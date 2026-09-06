Thailand Reports 53,362 Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease Cases in 2026

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 6, 2026, 12:00 PM
2 minutes read
Thailand Reports 53,362 Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease Cases in 2026 | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thai Rath

The Department of Disease Control is urging surveillance of hand, foot and mouth disease in young children across Thailand in 2026, as rainy season cases rise. Clustered outbreaks are common in schools and childcare centres. Children there have close contact during shared activities and touch shared objects, which increases spread.

Surveillance figures from the Digital Disease Surveillance system, run by the Bureau of Epidemiology, recorded 53,362 cumulative cases nationwide from 1 January to 1 September. One death was recorded, a rate of 0.002 per 100,000 population. A further 5,408 patients required hospitalisation.

The 2026 cumulative count remains lower than the same period last year. Children aged 0 to 4 are the most affected group. They are followed by those aged 5 to 9, then 10 to 14.

Director-General of the Department of Disease Control Monthian Khanasawat described the symptoms as fever with mouth ulcers or red spots on the tongue, palate or inner cheek.
Photo courtesy of Chiang Mai News

Director-General of the Department of Disease Control Monthian Khanasawat described the symptoms as fever with mouth ulcers or red spots on the tongue, palate or inner cheek. A rash or clear blisters may appear on the palms, soles, torso or buttocks. Young children may become fussy, drool, complain of mouth pain or refuse food and milk.

Monthian said high fever, very poor fluid intake, lethargy, convulsions, excessive vomiting or laboured breathing are severe warning signs. These can indicate encephalitis or myocarditis and may be life threatening.

Deputy Director-General Direk Khamphaen issued six recommendations for schools and childcare centres.
Photo courtesy of Chiang Mai News

Deputy Director-General Direk Khamphaen issued six recommendations for schools and childcare centres. Staff should screen children daily before class for fever, rash, blisters and mouth sores. Sick children should be sent home and public health officials notified.

Where two or more cases appear in the same classroom within a week, Direk said the classroom should close for at least one day, with a further week of intensified screening. Classrooms, bathrooms, toys and shared items should be cleaned regularly with detergent or diluted sodium hypochlorite.

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Schools were also told to provide adequate handwashing facilities, promote hygiene and ban the sharing of personal items such as cups, spoons, handkerchiefs and towels. Where clustered cases appear, monitoring should continue in coordination with local health authorities.

Parents were advised to watch for symptoms, especially before taking children to school or daycare. Children with symptoms should stay at home and see a doctor. They should be kept out of school for five working days, or until they have fully recovered. The department takes public questions on its 1422 hotline.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 6, 2026, 12:00 PM
2 minutes read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.