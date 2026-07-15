Local or international health insurance in Thailand? (2026)

Most expats either buy local or international health insurance in Thailand to satisfy a visa officer, not because they’ve actually worked out what they need. It’s a box to tick, a document to upload, and then it’s forgotten about until something goes wrong. That approach has always carried some risk. In 2026, it carries more than usual.

A handful of changes to how local insurance is regulated, combined with medical costs rising faster than almost anything else in the Thai economy, mean the gap between local health insurance plans in Thailand and international health insurance options in Thailand has shifted.

Neither is universally “better.” But which one fits you now depends on factors a lot of people haven’t actually sat down to consider. Here’s the honest, side-by-side version.

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Two very different products wearing the same label

“Health insurance” in Thailand covers two different products. Local plans, regulated by Thailand’s Office of Insurance Commission (OIC), are built around treatment within the country and priced accordingly.

International health insurance plans in Thailand, such as Cigna Global, are underwritten overseas, follow different rules entirely, and are designed to follow you wherever you happen to be living. This is the core distinction that matters most for those weighing options for expat health insurance in Thailand.

Both can technically satisfy a Thai visa requirement. That’s exactly why so many people treat them as interchangeable. But one is a Thailand-shaped product. The other is a global one that happens to work well here.

What’s changed for 2026

The co-payment rule that nobody reads the small print on

Since March 2025, locally regulated insurers in Thailand have operated under a new co-payment rule from the OIC.

Policyholders who rack up three or more claims for a handful of common conditions, exceeding a set multiple of their annual premium, can be moved onto a co-payment arrangement at renewal, sharing a percentage of future costs themselves. A broader trigger applies to overall claims volume, too.

For most people, this will change nothing. Estimates suggest only a small percentage of policyholders will actually be affected.

But 2026 is the first year most local policyholders will see this show up in a renewal document rather than a headline, and it’s worth knowing it exists before it does. Internationally regulated plans, including Cigna Global, sit outside this framework entirely, since they’re not OIC-regulated products.

Medical costs are rising faster than everything else

Here’s the part that affects everyone regardless of which plan they hold. Industry projections point to medical cost inflation across Asia-Pacific running at roughly 14% for 2026, among the highest of any region globally.

Thailand’s own figures for the past two years have tracked similarly, hovering around 14 to 15%, against general consumer inflation that barely moved.

In plain terms: your premium isn’t rising because life is getting more expensive. It’s rising because hospital bills are.

The case for a local plan

For a healthy expat in their 30s or 40s who’s settled in Thailand and doesn’t plan on leaving, local health insurance in Thailand for foreigners remain a good value. Premiums for that age bracket can sit well below what an equivalent international plan would cost, sometimes by a factor of five or more.

Local insurers have also built strong direct-billing relationships with major Thai hospitals, meaning cashless treatment without the reimbursement paperwork.

The trade-off is worth stating plainly rather than glossing over. Local plans generally set a ceiling on entry age for new applicants, often somewhere in the 60s, and renewal eligibility can end a decade or so after that.

This is especially relevant for anyone researching health insurance in Thailand over 70, since that’s typically where local coverage options thin out fastest.

Some also reserve the right to adjust an individual’s premium based on their claims history or to exclude conditions that develop after the policy began. None of this makes local plans a bad choice. It makes them a plan built for a particular phase of life, and worth reassessing as that phase changes.

The case for an international plan

International health insurance plans in Thailand make the most sense for a different profile of reader: someone over 50, managing a chronic condition, holding a Long-Term Resident visa, or simply someone who splits their year between Thailand and somewhere else.

This is also where expat medical insurance Thailand buyers tend to see the clearest long-term value.

Cigna Global’s plans for Thailand have no upper age limit on new applications, cover renewals on a guaranteed basis rather than a discretionary one, and cancer treatment is covered without a financial cap across every tier.

Anyone comparing Cigna health insurance options against local providers will find that this guaranteed renewability is the standout difference.

Renewal pricing isn’t adjusted based on an individual’s claims history, and direct billing is available at hospitals across Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya, and Koh Samui.

The trade-off here is cost. International premiums run meaningfully higher than local equivalents at every age band, and that gap widens further later in life. For the right reader, that’s simply the price of certainty rather than a downside to be talked around.

The number that visa requirements don’t tell you

The standard visa-level insurance minimum in Thailand is 400,000 baht for inpatient treatment. It’s worth sitting with what that figure actually buys, particularly for anyone budgeting around health insurance for the retirement visa in Thailand and its requirements.

A coronary bypass at a major private hospital in Bangkok is priced, in the hospital’s own published packages, at somewhere between 1.17 million and 1.44 million baht. That’s one procedure costing three to four times the entire visa minimum.

Add in the cost of an international medical evacuation, which commonly runs into six figures in US dollars once air ambulance and repatriation are involved, and the picture shifts quickly from “insured” to “technically compliant.”

None of this is a reason to panic. It’s a reason to treat the visa minimum as a legal floor, not a financial plan.

So which one fits you?

There isn’t a single right answer, but there are useful questions to ask yourself, whether you’re weighing the best health insurance for expats in Thailand shortlists or just comparing two quotes:

Age and health : healthy and under 50, local plans are hard to beat on price. For over-50s or those managing an ongoing condition, the certainty of an international plan starts to matter more.

: healthy and under 50, local plans are hard to beat on price. For over-50s or those managing an ongoing condition, the certainty of an international plan starts to matter more. How settled you are : staying in Thailand long-term with no plans to travel extensively, local coverage is built for exactly that. Splitting time across borders, only an international plan travels with you.

: staying in Thailand long-term with no plans to travel extensively, local coverage is built for exactly that. Splitting time across borders, only an international plan travels with you. Visa type : holders of an LTR visa or similar long-term status are often better served by international health insurance plans in Thailand that meet the higher coverage thresholds those visas expect.

: holders of an LTR visa or similar long-term status are often better served by international health insurance plans in Thailand that meet the higher coverage thresholds those visas expect. Risk tolerance: if the idea of a claims-history repricing or an age-based renewal cutoff a decade from now would keep you up at night, that’s worth weighing against the extra premium of going international.

Making the decision that fits your situation

The honest version of this comparison isn’t international versus local. It’s a question of which product matches the life you’re actually living in Thailand, this year and a decade from now. For plenty of readers, that’s still a local plan. For a growing number, especially anyone affected by the regulatory and cost shifts covered above, it’s worth taking a closer look at what a global provider offers instead.

If you fall into that second group, Cigna Global’s Thailand plans are a reasonable place to start comparing. You can review coverage levels and get a quote directly through Cigna Global to see how the numbers stack up against what you’re currently paying.

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