MedPark Hospital has launched MedPark Night Specialists, offering specialist medical services across 12 specialties daily from the evening until midnight. The new service offers convenient medical care for professionals and families that fits easily into their busy schedules.

MedPark Night Specialists also caters to international patients seeking same-day medical appointments after arrival, and the hospital positions MedPark as a new after-hours healthcare destination in Bangkok.

The official press conference and opening ceremony took place at MedPark Hospital on Thursday, November 19. Dr Arkom Praditsuwan, deputy director-general of the Department of Health Service Support (HSSD), Ministry of Public Health, presided over the ceremony.

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A vision rooted in understanding patients’ lifestyles

Dr Pongpat Patanavanich, managing director of MedPark Hospital, explained the vision behind MedPark Night Specialists. He highlighted the importance of understanding patients’ lifestyles in a metropolis that never sleeps, like Bangkok, and of addressing the healthcare needs of international patients.

“For us, staying open until midnight is more than stretching operating hours,” Pongpat said. “It is about making healthcare more accessible by adapting our services to the realities of patients’ lives.

“By making better use of the hospital’s full capabilities, from our medical specialists and healthcare teams to our medical technology, we can offer busy professionals, families, and international patients greater flexibility in accessing the care they need at a time that suits them.”

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Pongpat said the initiative strengthens MedPark’s status as an international medical hub and demonstrates a comprehensive approach to hospital management.

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He said this approach balances business goals with social responsibility, so that MedPark’s medical resources benefit patients, healthcare professionals and the healthcare system in a sustainable way.

A trusted after-hours healthcare destination for Bangkok residents and visitors

Dr Arkom Praditsuwan, deputy director-general of the HSSD, Ministry of Public Health, spoke at the opening ceremony of MedPark Night Specialists about the importance of developing healthcare services that meet the demands of modern lifestyles.

“Developing a city that offers a good quality of life involves more than infrastructure investment,” Arkom said. “It also requires accessible, quality healthcare services that meet their needs and accommodate their lifestyles.

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“MedPark Night Specialists is a welcome initiative that broadens access to specialist care, particularly for working adults, families with limited time, travellers, and overseas patients. We envision the service becoming a trusted destination for nighttime specialist care, where everyone can turn for expert medical attention in the evening.”

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Extending daytime standards of care into the night with 12 specialities

Assistant Professor Dr Jirayos Chintanadilok, director of the MedPark Night Specialists Project, said the service is fully equipped to deliver the same level of care and support as during the day, so patients seeking care in the evening receive the same high standard of care.

“MedPark Night Specialists operates under the same comprehensive care standards as our daytime services, with 12 medical specialities supported by nursing teams, multidisciplinary healthcare professionals, and diagnostic services to ensure appropriate patient assessment and treatment,” Jirayos said.

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“While not every nighttime illness is a medical emergency, some conditions require timely attention and cannot wait until morning. The service gives patients direct access to specialist care in the evening, while those experiencing medical emergencies are assessed and managed through the hospital’s emergency department.”

MedPark Night Specialists provides outpatient care across 12 medical specialities: general medicine, cardiology, gastroenterology and hepatology, neurology, orthopaedics, surgery, otolaryngology (ENT), ophthalmology, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, diagnostic radiology and anaesthesiology.

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The clinical laboratory and advanced medical imaging, including X-ray, ultrasound, CT scans and MRIs, provide support services.

MedPark Night Specialists: healthcare for families’ needs, on their schedule

Extended evening specialist hours support family-centred care by allowing relatives to attend consultations without compromising their daytime work. The later hours also help international patients coordinate travel plans and medical appointments more easily.

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Throughout the patient journey, MedPark Hospital prioritises safety, privacy and attentive care, aiming to give patients and their families confidence and peace of mind.

The launch of MedPark Night Specialists marks another milestone in MedPark Hospital’s efforts to expand access to specialist care and meet the changing healthcare needs of city residents.

Recognising that every family has different schedules and healthcare needs, the hospital aims to make quality medical care more accessible through services that emphasise convenience, safety and attention at every stage.

The initiative reinforces MedPark Hospital’s vision of becoming a trusted nighttime healthcare destination, providing expert care beyond regular hospital hours.

MedPark Night Specialists is open daily from 8pm to midnight on the 7th floor, Counter A (WEST Lift), MedPark Hospital. For physician schedules, appointments or further information, call 02 090 3021.

Press release