Officials raid Pathum Thani clinic run without a doctor

Photo courtesy of HFocus

Health officials and police raided an illegal clinic in Pathum Thani on September 10, acting on a tip-off. The premises sat inside a dormitory in the Klong 3 area of Rangsit. The Department of Health Service Support led the raid with the Pathum Thani health office and the Consumer Protection Police Division.

Officials found a 39 year old man who presented himself as the manager of the premises. No doctor was working there. A nursing assistant was treating patients alone.

The man faces three charges. Practising medicine without a licence carries up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 30,000 baht, or both. Running a healthcare facility without a licence carries up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

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Selling drugs without a licence carries up to five years, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both. The charges fall under the Medical Profession Act of 1982, the Healthcare Facility Act of 1998 and the Drug Act of 1967. Officials handed the man to police investigators for prosecution.

Dr. Phuwadet Surakhot, director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, announced the raid and what inspectors found. Dr. Akhom Praditsuwan, deputy director-general of the department, also spoke on the case. Neither the man nor the clinic has made a public statement.

The department says every lawful clinic must display four things. They are its name and 11-digit licence number at the entrance, its operating and management licences, and proof of this year’s fee. Outside the examination room, it must also show the doctor’s name, photograph and licence number.

Anyone who cannot find those documents should avoid using the service, the department said. Tip-offs go to the department on 02-193-7002 for legal action.

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