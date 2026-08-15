The exclusions you probably haven’t read will cost you in Thailand

A single night in a private room at Bangkok Hospital can run past 25,000 baht before any treatment is added to the bill. Most expats assume their health insurance handles that kind of cost without a second thought. But the truth is, the exclusions section of the policy, the part almost nobody reads past the first page, is often where that assumption falls apart.

Health insurance for expats in Thailand is written to be technically complete, not easy to read. The difference between what a policy sounds like it covers and what it actually excludes is where expats lose the most money, usually at the exact moment they can least afford a surprise.

Pre-existing conditions run deeper than you think

Most people understand that a diagnosed or pre-existing condition disclosed at signup can be excluded. What catches expats out is how far “related to” stretches in practice. A minor thyroid issue disclosed years earlier can be used to exclude an unrelated-seeming complication later, if an insurer can draw a clinical line between the two.

Disclosure alone does not guarantee coverage either. Many policies exclude a disclosed condition outright rather than covering it at a higher premium, which means the person who is honest on their application can still end up paying for that condition entirely out of pocket for the life of the policy.

This is one of the most common health insurance exclusions in Thailand’s private market, and one of the easiest to miss before it matters.

Specialised care most policies leave out

Standard policies frequently cap cancer treatment at a fixed annual or lifetime limit. A single course of treatment can exceed that cap well before the illness is resolved.

Chemotherapy alone commonly runs US$600 to US$3,000 per cycle (approximately 19,000 to 96,000 baht) at private hospitals in Thailand, and targeted therapy can add another US$2,500 to US$5,000 a month (approximately 80,000 to 160,000 baht).

Multiply that across a full course, and the patient ends up funding the rest out of pocket in the middle of treatment.

Chronic conditions like diabetes or heart disease need coordinated, ongoing management, not a string of individual claims filed one at a time. Most basic plans were never built to provide that. Without it, each test, medication adjustment, and specialist visit gets processed as a separate event, and the person managing a long-term condition is left to coordinate their own care across a foreign healthcare system.

Also: Thailand health insurance that covers chronic conditions: What expats need to know

A similar problem shows up at the point of diagnosis itself. If a diagnosis is unclear or contested, a generic policy has no mechanism for accessing a second opinion from a specialist outside the local system, which matters most in a system the patient doesn’t yet know how to navigate.

Coverage that stops at the map’s edge

Geographic restrictions are one of the plainer exclusions on paper, but they matter more in Thailand than the wording may suggest. A policy limited to a specific coverage area will not pay for treatment outside it, including cases where the nearest adequate facility happens to be across a border.

Rural provinces and islands are where this becomes a real problem rather than a technicality. Thailand has 66 JCI-accredited hospitals, more than any other country in Southeast Asia, but nearly all of them sit in major cities.

A serious diagnosis on a smaller island or in a rural province can mean the nearest facility capable of treating it is hours away by transport that a standard policy has no obligation to arrange or fund.

Industry data on medical evacuations puts a short domestic transfer at US$12,000 to US$25,000 (roughly 380,000 to 800,000 baht), and an international evacuation well over US$100,000 (more than 3.2 million baht), a bill that lands entirely on the patient without evacuation cover.

Other exclusions worth a quick check

Maternity and fertility treatment are rarely included by default. Most insurers sell them as a separate module with a waiting period of about a year, so a pregnancy that starts before that module is active isn’t covered.

Dental, vision, and cosmetic procedures sit outside standard plans entirely. And named conditions like tumours or cataracts commonly carry a waiting period of up to 120 days, on top of the usual 30-day wait for general illness.

Also: 7 things that will void your health insurance in Thailand

Where Cigna Global closes each of these gaps

Good health insurance for expats in Thailand accounts for these problems, not just the ones that are easy to advertise. Cigna Global built its plans around exactly what’s missing above.

Full cancer care has no financial limits on treatment across all plan tiers. There’s no cap to raise, because there isn’t one.

Complex case management assigns a dedicated nurse to a chronic condition like diabetes or heart disease for the life of the policy, so a diabetic’s care gets managed as one ongoing relationship instead of a stack of disconnected claims. And a medical second opinion service gives access to specialists outside the local system when a diagnosis needs a second look.

For the coverage-area problem, medical evacuation covers transport to the nearest Centre of Excellence when local facilities, particularly in rural areas or on islands, cannot provide the necessary care. Vision and dental are also available as an optional add-on tier, for two of the exclusions almost every standard plan shares.

Plan Annual limit Coverage Close Care℠ US$500,000 Thailand plus home country (up to 180 days out-of-area) Silver US$1,000,000 Essential hospital, emergency, diagnostics, and hospitalisation Gold US$2,000,000 Adds routine maternity, cancer screenings, and specialist treatment Platinum US$2,000,000+ Comprehensive coverage, most benefits paid in full

Every core tier also meets Thailand’s O-A and O-X visa insurance minimums of 400,000 baht inpatient and 40,000 baht outpatient cover.

Get a free quote from Cigna Global today and see which tier actually matches what’s covered above, rather than assuming any policy labelled “comprehensive” already does.

What to check before you’re covered

These aren’t the only exclusions worth knowing, but they’re the ones most likely to catch you out when it actually matters.

Whether you already hold health insurance for expats in Thailand or you’re comparing quotes for the first time, read the exact wording on pre-existing conditions before renewing or signing anything. Is a disclosed condition excluded outright, or covered at a different rate? Get a real number for the cancer cap too, in dollars or baht, not a vague tier name.

It’s also worth asking directly how chronic condition management works. Is there a named point of contact, or does every visit get filed as its own separate claim?

Check the coverage area against where treatment would actually happen. If the nearest good hospital is a flight away, evacuation coverage stops being a footnote. And ask what waiting period applies to maternity, named conditions, or anything you plan to use in the first year.

The best health insurance for expats in Thailand is the one whose exclusions you’ve actually read, not the one with the highest headline limit.

Medical costs in Thailand are compounding at 14 to 15% annually, according to the Willis Towers Watson Global Medical Trends Survey, which makes an exclusion that seemed minor at signing considerably more expensive by the time it matters.

Get a free quote from Cigna Global today and check the fine print before it becomes the reason a claim doesn’t pay out.

*Policy terms, exclusions, and coverage figures reflect conditions as of August 2026 and are subject to change. Always verify current terms directly with the insurer before purchasing or renewing a policy.

Also: Expat health insurance Thailand cost: what you’ll pay monthly in 2026