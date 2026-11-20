Medicare Part B will cost US$209.40 a month from January 2027, about US$2,500 a year (roughly 82,000 baht), and it won’t pay a single baht of a hospital bill in Thailand. CMS confirmed the 2027 figure on November 17, 2026.

Since Medicare doesn’t work overseas (more specifically, Thailand), US expats need to decide whether to keep paying for it and what should cover their bills in Thailand instead. This guide looks at what Medicare, Medigap and the VA will pay, what dropping Part B costs if you later change your mind, and how to set up coverage whichever way you go.

What Medicare pays in Thailand

Original Medicare generally doesn’t cover overseas care. There are a few narrow exceptions, involving border hospitals in Canada or Mexico and travel through Canada between Alaska and another state, but none of them would help someone living in Thailand.

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Part D drug plans can’t pay for prescriptions bought abroad either, which matters in a country where private hospital pharmacies charge private prices. Some Medicare Advantage plans include emergency coverage overseas, but the rules vary by plan, so check your documents before relying on one.

What Medigap pays abroad

Certain Medigap plans carry a foreign travel emergency benefit that pays 80% of billed emergency charges after a US$250 annual deductible. It only applies to care that begins in the first 60 days of a trip, and there’s a US$50,000 lifetime limit (roughly 1.6 million baht).

The benefit was designed with holidays in mind, which makes it a poor fit for anyone living in Thailand, since a resident’s trip never really ends and the cap is lifetime rather than annual.

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US$50,000 doesn’t go far at Thai private hospital prices, where major surgery or treatment after a serious accident can quickly run into tens of thousands of dollars.

Private hospitals can also ask for a substantial deposit before treatment begins, and because Medigap only reimburses you afterwards, that money has to come out of your own pocket first.

Also: Travel insurance in Thailand: why it’s not enough for expats

What veterans can claim

The VA doesn’t run any hospitals outside the US, and its Foreign Medical Program (FMP) only pays for VA-rated service-connected conditions, conditions that aggravate them, or treatment tied to the VR&E programme.

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya directly bills FMP beneficiaries, subject to service-connected conditions, and other Bangkok Hospital branches list FMP and TRICARE support. That’s useful if your condition is rated, but you’ll still have to pay for an unrelated surgery or a routine illness yourself.

Should you keep Part B abroad?

If you drop Part B, your premium goes up permanently by 10% for every full 12 months you could have had it. You can only re-enrol during the general enrolment period between January 1 and March 31, and coverage starts on the first day of the month after you sign up, so you’d also be left without cover until then.

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People who were living abroad when they turned 65 and aren’t yet on Social Security may qualify for a short penalty-free window when they return, though it needs documentation, so confirm it with Medicare or the Social Security Administration before relying on it. Part A is simpler, as it’s premium-free for most people and doesn’t carry a late penalty.

Which way to go mostly depends on whether you think you’ll ever move back to the US.

Keeping Part B works best for:

Readers who visit the US regularly or might return

Anyone who wants Medicare ready for treatment at home

The downside is paying roughly US$2,500 a year for cover that pays nothing in Thailand.

Dropping Part B works best for:

Readers certain they’re staying in Thailand for good

Anyone who’d rather put that premium toward Thai cover

The downside is that the penalty is permanent if you ever change your mind. This isn’t personal financial advice, so check your own position with the Social Security Administration or a Medicare adviser.

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Also: Why expat health insurance in Thailand may not cover you after 65

What covers you in Thailand?

Whether you keep Part B or drop it, you’ll still need something to pay Thai hospital bills, and Cigna Global’s international health insurance is designed for expats in exactly that position.

With direct billing, you don’t pay a deposit at partner hospitals because Cigna settles the bill with the hospital itself. The Bangkok network includes Bumrungrad International, Bangkok Hospital, Samitivej Sukhumvit, BNH and MedPark, with further coverage in Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya and Koh Samui.

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Without direct billing, you pay the full bill upfront, submit your paperwork, and wait two to four weeks for reimbursement that may arrive incomplete or not at all.

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For Americans, the most useful option is being able to choose whether US treatment is covered, since Cigna’s Silver, Gold and Platinum plans can be bought worldwide, including the USA or worldwide excluding it. If you keep Medicare for treatment at home, leaving the US out means you aren’t paying twice for the same country, while if you drop Part B, including it keeps you covered on visits back.

Including the US typically costs more, so ask for both prices.

Also: Local or international health insurance in Thailand? (2026)

Close Care works a little differently, as US nationals can take local-only cover or pay extra to add the USA, and without that add-on you won’t be covered on visits home.

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Plan Annual limit Coverage area Close Care℠ US$500,000 Thailand plus home country (up to 180 days out-of-area) Silver US$1,000,000 Essential hospital and emergency Gold US$2,000,000 Adds cancer screenings, specialist treatments, outpatient Platinum US$2,000,000+ Comprehensive, including mental health

If you’re planning a long stay, it’s also worth asking about Cigna’s complex case management, where a dedicated nurse manages chronic conditions such as diabetes or heart disease across the life of the policy.

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Get a free quote here and ask for a price with and without US cover.

What your visa requires

Retirement visas such as the O-A and O-X require proof of health insurance that covers treatment in Thailand, and the minimum depends on the visa type and where you apply, so confirm the current requirement with your embassy or Thai immigration.

A Medicare card can’t meet it, because Medicare doesn’t pay for treatment overseas. Cigna Global plans can be issued with the Foreign Insurance Certificate used for O-A, O-X and LTR visa applications.

If you’re under 65

You may not have Medicare yet, but it’s still worth checking whether your current US plan pays for treatment abroad at all before assuming it does.

Cigna’s wellness module also covers routine physicals, cancer screenings and adult vaccinations, so the policy is useful day-to-day and not just in an emergency.

Cigna Global’s November offer takes an extra 10% off premiums for life, for new customers buying Silver, Gold or Platinum; Close Care is excluded, and a minimum purchase value applies. Get your free health insurance quote before November 30, 2026.

*Medicare premiums and Cigna offer terms reflect conditions as of November 2026 and are subject to change.

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