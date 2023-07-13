What to Expect When Undergoing ACL Surgery in Thailand

A ligament injury, particularly Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), is a common medical condition seen among athletes and people with physically demanding jobs. Precision, expertise, and advanced techniques are the need of the hour for a successful surgery and postoperative recovery. Thailand, known for its top-notch medical infrastructure and high-ranking surgeons, is an ideal destination for an ACL surgery.

ACL’s primary function is to provide stability, allowing forward movement and rotation of the tibia over the femur. Sports injuries, automobile accidents, or falls often lead to ACL damage, impairing joint movement, and causing severe pain. In Thailand, experienced orthopedic surgeons in specialized medical facilities and clinics conduct the surgical treatment for ACL injuries.

The cost of ACL surgery in Thailand depends on various factors like the extent of ligament repair, surgeon’s proficiency, and the hospital’s location. Additional elements like prior medical exams, post-surgery medications, anesthesia, and recovery program may add to the expenses. It is thus beneficial to understand these costs in detail before proceeding with the surgery.

ACL surgery begins with administering anesthesia, followed by the insertion of the arthroscope through a small incision, allowing a clear view of the torn ligament. Smaller incisions are made to use surgical instruments to remove the torn fibers and replace them with new tissue either derived from the patient’s patellar or hamstring tendons, or from a cadaver. This surgery usually requires an overnight stay in the hospital followed by regular follow-ups and rehabilitation sessions.

After ACL surgery, complete recovery can take between 6-9 months or up to a year in some cases. Patients usually return to non-physically demanding jobs within 2-3 weeks post-surgery. Regular physiotherapy, an important aspect of the recovery, begins immediately after the surgery and continues until the joint has regained at least 95% strength compared to the unaffected knee.

Recovering from an ACL surgery requires meticulous aftercare. Regular visits to the doctor/physiotherapist, prescribed medication, and supportive care at home are essential. Putting pillows under the knee to keep it elevated, applying ice packs to reduce swelling, using crutches or walking aids until full recovery, and avoiding strenuous activities are necessary post-surgery steps. Physiotherapy sessions under expert supervision after the stitches’ removal are indispensable.

The success rate of ACL surgery in Thailand ranges between 85% to 90%. However, a small percentage of patients may encounter post-surgical complications such as stiffness in the joint, decreased mobility, infection, and blood clot formation, requiring additional surgical intervention.

Alternatives to ACL surgery involve stem cell therapy, prolotherapy, or Platelet Rich Plasma treatment that target the ligament regeneration, reducing inflammation, and promoting joint movement.

Prior to the surgery, a patient is assessed physically, blood tests, and imaging examinations are conducted. Discussions with an anesthesiologist and a thorough review of current medication are standard pre-operative procedures. Similarly, the post-operative period involves meetings with the healthcare team to monitor vital signs, manage pain, and initiate physical therapy sessions.

Follow us on :













Despite the benefits, ACL surgery entails potential risks and complications. Infections, blood clots, nerve damage, grafting unsuccessful, and postoperative knee instability or stiffness can occur in rare cases. Adhering to the recommended physical therapy regimen and a healthy routine, these risks can be significantly decreased, ensuring a successful recovery.

In conclusion, ACL is a complex surgery that demands high competence and precision. With Thailand offering world-class medical facilities, experienced surgeons, and a high success rate in orthopedics, it is making a mark in providing an extensive system of medical procedures and recovery care. If you are looking to make a booking click HERE