0 to US$10,000, and the same cost-share options of 0% to 30%. Those choices are the main way to bring the premium down within any tier.

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All three plans qualify for Cigna’s November offer, which takes an extra 10% off the premium for the lifetime of the policy. Get a free quote before November 30, 2026, to see what each tier would cost you.

Who is Silver best for?

Silver works best for:

Younger expats who mainly want protection against a large hospital bill

People with a home-country safety net who want full cover for admissions and cancer care in Thailand

Budget-led buyers who’d rather pay routine outpatient costs themselves

Silver’s main weakness is the US$10,000 cap on advanced imaging (approximately 335,000 baht). That cap, and the 30-day, US$5,000 rehab limit, can run out after a serious accident or stroke, when repeat scans and weeks of physiotherapy are common. Inpatient mental health cover is also capped at US$5,000 for 30 days, and there’s no routine maternity cover.

For Cigna’s November offer, bear in mind that the promotion requires a minimum purchase of US$4,500 (approximately 150,000 baht) for Thailand residents. A Silver plan for a younger person with a high deductible may come in under that, so check the figure on your quote.

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Who is Gold best for?

Gold works best for:

Couples planning to have children in Thailand

Expats in their 40s and 50s who want more headroom on scans, rehabilitation and mental health care

Families who want stronger cover for a newborn

Gold triples the imaging limit to US$30,000 (approximately 1 million baht) and doubles rehabilitation to 60 days and US$10,000. It also adds routine maternity cover of US$7,000 (approximately 234,000 baht), and newborn care rises to US$75,000 from Silver’s US$25,000.

The catch with Gold is timing, as maternity benefits only start once the mother has been covered for 12 months, and that can stretch to 24 months depending on where treatment takes place. If a baby is planned for next year, Gold needs to be in place well ahead of time.

Who is Platinum best for?

Platinum works best for:

Retirees who want the fullest cover for recovery and long-term care

Expats who use premium providers such as Bumrungrad or Bangkok Hospital as a matter of course

Frequent travellers on worldwide-excluding-USA cover who want out-of-area emergencies paid in full

Platinum doesn’t ration recovery, paying rehabilitation in full for up to 90 days and home nursing for up to 120 days. Palliative care has no cap, while Gold limits it to US$60,000 (approximately 2 million baht). For an older expat, these benefits come into play after a hip replacement, a stroke or a terminal diagnosis.

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Platinum’s drawback is price, since it pays for headroom you may never touch. If your realistic risk is a single admission rather than a long recovery, Gold or Silver with a sensible deductible may cover the same ground for less.

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Add-on limits depend on the tier too

The tier you choose also sets the limits on Cigna’s optional modules. The International Outpatient module covers consultations, prescriptions and diagnostics up to US$15,000 a year on Silver and US$35,000 on Gold, and in full on Platinum. Prescribed drugs alone are capped at US$1,500 on Silver, US$4,500 on Gold, and paid in full on Platinum.

For members aged 60 and over, the same module covers outpatient maintenance of certain declared pre-existing conditions listed as exclusions on the policy, such as hypertension, Type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol. The limit runs from US$500 on Silver to US$3,000 on Platinum.

Medical evacuation is a separate module, paid in full on every tier. It’s worth a look for anyone living on Koh Samui, Koh Phangan or in a provincial town without a major hospital.

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Whether those add-ons earn their premium depends on how you use healthcare. We covered that in why more health benefits don’t always mean better insurance in Thailand.

Do all three plans meet visa requirements?

All three plans clear the visa minimums by a wide margin. Since 2021, the O-A retirement visa has required at least 3 million baht (US$100,000) of cover per policy year. The LTR visa requires at least US$50,000. Silver’s US$1 million limit clears both many times over.

All plans can be issued with the Foreign Insurance Certificate used in visa applications. Our guide to health insurance for retirees in Thailand sets out the rules for each retirement route.

Why the plan you pick in November matters

Cigna’s November offer is open to new Cigna Global Individual customers who buy a Silver, Gold or Platinum plan by November 30, 2026. Close Care℠ policies are excluded. Customers who pay annually in full get Cigna’s standard 10% annual payment discount first, then the extra 10% promotional discount on top.

In Cigna’s own example, a US$5,000 policy (approximately 167,000 baht) drops to US$4,500 with the annual payment discount. The promotion then brings it to US$4,050 (approximately 135,000 baht). Quarterly payers get a 3% standard discount before the extra 10%, which brings the same policy to US$4,365.

The discount must be applied by a Cigna sales agent. It runs for the lifetime of the policy, but the terms tie it to the policy staying in force and unchanged. That makes November the time to settle the tier question properly, rather than buying cheap now and planning to upgrade later.

If you’ve been on the fence about international cover, getting a quote this month costs nothing, and it secures the discount if you go ahead. Get a free quote from Cigna Global before November 30, 2026 and ask the sales agent to apply the additional 10% discount.

Promotion terms and conditions: Official November 2026 terms. Coverage does not extend to locations restricted for regulatory or operational reasons, including Iran, Syria, Cuba, North Korea, Crimea (Ukraine), Russia, Iraq, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, the US Virgin Islands, Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Guernsey.

Cigna Healthcare reserves the right to amend or withdraw this promotion prior to a policy being issued. Where the Cigna promotion has been validly applied at point of sale, the applicable discount will continue for the lifetime of the policy, subject to the policy remaining in force and unchanged. This promotion will run from 1st November 2026 until 30th November 2026 and is only eligible to new Cigna Global Individual customers. This promotion is not available for customers whose country of residence is Singapore or Hong Kong. Eligible customers who pay annually in full will receive an initial 10% standard annual payment discount, and an additional promotional discount of 10%. For example, a policy costing $5,000 will receive a 10% discount ($500) when paid annually in full, and then a further 10% discount ($450), bringing the total cost of the policy to $4050. Eligible customers who pay quarterly will receive a 3% standard quarterly payment discount, and an additional promotional discount of 10%. For example, a policy costing $5,000 will receive a 3% discount ($150) when paid quarterly, and then a further 10% discount ($485), bringing the total cost of the policy to $4365. Only Cigna Global health insurance policies (Cigna Global Health Options Silver, Gold, and Platinum cover, excluding Close Care policies) sold between 1st November 2026 until 30th November 2026, will be eligible for the additional promotional discount. The discount may only be applied by a sales agent and cannot be applied in conjunction with any other offer. A minimum purchase value of $3,500 for policies sold to customers who will reside in Europe is required. Policies sold to customers residing in the rest of the world require a minimum purchase value of $4,500 to be eligible. Equivalent values for Europe are £2,627 and 3,120 Euros. Equivalent values for the rest of the world are £3,378 and 4,010 Euros as at 19/10/2026.

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