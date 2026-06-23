Vejthani International Hospital completes Thailand’s first private-hospital robotic kidney transplant from deceased donor

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: June 23, 2026, 3:00 PM
70 2 minutes read
Vejthani International Hospital completes Thailand’s first private-hospital robotic kidney transplant from deceased donor | Thaiger

Vejthani International Hospital has successfully performed a kidney transplant from a deceased donor using the Da Vinci Robotic-Assisted Surgery System, becoming the first private hospital in Thailand to complete the procedure with this technology.

The transplant was carried out by a multidisciplinary team including nephrologists, urologic surgeons, vascular surgeons, and healthcare professionals involved in organ transplant care. The team jointly planned the procedure and selected robotic-assisted surgery as an alternative to conventional open surgery.

Professor Emeritus Dr Prasert Salwiwat, adviser to the chief executive officer and chairman of the Kidney Transplant Patient Care Committee at Vejthani International Hospital, said kidney transplantation is an effective treatment for patients with end-stage chronic kidney disease.

The treatment can help suitable patients return to a better quality of life without continuing to rely on haemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis.

Vejthani International Hospital completes Thailand’s first private-hospital robotic kidney transplant from deceased donor | News by Thaiger

“Kidney transplant surgery is a complex procedure that requires a high level of precision and attention to detail.

“The Da Vinci Robotic-Assisted Surgery System helps improve surgical efficiency, particularly during the connection of blood vessels and the ureter. The first procedure was completed successfully, and the transplanted kidney began functioning after surgery, meaning the patient no longer required dialysis.”

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The patient is currently recovering in the hospital and remains under observation for infection. Kidney transplant recipients are required to take immunosuppressive medication to reduce the risk of the body rejecting the transplanted organ.

Robotic-assisted kidney transplantation provides surgeons with a high-resolution three-dimensional view of small blood vessels and surrounding tissue. The system’s robotic arms can also move within confined areas, supporting greater control during technically demanding stages of the operation.

The procedure is carried out through a smaller incision than traditional kidney transplant surgery. Vejthani claimed surgeons make an incision of about six to seven centimetres to place the donor kidney inside the recipient’s body, compared with an incision of approximately 15 centimetres during a conventional open transplant.

This approach is intended to reduce tissue trauma and blood loss while lowering the risk of infection and postoperative complications. The smaller incision may also support faster recovery from the surgical wound.

Robotic-assisted kidney transplantation is already recognised as a treatment option at leading hospitals in several countries. Vejthani’s first procedure represents a medical milestone for the hospital and is expected to support improvements in the effectiveness, safety, and quality of care offered to kidney transplant patients.

The hospital noted, however, that the robotic procedure is not suitable for every patient. Doctors must consider several factors before recommending the treatment, including the recipient’s physical condition, the suitability and readiness of the donated organ, and individual medical risks.

Each potential recipient must therefore undergo a detailed assessment by the transplant team before a decision is made on whether robotic-assisted surgery is appropriate.

The successful Vejthani robotic kidney transplant reflects the hospital’s wider efforts to introduce advanced surgical technology while maintaining multidisciplinary planning and patient-specific care. The procedure also expands the options available to eligible kidney transplant patients in Thailand’s private healthcare sector.

Press Release

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: June 23, 2026, 3:00 PM
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