MedPark Hospital receives Newsweek’s highest 5-Leaf rating for sustainability

MedPark Hospital has received international recognition for environmental sustainability after earning the highest 5-Leaf Performance Indicator in World’s Greenest Hospitals 2026, presented by Newsweek in partnership with Statista.

The recognition highlights MedPark Hospital’s sustainability performance among hospitals worldwide.

Launched for the first time in 2026, World’s Greenest Hospitals recognises hospitals that demonstrate strong environmental sustainability practices. More than 4,000 hospitals worldwide were evaluated, with 250 hospitals across 36 countries meeting the established criteria.

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MedPark Hospital received the 5 Leaves Performance Indicator, the highest level awarded in the inaugural ranking.

Sustainability measured through real-world performance

The ranking assesses hospital sustainability through measurable performance and transparent reporting.

Rather than only considering whether hospitals have environmental initiatives in place, World’s Greenest Hospitals evaluates actual performance and reporting transparency that can be objectively assessed and compared.

The assessment is based on six data pillars: Sustainability Performance Data, expert recommendations, certifications and accreditations, achievements and recognition, commitments and pledges, and reporting transparency.

Sustainability Performance Data carries the highest weighting at 40%. It covers energy use and renewable energy, greenhouse gas emissions, water management, waste reduction and recycling, pollution and chemical management, sustainable procurement, supply chain practices, and sustainability governance and strategy.

From green building to environmentally conscious hospital

MedPark Hospital’s sustainability journey began at the design stage, with careful consideration of sunlight exposure, heat reduction and materials that improve energy efficiency.

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The hospital later earned LEED Gold certification, an internationally recognised standard for green building design and performance.

The building is also designed as a Positive Pressure Building, supported by Outdoor Air Units and high-efficiency air filtration systems. These systems help prevent PM2.5 particles and other outdoor contaminants from entering indoor spaces.

They also increase fresh air supply and building ventilation, helping create a healthier indoor environment for patients, visitors and staff.

This approach goes beyond reducing energy consumption. It connects environmental sustainability with the health, well-being and quality of life of everyone inside the hospital.

Sustainability across hospital operations

MedPark Hospital has also embedded sustainability across its operations.

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In 2025, the hospital reduced energy consumption per unit of revenue by 2.71% and energy consumption per unit of floor area by 7.6% compared with 2024. Overall greenhouse gas emissions also decreased by 6.3%.

One example of integrating environmental considerations into patient care is the more appropriate use of inhaled anaesthetic agents, which helps reduce related greenhouse gas emissions.

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MedPark Hospital has also expanded telemedicine services for selected patient groups, reducing the need for travel to the hospital.

In resource management, the hospital reuses a portion of treated wastewater for cooling systems and green spaces.

Non-hazardous waste is also directed into recovery processes, including turning food waste into compost and recycling or reusing materials.

At present, 29.4% of this waste is diverted for secondary use, with a target of 40% by 2029.

Sustainability efforts also extend across the supply chain. MedPark directs 28% of its procurement spending towards environmentally friendly products, while 41% of its partners have adopted sustainability policies.

This reflects the hospital’s view that reducing environmental impact requires collaboration with partners and stakeholders across the full value chain.

Caring for patients and the planet

MedPark Hospital was also named one of Thailand’s Best Hospitals in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2026 for the fifth consecutive year.

Together with the 5-Leaf Performance Indicator from World’s Greenest Hospitals 2026, the recognition reflects MedPark Hospital’s broader approach to hospital development.

The hospital’s focus extends beyond medical care and complex disease management to include the social and environmental impact of healthcare delivery.

For MedPark Hospital, sustainability is not positioned as an end goal or annual CSR activity. It is part of integrating environmental considerations into growth and operations.

The hospital said good healthcare goes beyond helping patients recover. It also means creating an environment that supports long-term health and well-being while helping build a healthier and more sustainable world for future generations.

Press Release