Thai mpox patient urges public not to assume risky sexual activity as infection source

A Thai man shared his experience after being diagnosed with mpox, saying he hopes to raise awareness about the disease and discourage stigma against patients.

The 25 year old patient, Thanaphat, also known as August, posted videos describing his symptoms, recent activities, diagnosis and treatment. He said he wanted to challenge the assumption that mpox only affects people who engage in risky sexual activity.

Thanaphat said he sought medical care after spending two or three nights unable to sleep, experiencing aching limbs and severe back pain, and having changes in his bowel movements.

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He said swollen lymph nodes in both groins were the clearest sign, followed by a rash and raised bumps that spread across his body and face.

He visited a hospital covered by his Social Security entitlement on October 24. He said he asked whether the rash on his face could be mpox, but was told it was unlikely because the disease would be a serious matter.

Doctors later asked him to review his activities during the 21 days before his symptoms began, which led him to focus on the first half of October.

Thanaphat said he attended a party on the night of October 9, where he shared a glass with friends and people he had not met before. The next day, he went to a crowded pageant attended by people from several countries.

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He said he suspected the shared glass might have been the source of his infection, but the account does not establish how he contracted mpox.

According to Thanaphat, the hospital offered him an isolation room or a transfer to the Bamrasnaradura Institute. He chose to isolate at home.

He said his care included medication for fever and pain while his immune system fought the infection. A doctor called him daily for eight days before a repeat blood test.

Thanaphat said the worst stage had passed and he could resume daily activities. His back pain and fever had eased, but he still had scabs and was continuing to isolate.

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He urged people not to assume mpox is linked only to sexual activity. The circumstances of his infection have not been confirmed, and his account does not establish that sharing a glass caused it.

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control reported 470 cumulative mpox cases and three deaths as of October 31, according to the supplied report.

The World Health Organisation figures cited in the report recorded 68,096 confirmed cases and 272 deaths across 107 countries between January 2025 and the end of August 2026, as of September 14.

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