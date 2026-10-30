Thailand issues soil fever warning after 136 deaths

Thailand has warned farmers, people with diabetes and residents in flood-prone areas to take precautions against melioidosis, also known as soil fever, after recording 3,102 cases and 136 deaths nationwide this year.

The warning, issued by the Department of Disease Control (DDC) yesterday, October 29, comes as continued rainfall leaves standing water and wet soil in parts of the country, increasing the risk of exposure to the bacteria that cause the disease.

DDC Director-General Dr Montien Kanasawat said melioidosis can occur throughout the year but is more common during the rainy season.

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People who work directly with soil and water are particularly vulnerable, along with those who have underlying conditions such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease and thalassaemia.

Data from the Digital Disease Surveillance (DDS) system showed 3,102 cases and 136 deaths between January 1 and October 27, representing a case fatality rate of 4.38%.

Of those infected, 1,828 were hospitalised. The highest reported case rates per 100,000 people were among those aged 60 and above, followed by people aged 50 to 59 and 40 to 49.

Most cases were reported in northeastern Thailand, including Mukdahan, Bueng Kan, Yasothon, Buri Ram and Ubon Ratchathani. Despite the reported deaths, this year’s overall case numbers remain slightly below the median recorded over the previous five years.

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Dr Montien explained that the bacteria responsible for melioidosis are found in soil and water across all regions of Thailand.

Infection can occur through contact with contaminated water or soil, particularly through wounds or mucous membranes, as well as through contaminated food, drinking water or inhaled soil particles.

Symptoms usually develop four to nine days after infection, although some people become ill within a day, while others may not develop symptoms for years. The incubation period depends on the amount of bacteria entering the body and the person’s immune status.

Melioidosis can cause a wide range of symptoms that resemble other infections, making diagnosis difficult. Common early symptoms include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

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Some patients develop abscesses in the skin, lungs, liver or spleen. Severe cases can involve infection spreading throughout the body and entering the bloodstream.

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Doctors generally rely on laboratory bacterial cultures to confirm the diagnosis and guide treatment.

DDC Deputy Director-General Dr Direk Khampan advised people to avoid walking through floodwater, mud or wet soil wherever possible. Those who must work in these conditions should wear rubber boots, gloves, long trousers or protective waders.

After contact with potentially contaminated soil or water, people should wash thoroughly with soap and clean water.

Anyone with an open wound should clean it promptly with antiseptic and avoid contact with soil or water until it has completely healed.

The department also recommends eating thoroughly cooked food and drinking bottled water that meets safety standards.

People should avoid exposure to heavy rain, particularly during strong winds and storms, as contaminated soil particles may become airborne and be inhaled.

Dr Direk urged anyone who develops a high fever lasting two days or longer after contact with soil or water to seek medical attention immediately, particularly farmers and people with diabetes.