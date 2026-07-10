Thailand liver fluke cases reach 2,656, no deaths reported

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 10, 2026, 10:17 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand liver fluke cases reach 2,656, no deaths reported
Edited photo made with photo via DDC/ Magnific

Thailand recorded 2,656 confirmed liver fluke cases between January 1 and July 7 this year, with the highest rates found in the Northeast and North, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Data from the Division of Epidemiology’s Digital Disease Surveillance system showed that case rates were highest among people aged 50 to 59, followed by those aged 60 and over and those aged 15 to 19. No deaths were reported.

Dr Sailak Phimko, director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Control Region 9 in Nakhon Ratchasima, said liver fluke disease remains a major public health concern in Thailand, particularly in the Northeast and North.

The two regions have some of the country’s highest rates of liver fluke eggs detected in screenings, largely due to the consumption of insufficiently cooked or raw freshwater fish.

Chaiyaphum has the highest incidence of liver fluke disease in the region, partly because its four river sources create favourable conditions for the parasite to spread through freshwater fish. Confirmed cases have also been recorded in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Health officials have reported 2,656 liver fluke cases in Thailand and warned that eating raw freshwater fish can increase infection risk.
Photo via Flukeman

Liver flukes are flatworms transmitted to humans through the consumption of raw or undercooked white-scaled freshwater fish. Dishes associated with infection risk include raw or lightly cooked fish salads and fermented fish products such as koi pla, larb pla, phla pla, pla som, pla chom, and uncooked pla ra.

Once inside the body, liver flukes can survive in the bile ducts for 20 to 30 years and cause chronic inflammation.

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People with confirmed infections who remain untreated for long periods, or who become infected repeatedly, face an increased risk of developing bile duct cancer.

The DDC recommends eating food that is cooked, clean, and safe. Marinating or preserving fish with fish sauce, salt, lime juice, or other seasonings does not kill liver fluke larvae, while drinking alcohol with raw fish offers no protection.

Freshwater fish should be cooked thoroughly before being eaten. Health officials recommend boiling fish for at least 10 minutes or heating it in an 800-watt microwave for at least 10 minutes to destroy the larvae.

Pla ra should also be fully cooked, while vegetables should be washed thoroughly before consumption. Adults are advised not to encourage children or young people to eat raw or partially cooked fish.

Health officials have reported 2,656 liver fluke cases in Thailand and warned that eating raw freshwater fish can increase infection risk.
Photo via Magnific

Good sanitation also plays an important role in preventing the spread of liver flukes. People should use hygienic toilets and avoid defecating in water sources to help break the parasite’s transmission cycle.

Those who regularly eat raw fish are advised to undergo stool testing at a public health facility to check for liver fluke eggs and receive appropriate treatment if needed. Annual stool testing is recommended for people with a history of regular consumption of raw fish.

Anyone experiencing loss of appetite, weight loss, bloating, an enlarged liver, indigestion, abdominal discomfort, or tightness beneath the ribs on the right side should seek medical attention to determine the cause.

Further information is available from the Department of Disease Control hotline on 1422.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 10, 2026, 10:17 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.