You can consult a doctor at any hour, without ever leaving home

Got a cold that won’t quit, a stomach bug, or a question about a medication and don’t want to lose half a day to a hospital visit over it? Telemedicine in Thailand has become a practical answer to that, letting you speak to a doctor by video or phone in minutes, any hour, without booking a clinic slot you don’t really need yet.

Thailand’s private hospitals are good, no argument there. Bumrungrad and Bangkok Hospital show up on regional best-of lists for a reason, and staff who speak solid English are the norm rather than the exception. But none of that means access is smooth by any means.

The GP queue usually isn’t the problem. Walk into a major Bangkok hospital without an appointment, and you’re often seen within an hour. What actually eats time is getting the specialist you need, not just any doctor, on a day that isn’t a week out.

One visit rarely settles anything, either. A GP appointment turns into a referral, the referral turns into a follow-up, and you’ve made three trips across town for what started as one symptom.

What’s easy to underestimate

After-hours care exists and works well, but it may cost more than a scheduled daytime visit, sometimes a lot more, and an emergency department is built for emergencies, not for “should I be worried about this?”

Language is the one people underestimate. Explaining a strange, hard-to-describe symptom and understanding a nuanced answer back is a different skill, and a ten-minute appointment rarely leaves room to practice it.

And then there’s the small stuff: a headache, a rash, a bad reaction to something you ate, with no easy way to get a real answer without booking an entire clinic visit around it.

Who this saves time for

Most people reaching for telemedicine aren’t dealing with anything dramatic. They’ve got a cold that won’t quit, a rash that’s probably nothing, a stomach bug, or a question about a medication, and the honest truth is that a hospital visit for any of that means half a day gone: getting there, waiting, being seen, getting back. A ten-minute call answers the same question without the trip.

It’s also the obvious choice if you just don’t want to sit in a waiting room for something minor, or if you’re travelling and don’t have time to find and vet a new clinic in an unfamiliar city. Same goes for anyone juggling a work schedule with no room for a half-day medical errand.

Beyond that, there are people who get good value from it. Anyone in a secondary city or rural area can use a quick call to settle whether the two-hour drive to a specialist is actually necessary. Anyone managing a chronic condition can handle routine check-ins without a clinic trip every time.

Frequent movers between cities keep the same access wherever they land, and new arrivals who haven’t found a regular GP yet.

Also: Expat healthcare in Thailand: Complete guide on costs & coverage

What telemedicine can and can’t do

Telemedicine is good at triage, medication questions, follow-ups, and mental health support. It is not a substitute for a physical exam, imaging, or emergency care, and nothing about a video call changes that.

Where it actually earns its place is the call itself. Knowing whether you need to go in tonight, or whether it can wait until your regular doctor has an opening, is often the single most useful thing a doctor can tell you, and it’s the one thing a ten-minute call can settle.

How to access it locally

Doctor Anywhere is the biggest name for telemedicine in Thailand, having absorbed Doctor Raksa, one of the country’s original platforms, a few years back. Mordee, built by True Digital Group, is a solid alternative, and it shows you which hospital each doctor is affiliated with.

Most major private hospitals run their own version too. Bumrungrad has one. So does Bangkok Hospital. Which raises a fair question: if the hospital already offers this, why does it matter whether your insurance includes it?

A more value-for-money option

The first and main reason is cost. Bumrungrad’s own video consultations run 2,055 to 4,550 baht (roughly US$65 to US$140) per visit, charged every time you use it.

Cigna Global’s telehealth, accessed through the Cigna Wellbeing app, carries no separate deductible or cost-share on top of your plan. Use it once a year or once a month, the marginal cost is the same: nothing.

Second, it isn’t tied to one hospital. A hospital in Thailand’s own telemedicine app only works within its system, which is fine if you’re always in Bangkok and always loyal to Bumrungrad, but not if you split time between cities, travel for work, or simply prefer to keep your options open. Cigna’s version works the same way wherever you are.

Third is continuity. If a hospital’s telehealth GP decides you need a specialist, you’re generally back to booking that separately, at that hospital, at their price. If a Cigna Wellbeing GP makes the same call, the specialist follow-up is arranged through Cigna’s own network and falls under the same coverage, not a new transaction.

Telehealth also comes bundled with the rest of the plan, not sold as a standalone extra. Which tier makes sense depends mostly on how much you’d use the rest of it:

Plan Annual limit Good fit if Close Care℠ US$500,000 You mostly stay within Thailand and don’t need cover outside it and your home country Silver US$1,000,000 You want solid hospital and emergency cover without paying for extras you won’t use Gold US$2,000,000 You want cancer screenings, specialist treatment, and outpatient cover added in Platinum US$2,000,000+ You use premium providers like Bumrungrad or Bangkok Hospital regularly All four tiers include the telehealth benefit described above, along with full cancer care with no financial limits and a dedicated nurse for chronic condition management. Mental health support is standard too. Explore Cigna Global’s plans and get a free quote today

Telemedicine won’t replace Thailand’s private hospitals, and it isn’t trying to. What it does is tell you when you actually need them, and handle most of what falls short of that.

*Costs, coverage details, and provider information reflect conditions as of August 2026 and are subject to change. Confirm current terms directly with your insurer before relying on them.