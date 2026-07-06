Thailand Health Excellence ArokaGO partnership connects 285 providers with global travellers

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 6, 2026, 4:00 PM
58 2 minutes read
Thailand Health Excellence ArokaGO partnership connects 285 providers with global travellers | Thaiger

Thailand Health Excellence 2026: The Next Chapter of Global Healing, supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), has announced a strategic partnership with ArokaGO to strengthen Thailand’s position as a Global Health & Healing Destination.

The partnership will feature more than 285 Thai healthcare, medical, and wellness providers on the ArokaGO platform, giving international users a digital channel to discover, compare, and connect directly with trusted healthcare services across Thailand.

Thailand Health Excellence 2026 promotes the country as a leading destination for medical tourism.

ArokaGO is a global medical tourism platform designed to connect patients and wellness travellers with healthcare and wellness providers. Through the partnership, Thailand’s health and wellness ecosystem will gain greater international visibility, while overseas users will have easier access to reliable information before choosing services.

Guided by the vision “Healing is the New Luxury,” Thailand Health Excellence 2026 highlights Thailand’s strengths across three areas: Medical Excellence, Science-Based Wellness, and Science-Based Local Wisdom.

The initiative presents Thailand as a destination where prevention, treatment, recovery, and well-being can be combined into a single integrated journey. By using digital tools and international partnerships, the programme aims to make Thailand’s health and healing services more accessible to travellers worldwide.

The partnership enhances international visibility for Thailand’s healthcare and wellness providers.

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Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said health is becoming an important part of the future of travel.

“Health is redefining the future of travel. Through strategic digital partnerships and strong international collaboration, Thailand is expanding opportunities for global travellers to discover trusted healthcare and wellness experiences that combine medical excellence with meaningful recovery and healing.”

Assistant Professor Dr Kulabutr Komenkul, chief executive officer and co-founder of ArokaGO, said the partnership would help connect Thailand’s healthcare ecosystem with a wider global audience.

“We are delighted to be part of Thailand Health Excellence 2026 and to help connect Thailand’s exceptional healthcare ecosystem with people around the world.

“Thailand is internationally recognised for its high-quality medical services, skilled professionals, hospitality, and innovation. Featuring more than 285 healthcare and wellness providers on the ArokaGO platform will significantly enhance their global visibility and make it easier for international users to explore, compare, and directly access trusted services in Thailand.

“We believe digital technology will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Medical Tourism, and we are proud to support Thailand’s vision of becoming a leading Global Health & Healing Destination under the philosophy that Healing is the New Luxury.”

Thailand Health Excellence ArokaGO partnership connects 285 providers with global travellers | News by Thaiger

International users can explore Thailand’s healthcare and wellness offerings, compare services, and connect directly with providers through the arokago website.

Thailand Health Excellence 2026 said the collaboration with ArokaGO supports the wider goal of expanding the country’s Health & Healing Ecosystem through digital innovation, international market access, and trusted provider visibility.

In collaboration with Health Excellence 2026

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 6, 2026, 4:00 PM
58 2 minutes read

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