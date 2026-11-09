Let’s Relax Spa, a leading Thai spa brand, brings premium massage within reach

Warm tea and mango sticky rice, served free of charge once a treatment is over, are a familiar part of any visit to Let’s Relax Spa, adding a Thai touch to the end of the session.

The Thai massage spa opened its first branch in Chiang Mai in 1998 and has since grown into a well-known name in Thai spas, still offering traditional Thai massages, but with a touch of modern spa treatments.

The menu includes Thai massage with assisted stretching and heated herbal compresses, aromatherapy oil massage, hot stone treatments, body scrubs, facials and four-hands massage, along with packages that combine several treatments into a longer session.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brand now has branches across Thailand, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Krabi and Phuket, and each one has its own design inspired by its location and local surroundings.

What’s on the menu

Treatments draw on both Thai and international massage traditions and include the following, depending on the branch:

Traditional Thai Massage: pressure techniques combined with assisted stretching

Thai massage with hot herbal compress: massage paired with heated herbal compresses

Aromatherapy Oil Massage: a relaxing full-body treatment using aromatic oils

Swedish Massage: traditional Western massage techniques

Aromatic Hot Stone Massage: heated stones incorporated into the treatment

Golfers’ heaven: a comprehensive body recovery treatment designed to melt away travel and post-workout fatigue

Full Spirit: a three-in-one treatment that nourishes the skin, calms the mind and relieves the muscles

Four-Hands Massage: two therapists working at the same time

Body Scrubs and Wraps: body exfoliation and skin care

Facial Treatments: facial care and relaxation

Japanese-Style Onsen: available at selected locations

For a longer visit, guests can choose from spa packages that combine several treatments; Body & Soul pairs a body scrub or wrap with an aromatic oil massage, while Full Spirit includes foot reflexology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Treatment menus and package availability should be checked with the preferred branch.

Where to find a branch

In Bangkok, branches can be found in shopping centres, hotels and popular neighbourhoods, which makes them convenient for residents, visitors and people working in the city, and selected locations stay open until midnight. Notable Bangkok locations include:

Central Park: near the Silom and Lumphini area

ICONSIAM: at Bangkok’s riverside shopping and lifestyle destination

Terminal 21 Asok: in the Asok area, close to BTS and MRT connections

Sukhumvit 14: in the central Sukhumvit neighbourhood

Mahanakhon Cube: in the Sathorn and Silom business district

Outside the capital, the brand has branches in popular destinations including Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Krabi and Phuket, and locations, opening hours and facilities may differ from branch to branch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therapists, equipment and hygiene

Therapists at Let’s Relax Spa are professionally trained and hold the relevant qualifications and licences, and treatment rooms are equipped with adjustable spa beds, massage mattresses, leather chairs and specialised back and shoulder massage chairs.

The brand also highlights its hygiene procedures, which include sterilised towels, blankets, bedsheets and pillowcases for each individual treatment, with spa clothing and disposable underwear provided for selected services.

Both locally sourced and imported spa products are used, and treatment menus are available in six languages.

Awards and recognition

Let’s Relax Spa topped our list of the five best spas in Bangkok, and its other awards and industry recognitions include:

ADVERTISEMENT

People’s Choice Awards Thailand, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand with Sina Weibo and WeChat

Asia’s Top 50 Brands

ASEAN Spa Services Standards

Thailand Tourism Awards

Best of SHA Awards

Nuad Thai Premium Awards from the Department of Health Service Support, Ministry of Public Health

Thailand Spa & Well-Being Awards from the Thai Spa Association

Booking a visit

Guests can book a single treatment, such as a traditional Thai massage, an oil massage or a foot treatment, or opt for a longer spa package, depending on their needs and the time they have available. The brand’s locations across Thailand make it an option for both residents and visitors looking for a spa experience.

Official channels:

Website: https://letsrelaxspa.com/

Facebook: Let’s Relax Spa

Instagram: @letsrelaxspa.official

TikTok: @letsrelaxspa.official

Press release