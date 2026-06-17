Phyathai-Paolo partners with Shop.BeDee to advance personalised healthcare in Thailand

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: June 17, 2026, 5:35 PM
109 2 minutes read
Phyathai-Paolo partners with Shop.BeDee to advance personalised healthcare in Thailand | Thaiger

Phyathai-Paolo Hospital Group has announced a strategic partnership with Shop.BeDee, a leading digital healthcare platform, to enhance access to healthcare services and accelerate the shift toward personalised healthcare in Thailand.

The collaboration reflects changing consumer behaviour, as more people are turning to digital channels to search for health information, compare services, and make healthcare decisions. Data from Phyathai-Paolo shows that online health package sales have grown by more than 32% over the past three years, while the number of digital customers and health packages purchased online has increased by over 45%.

Phyathai-Paolo partners with Shop.BeDee to advance personalised healthcare in Thailand | News by Thaiger

According to Supakorn Phawanna, Marketing Executive Director of Phyathai-Paolo Hospital Group, healthcare consumers today are increasingly focused on preventive care, wellness, and long-term quality of life rather than seeking treatment only when illness occurs.

“Different generations have very different healthcare needs. Gen Z prioritises mental well-being and trusted health information, while Gen Y often struggles to find time for self-care amid work and family responsibilities. Gen X is increasingly focused on managing NCD risks through more personalised and preventive healthcare, while older adults are looking beyond treatment toward solutions that support healthy ageing and quality of life.

“We are also seeing the emergence of what we call ‘Gen A (AI)’ – people of all ages who turn to AI as their first source of health information. This presents both an opportunity and a responsibility to ensure that reliable, medically validated information is easily accessible.

“These evolving needs reinforce our belief that healthcare is not one-size-fits-all. Through our collaboration with Shop.BeDee, we aim to deliver a more personalised health journey that helps people access the right care, at the right time, in a way that fits their lifestyle.”

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The partnership also supports the Group’s vision of creating a seamless healthcare experience, integrating digital services with hospital-based care. Through Shop.BeDee, users can conveniently access health programs, screening packages, vaccinations, specialist services, and wellness solutions designed to match their lifestyle and health goals.

Phyathai-Paolo partners with Shop.BeDee to advance personalised healthcare in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Watcharaporn Chareondhamavach, Design Experience and Affinity Relation Director and Creative Digital Strategy & Data-Driven Marketing Director at Phyathai-Paolo Hospital Group, said digital platforms have become the first touchpoint in a consumer’s healthcare journey.

“Today’s consumers expect the same convenience from healthcare that they receive from other digital services. By combining data, technology, and medical expertise, we can deliver a more seamless and personalised experience across every stage of care.”

Phyathai-Paolo partners with Shop.BeDee to advance personalised healthcare in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Siwadol Matayakul, Managing Director of BeDee Powered by BDMS, added that Shop.BeDee aims to be more than a healthcare marketplace.

“Our mission is to make quality healthcare easier to access while connecting consumers to trusted medical services and personalised health solutions in one ecosystem.”

The partnership marks another important step toward building a stronger Digital Health Ecosystem in Thailand, making quality healthcare more accessible, convenient, and tailored to the needs of every individual.

Press Release

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: June 17, 2026, 5:35 PM
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