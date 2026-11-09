Let’s Relax Spa, a leading Thai spa brand, brings premium massage within reach
Warm tea and mango sticky rice, served free of charge once a treatment is over, are a familiar part of any visit to Let’s Relax Spa, adding a Thai touch to the end of the session.
The Thai massage spa opened its first branch in Chiang Mai in 1998 and has since grown into a well-known name in Thai spas, still offering traditional Thai massages, but with a touch of modern spa treatments.
The menu includes Thai massage with assisted stretching and heated herbal compresses, aromatherapy oil massage, hot stone treatments, body scrubs, facials and four-hands massage, along with packages that combine several treatments into a longer session.
The brand now has branches across Thailand, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Krabi and Phuket, and each one has its own design inspired by its location and local surroundings.
What’s on the menu
Treatments draw on both Thai and international massage traditions and include the following, depending on the branch:
- Traditional Thai Massage: pressure techniques combined with assisted stretching
- Thai massage with hot herbal compress: massage paired with heated herbal compresses
- Aromatherapy Oil Massage: a relaxing full-body treatment using aromatic oils
- Swedish Massage: traditional Western massage techniques
- Aromatic Hot Stone Massage: heated stones incorporated into the treatment
- Golfers’ heaven: a comprehensive body recovery treatment designed to melt away travel and post-workout fatigue
- Full Spirit: a three-in-one treatment that nourishes the skin, calms the mind and relieves the muscles
- Four-Hands Massage: two therapists working at the same time
- Body Scrubs and Wraps: body exfoliation and skin care
- Facial Treatments: facial care and relaxation
- Japanese-Style Onsen: available at selected locations
For a longer visit, guests can choose from spa packages that combine several treatments; Body & Soul pairs a body scrub or wrap with an aromatic oil massage, while Full Spirit includes foot reflexology.
Treatment menus and package availability should be checked with the preferred branch.
Where to find a branch
In Bangkok, branches can be found in shopping centres, hotels and popular neighbourhoods, which makes them convenient for residents, visitors and people working in the city, and selected locations stay open until midnight. Notable Bangkok locations include:
- Central Park: near the Silom and Lumphini area
- ICONSIAM: at Bangkok’s riverside shopping and lifestyle destination
- Terminal 21 Asok: in the Asok area, close to BTS and MRT connections
- Sukhumvit 14: in the central Sukhumvit neighbourhood
- Mahanakhon Cube: in the Sathorn and Silom business district
Outside the capital, the brand has branches in popular destinations including Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Krabi and Phuket, and locations, opening hours and facilities may differ from branch to branch.
Therapists, equipment and hygiene
Therapists at Let’s Relax Spa are professionally trained and hold the relevant qualifications and licences, and treatment rooms are equipped with adjustable spa beds, massage mattresses, leather chairs and specialised back and shoulder massage chairs.
The brand also highlights its hygiene procedures, which include sterilised towels, blankets, bedsheets and pillowcases for each individual treatment, with spa clothing and disposable underwear provided for selected services.
Both locally sourced and imported spa products are used, and treatment menus are available in six languages.
Awards and recognition
Let’s Relax Spa topped our list of the five best spas in Bangkok, and its other awards and industry recognitions include:
- People’s Choice Awards Thailand, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand with Sina Weibo and WeChat
- Asia’s Top 50 Brands
- ASEAN Spa Services Standards
- Thailand Tourism Awards
- Best of SHA Awards
- Nuad Thai Premium Awards from the Department of Health Service Support, Ministry of Public Health
- Thailand Spa & Well-Being Awards from the Thai Spa Association
Booking a visit
Guests can book a single treatment, such as a traditional Thai massage, an oil massage or a foot treatment, or opt for a longer spa package, depending on their needs and the time they have available. The brand’s locations across Thailand make it an option for both residents and visitors looking for a spa experience.
Official channels:
- Website: https://letsrelaxspa.com/
- Facebook: Let’s Relax Spa
- Instagram: @letsrelaxspa.official
- TikTok: @letsrelaxspa.official
Press release