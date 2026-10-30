Thailand issues soil fever warning after 136 deaths

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 30, 2026, 11:34 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand issues soil fever warning after 136 deaths
Photo via Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of Thailand

Thailand has warned farmers, people with diabetes and residents in flood-prone areas to take precautions against melioidosis, also known as soil fever, after recording 3,102 cases and 136 deaths nationwide this year.

The warning, issued by the Department of Disease Control (DDC) yesterday, October 29, comes as continued rainfall leaves standing water and wet soil in parts of the country, increasing the risk of exposure to the bacteria that cause the disease.

DDC Director-General Dr Montien Kanasawat said melioidosis can occur throughout the year but is more common during the rainy season.

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People who work directly with soil and water are particularly vulnerable, along with those who have underlying conditions such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease and thalassaemia.

Thailand issues a soil fever warning after recording 3,102 cases and 136 deaths this year, urging farmers and diabetics to take precautions.
Photo via DDC

Data from the Digital Disease Surveillance (DDS) system showed 3,102 cases and 136 deaths between January 1 and October 27, representing a case fatality rate of 4.38%.

Of those infected, 1,828 were hospitalised. The highest reported case rates per 100,000 people were among those aged 60 and above, followed by people aged 50 to 59 and 40 to 49.

Most cases were reported in northeastern Thailand, including Mukdahan, Bueng Kan, Yasothon, Buri Ram and Ubon Ratchathani. Despite the reported deaths, this year’s overall case numbers remain slightly below the median recorded over the previous five years.

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Dr Montien explained that the bacteria responsible for melioidosis are found in soil and water across all regions of Thailand.

Bangkok floods are easing, but over 400 city-run schools will close for a day as officials help stranded residents and monitor flooded areas.
Photo via JS100 Radio

Infection can occur through contact with contaminated water or soil, particularly through wounds or mucous membranes, as well as through contaminated food, drinking water or inhaled soil particles.

Symptoms usually develop four to nine days after infection, although some people become ill within a day, while others may not develop symptoms for years. The incubation period depends on the amount of bacteria entering the body and the person’s immune status.

Melioidosis can cause a wide range of symptoms that resemble other infections, making diagnosis difficult. Common early symptoms include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

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Some patients develop abscesses in the skin, lungs, liver or spleen. Severe cases can involve infection spreading throughout the body and entering the bloodstream.

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Doctors generally rely on laboratory bacterial cultures to confirm the diagnosis and guide treatment.

Thailand issues a soil fever warning after recording 3,102 cases and 136 deaths this year, urging farmers and diabetics to take precautions.
Photo via DDC

DDC Deputy Director-General Dr Direk Khampan advised people to avoid walking through floodwater, mud or wet soil wherever possible. Those who must work in these conditions should wear rubber boots, gloves, long trousers or protective waders.

After contact with potentially contaminated soil or water, people should wash thoroughly with soap and clean water.

Anyone with an open wound should clean it promptly with antiseptic and avoid contact with soil or water until it has completely healed.

The department also recommends eating thoroughly cooked food and drinking bottled water that meets safety standards.

People should avoid exposure to heavy rain, particularly during strong winds and storms, as contaminated soil particles may become airborne and be inhaled.

Dr Direk urged anyone who develops a high fever lasting two days or longer after contact with soil or water to seek medical attention immediately, particularly farmers and people with diabetes.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 30, 2026, 11:34 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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