Bathroom enigma swirls: Hybrid toilet-sink sparks global curiosity as social media goes down the drain

In a plot twist that has left Thai social media flushed with intrigue, a peculiar addition to the bathrooms of select European and Japanese hotels has taken centre stage. A curious traveller set the virtual world abuzz by sharing snapshots of these lavatories, complete with the usual commode and an enigmatic extra, a cross between a sink and a toilet, sparking a tidal wave of speculation

Netizens soon came together to clarify the confusion, posting illustrative images and an explanation. The object in question is known as a bidet, a French invention dating back to the 17th and 18th centuries. It is designed to clean the intimate areas of both sexes. This practice stems from the colder climates of Europe and other wintry nations, where bathing may only occur once a day or even less frequently. The bidet was thus introduced to maintain hygiene and combat unwanted odours.

For effective use, one can straddle it, sitting in either direction and manipulate the water flow for a thorough cleanse. This fixture has become commonplace in high-end hotels and it is particularly prevalent in France, Italy, Spain, and even Japan. However, in countries like China, interest in this bathroom addition remains minimal.

Bidets differ substantially from traditional toilets in terms of usage. When using a bidet, one should face the wall, spread the legs, and squat slightly. Water temperature adjustments are made by manipulating different taps for cold and hot water, with options to regulate the water pressure. The water is typically ejected from below the tank.

Some models even come equipped with a direct water spray attachment, allowing users to pinpoint the areas requiring cleaning. However, widespread global adoption of the bidet is yet to be seen. Many are unaware of its existence or perceive it as somewhat superfluous. Its purchase can be costly, leading many to conclude that it’s an unnecessary expenditure.

In addition to this, bathroom spaces in homes are often limited, and the inclusion of a toilet and a bidet could be space-consuming. Consequently, the bidet has not gained popular acceptance. Many who come across this toilet-like structure remain confused about its actual purpose.

