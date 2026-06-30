Thailand launches Health Excellence 2026 to strengthen global health and healing tourism

Thailand has officially launched Thailand Health Excellence 2026, supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and a network of public and private partners, medical institutions, academic organisations, and wellness providers. The initiative aims to strengthen Thailand’s position as a global health and healing destination as more travellers seek experiences focused on prevention, recovery, longevity, emotional wellbeing, and quality of life.

The programme responds to a wider shift in global travel, with health becoming an increasingly important factor in how people choose destinations and plan their journeys. Travellers are looking beyond leisure and relaxation towards experiences that also support physical health, mental wellbeing, rehabilitation, and long-term wellness.

Three strategic pillars for Thailand’s future

Thailand Health Excellence 2026 presents the country’s health and wellness strengths through three strategic pillars:

Medical Excellence Science-Based Wellness Science-Based Local Wisdom

By bringing together modern medicine, scientific innovation, Thai wisdom, and tourism, the initiative promotes a connected Health & Healing Ecosystem covering prevention, treatment, recovery, rehabilitation, and lifelong wellbeing.

The programme is guided by the concept “Healing is the New Luxury,” reflecting the idea that meaningful travel can contribute to better health, greater balance, and an improved quality of life.

Introducing 10 Signature Health Journeys

A major part of the initiative is the launch of 10 Signature Health Journeys, developed to respond to the changing health and wellbeing needs of modern travellers.

The curated journeys cover specialised medical care, post-treatment recovery, preventive wellness, healthy ageing, emotional wellbeing, and long-term quality-of-life support.

Together, the experiences reflect Thailand’s plan to move beyond conventional health tourism by connecting medical treatment, recovery, prevention, and holistic wellbeing within a single travel ecosystem.

Siriraj presents Science-Based Local Wisdom

Thailand Health Excellence 2026 also introduces the Siriraj Center of Applied Thai Traditional Medicine, also known as Siriraj Sappaya-sthana for Health Promotion, as a leading example of Science-Based Local Wisdom.

The centre demonstrates how evidence-informed Thai traditional medicine can be integrated with modern healthcare and wellness practices while preserving Thailand’s cultural heritage and local knowledge.

Its inclusion highlights the role traditional Thai medicine can play in contemporary health services when supported by research, clinical knowledge, and appropriate standards of care.

Thailand Surf Therapy debuts in Phang Nga

Another key initiative is Thailand Surf Therapy – The Wave of Healing, described as Thailand’s first project to bring internationally recognised Surf Therapy concepts into the country’s tourism sector.

Developed with Waves for Change from South Africa, the programme combines surfing, nature, physical movement, and positive social connection to support emotional wellbeing and mental health through Science-Based Wellness principles.

Phang Nga has been selected as the pilot destination. The project is intended to support the development of new coastal wellness tourism experiences inspired by the restorative qualities of the sea.

Building a global health and healing network

Thailand Health Excellence 2026 also aims to strengthen international cooperation through partnerships designed to improve market access and make health travel more convenient.

One initiative is a collaboration with Fresenius Medical Care to promote Dialysis-Friendly Long Stay Thailand. The programme is designed to support dialysis patients who wish to travel or stay in Thailand for extended periods while maintaining continuity of care.

Another partnership involves ArokaGo, an international medical tourism platform that connects travellers with healthcare and wellness providers. Through its digital system, users can search, compare, and contact participating providers directly.

These partnerships are intended to make it easier for international travellers to access trusted medical and wellness services while supporting Thailand’s wider health tourism sector.

Supported by a wider Health & Healing Ecosystem

The initiative is backed by a broad network of domestic and international partners representing different parts of Thailand’s health, tourism, aviation, hospitality, technology, and wellness sectors.

Partners include the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT), Royal Orchid Plus, AOT Limousine, Fresenius Medical Care, Airbnb, Agoda, ArokaGo, Premier Serene, Healiday, Rise on Wave, and Siam Piwat in partnership with HarmonyOS and Huawei.

Hospitals, wellness operators, tourism businesses, and other strategic partners are also supporting the programme as part of the wider effort to strengthen Thailand’s international position in health and healing travel.

TAT outlines long-term vision

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said the meaning of travel is changing as travellers increasingly seek experiences that support their health, happiness, and overall quality of life.

“The world is redefining the meaning of travel. Today’s travellers are looking beyond beautiful destinations. They are seeking experiences that help them become healthier, happier, and enjoy a better quality of life.

“I believe that the best journey is not simply one that takes people to discover new places, but one that helps them rediscover their own health, balance, and purpose in life.

“That is why we believe that ‘Healing is the New Luxury.’

“Thailand’s greatest strength lies not only in its medical excellence, but also in its unique ability to integrate Medical Excellence, Science-Based Wellness, and Science-Based Local Wisdom with nature, culture, and heartfelt hospitality to create meaningful journeys of healing, recovery, and renewal.

“Ultimately, the most valuable journey is one that allows people to return home with better health, greater hope, and an improved quality of life.

“This is the vision behind Thailand Health Excellence 2026, and an important milestone in positioning Thailand as a trusted Global Health & Healing Destination for people around the world.”

Thailand Health Excellence 2026 brings together medical services, evidence-based wellness, Thai traditional knowledge, travel, technology, and international partnerships under one framework.

Through its three strategic pillars, 10 Signature Health Journeys, international collaborations, and new wellness concepts, the initiative aims to build a more connected health and healing tourism ecosystem while supporting Thailand’s long-term position in the global wellness and medical travel markets.

Press Release