Photo courtesy of Matichon

Thailand’s Department of Health will test tap water for arsenic at 91 village supply systems and check 390 drinking water factories in seven provinces, following a meeting at the Public Health Ministry yesterday, November 27. Officials aim to finish the first round within two weeks and then repeat the checks twice a month.

The checks cover areas within 1 kilometre of rivers and other natural water sources in provinces including Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan and Nakhon Phanom. Working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Medical Sciences, the department will also test 53 samples of fruit and vegetables and 25 samples of rice for arsenic, cadmium, mercury and lead.

Department of Health director-general Thiti Sawaengtham, who chaired the meeting, said the FDA had already tested 37 samples of sealed bottled drinking water at random, five from Mae Sai and 32 from Mueang Chiang Rai district, and none contained substances above the legal limits.

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Thiti said the ministry also plans to monitor the health of residents in at-risk groups and is producing urine test kits that screen for arsenic exposure, which it will send to the affected areas. The department is building an online dashboard to track risk areas, monitoring points and the latest test results.

Officials suspended tap water to 14 villages in Mae Sai district earlier this month after arsenic in the local waterworks reached about 30 times the safe limit, Al Jazeera reported. Thai officials have pointed to gold and rare earth mines in Myanmar’s Shan State as the source of the arsenic in the Kok and Sai rivers, and the two countries have agreed to take joint water samples from both rivers, AFP reported on November 27.

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Rice from the border area has been under scrutiny since earlier this month, when exporters and mills slowed purchases of Chiang Rai rice while officials tested samples for arsenic.

Thiti urged people in the risk areas not to use river water directly, and to rely instead on tap water from the Provincial Waterworks Authority or on village supplies certified to meet the standard, while buying food and drinking water only from reliable sources.