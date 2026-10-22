More health benefits don’t mean better insurance in Thailand

Two health insurance policies can offer similar protection for a hospital admission, yet one may cost considerably more because it includes better benefits (e.g. dental care, outpatient appointments and routine health checks). The longer list can look like a better deal, especially when those extras seem easy to use.

But the value of those benefits depends on how you use healthcare in Thailand. Someone who rarely sees a doctor has different needs from a retiree managing regular specialist appointments, even if both want reliable protection against a serious illness.

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Why more health insurance benefits look better

Insurance comparison pages make it easy to count features. Dental treatment, eye tests, health screenings and physiotherapy all sound useful, so a policy that includes them can seem more complete than one with a shorter list.

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There’s also something reassuring about getting a tangible benefit from a policy. A dental check-up feels like something you’re receiving for the premium you’ve paid, whereas hospital cover may go unused for years.

Yet that distinction matters: insurance against a major, unpredictable bill serves a different purpose from help with expenses you can usually plan for.

The aim is to choose benefits that reflect your healthcare needs rather than paying for services simply because they are available.

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Are extra health insurance benefits worth the cost?

Take dental care. Bangkok International Dental Center lists cleaning, scaling and polishing at 1,500 to 2,800 baht per visit, with a further 150 to 250 baht per visit for sterilisation or nursing screening.

At those published rates, two routine cleaning visits would cost roughly 3,300 to 6,100 baht over a year, before any other dental treatment.

If you usually need little more than those visits, compare that amount with the extra annual premium for dental cover. Paying directly might be cheaper, although insurance could still prove useful for more extensive eligible treatment.

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The same exercise works for outpatient appointments. Look back at how often you saw a GP or specialist, what you spent on consultations and prescriptions, and how much of those bills an optional policy would actually reimburse. An advertised benefit isn’t necessarily a promise to cover every baht of every appointment.

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Employer-provided screenings are another consideration. Someone who already receives a yearly check-up through work may find themselves paying for a similar benefit twice, even though the additional insurance offers little extra use. That doesn’t mean skipping recommended screening; it means checking who is already paying for it.

Ask for quotes with and without each optional benefit, then compare the difference against likely spending, factoring in deductibles, reimbursement percentages, waiting periods and annual limits.

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Also: Expat health insurance Thailand cost: what you’ll pay monthly in 2026

When extra coverage is worth paying for

Now consider someone who sees a specialist regularly and takes prescribed medication throughout the year. Their outpatient costs may be much more predictable, but also substantially higher than those of someone whose only medical expenses are occasional consultations.

Covering eligible appointments and prescriptions could be useful both financially and for budgeting.

Families can face a different pattern. A child may need several doctor visits in one year and very few in the next, making the convenience of broader outpatient coverage attractive even when its financial return isn’t guaranteed.

The details still matter. Ongoing or previously diagnosed conditions may be subject to underwriting or exclusions, so an expat shouldn’t assume that buying an outpatient option automatically covers every existing prescription or specialist appointment.

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The point is to judge benefits against your own needs and the actual terms offered, not against someone else’s spending habits.

Also: Your health insurance may not give you the specialist you want

Don’t cut the coverage you couldn’t fund yourself

There is an important limit to this cost comparison. An occasional dental visit is an expense some expats can comfortably budget for, while surgery, lengthy hospitalisation or serious cancer treatment can create bills that are far harder to absorb personally.

A policy isn’t poor value because you didn’t need to claim for a hospital stay this year. Its purpose is to protect you from a financial event you cannot easily predict, which is why the adequacy of core hospital coverage deserves attention before you start removing optional benefits to reduce the premium.

Check how deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs would work. A cheaper policy must still leave you with bills you could afford if treatment becomes necessary. For a broader look at those decisions, we covered the common mistakes when choosing health insurance in Thailand.

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Choose health insurance benefits that fit you

This is where a more flexible approach can help. Cigna Global offers international health insurance with core medical cover and optional modules, allowing expats in Thailand to consider routine healthcare benefits separately from the protection they want for hospital treatment.

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Its Silver, Gold and Platinum plans offer different levels of coverage, with options for outpatient consultations and prescribed medication, health screenings and wellbeing services, vision and dental care, and medical evacuation.

Cigna also offers Close Care℠ for people who want cover centred on their country of residence and country of nationality, with a different selection of optional benefits.

That gives a Thailand-based expat who mainly wants hospital protection a different starting point from someone who expects frequent outpatient care. An expat living outside a major medical centre may also want to assess evacuation cover, even if it’s a benefit they hope never to use.

Rather than selecting every extra automatically, compare personalised quotations with the options that matter to you and see how the price changes.

Explore Cigna Global’s plans and get a personalised quote to find a combination of benefits that suits your circumstances and budget.

Your needs won’t stay the same forever

A policy that fits your life at 35 may look quite different when you’re approaching retirement. Regular prescriptions, a growing family, a move away from Bangkok, or the loss of employer-provided coverage can all change which benefits make sense.

A quiet year medically is no reason to change your policy automatically. Removing cover and adding it back later may involve underwriting, restrictions or waiting periods, especially if your health has changed.

Also: Health insurance in Thailand as you age goes beyond emergencies

When renewal comes around, look at what you used, what you can comfortably pay yourself and what you’d struggle to finance if you needed treatment. Our guide to expat health insurance costs in Thailand can help put the premium side of that decision into context.

If you’re buying a new policy or reviewing your current one, get a personalised quote from Cigna Global and compare the cost of keeping the benefits that matter to you.

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