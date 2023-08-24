Skipping breakfast linked to major heart problems warns Taiwanese cardiologist

Skipping breakfast can cause cardiovascular problems. (via Serious Eats)

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” has been a common adage for many years and one backed by a Taiwanese cardiologist who warned of the critical importance of eating breakfast and not skipping meals. The caution came after the sudden cardiac arrest of a 29 year old man that led him to the brink of death. His dietary habits were identified as the cause.

The young man was rushed to an emergency department after experiencing a sudden myocardial infarction. Medical examinations revealed serious blockages in three arteries, one of which was completely blocked.

Such conditions are typically found in middle-aged and elderly people, but the case was peculiar for such a young individual. Although his father had high blood pressure and his mother suffered from diabetes, the young man’s symptoms were unusually early.

Upon learning about his lifestyle, it became apparent why the man was suffering from heart disease at a young age. Due to his family’s poverty, the 29 year old had to work two jobs to make ends meet. His roles as a morning salesperson and an evening security guard left him with no time for breakfast so he was usually skipping it.

Sometimes he even skipped lunch, compensating by overeating at dinner. This unhealthy eating pattern, coupled with late-night snacking to stay awake during his night shifts, led to high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and high blood cholesterol, all contributing to his heart problems.

The cardiologist emphasises the significance of breakfast and warns that poor dietary habits can lead to chronic diseases typically associated with the elderly occurring earlier in younger people.

He refers to international research that followed thousands of people for over ten years. The study found that compared to those who ate a morning meal, individuals who skipped breakfast had an 87% higher risk of heart disease and roughly three times the risk of stroke, underlining the strong link between cardiovascular health and diet.

Our mothers always warned us not to skip a good healthy breakfast, but these new statistics offer solid proof that mum was right. Maintaining regular and balanced meals, especially breakfast, helps prevent serious health issues.