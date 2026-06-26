Recharge this rainy season in Phuket with Sole Mio Clinic’s immunity & energy boost
“A strong immune system is your best daily protection.”
The rainy season often brings a change of pace. While Phuket remains vibrant throughout the year, fluctuating weather, busy schedules, travel, and daily stress can leave the body feeling tired, depleted, and more vulnerable to seasonal illness.
July is a timely reminder that wellness begins with resilience. Supporting immune function, maintaining energy levels, and improving recovery can help individuals stay active, productive, and prepared for the demands of the season.
At Sole Mio Clinic, wellness is not only about responding to symptoms. It is also about supporting the body so it can perform at its best. Through a combination of oxygen therapy, functional movement training, and targeted nutritional support, guests can focus on recovery, energy, circulation, and overall well-being.
This approach is reflected in the Immunity & Energy Boost Programme, a carefully designed wellness session that combines mobility training, oxygen therapy, and immune-focused nutritional support to help guests feel restored and re-energised.
The treatment journey
1. Huber Mobility & Circulation Training
40 minutes
A guided session using the advanced Huber® system to support mobility, balance, circulation, and functional movement.
The training engages multiple muscle groups while encouraging healthy blood flow, coordination, and body awareness, helping guests remain active, energised, and responsive.
2. Oxygen Therapy
30 minutes
A restorative oxygen session designed to support recovery, oxygen delivery, and mental clarity.
Guests may leave feeling refreshed, focused, and re-energised, making the session a suitable complement to both wellness routines and active lifestyles.
3. Immune IV Therapy
A specialised intravenous infusion formulated to deliver selected vitamins, minerals, and hydration directly into the bloodstream.
The therapy is designed to support immune function, reduce feelings of fatigue, and promote overall well-being by replenishing nutrients that may be affected by stress, travel, or an active lifestyle.
Special offer
Available from July 1 to 31, 2026
Immunity & Energy Boost Program
- Immune IV Therapy
- 40-minute Huber Mobility & Circulation Training
- 30-minute Oxygen Therapy
Special price: 3,800 baht
Regular price: 4,800 baht
Who’s it for
- Expats living in Phuket
- Office professionals managing demanding schedules
- Active individuals seeking recovery support
- Long-stay visitors maintaining healthy routines
- Anyone looking to support immunity during the rainy season
The programme is designed to support immune health, improve circulation and mobility, promote more sustainable energy throughout the day, and help guests feel clearer, stronger, and better prepared for everyday demands.
Because wellness is not only about recovering when you feel unwell. It is also about staying strong before you need to.
Sole Mio’s contact info:
WhatsApp: +66 94 583 1114
Instagram: @solemio_clinic
Website: https://solemiophukethotel.com/clinic/
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