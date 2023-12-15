How to get fit in Thailand

Image via The Unconventional Route

This jewel of Southeast Asia has a delightful climate with gloriously sunny days that are ideal for outdoor exercise which will help gain fitness. Surprisingly, Thailand’s unique cuisine, stunning scenery, and dynamic culture all work well with a healthy lifestyle.

That being said, there may be particular difficulties for you to keep up a perfect fitness regimen if you’re a foreign resident in Thailand. How can one strike a balance between reaching your fitness objectives and enjoying delicious Thai food? Here is a thorough guide covering five related topics to help you keep fit!

Understanding Thai dietary habits

One feature of Thailand that many visitors find fascinating is its varied and rich culinary tradition. If you’re attempting to stick to a strict diet, though, it might be intimidating to make your way through the confusing array of street food alternatives.

As a general guideline, avoid deep-fried foods and sugary desserts and choose meals that are abundant in fresh fruits, vegetables, and lean meats. Thai food, well-known for its therapeutic qualities, combines a range of plant-based foods, spices, and herbs to create a well-rounded diet. Basic elements such as grilled meats, som tum (papaya salad), jasmine rice, and pad Thai are not only filling but also very nutritious.

Availability and access to fitness facilities

The availability of top-notch fitness centres in big cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai is a huge help to anyone trying to get in shape. Many different training alternatives are available in these gyms, ranging from classic weight lifting and cardio routines to well-liked HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) and cross-fit sessions.

There are also a lot of hotels, apartments, and condos with gyms and pools. There are yoga, Pilates, and Zumba studios throughout the nation if you prefer taking classes as a group.

Outdoor activities and sports

Because of its varied topography, Thailand offers a multitude of activities. You could go on a walk up Doi Inthanon, ride through rural Chiang Mai’s rice fields, jog along Phuket’s or Krabi’s stunning beaches, or engage in water sports in Pattaya. You can explore Thailand’s stunning landscapes and stay physically active by participating in these outdoor activities.

Engaging in martial arts

Thailand’s traditional martial art, Muay Thai, is another great way to get healthy. This martial art discipline incorporates cardio, strength, and endurance characteristics, providing a full-body exercise. Camps throughout the nation offer instruction for novice to expert practitioners.

Muay Thai promotes mental and physical well-being by teaching resilience, discipline, and confidence qualities that can support your dedication to your fitness objectives.

Adopting Holistic Wellness Practices

The deeply ingrained history of wellness practices in Thailand is another distinctive feature that can help you on your fitness path. Numerous holistic choices are available to support general well-being. Ranging from traditional Thai massage to improve mental focus and stress management, and from meditation sessions to aid in recuperation after intense activities. You can add mental and physical exercise to your routine by attending wellness retreats, lodging at health resorts, or signing up for renowned detox programmes.

It is certainly necessary to modify one’s lifestyle to achieve greater fitness in Thailand. This may entail cutting back on alcohol, often consumed for social purposes, or cutting back on the amount of oily, yet tasty, street food that is consumed by many foreigners. Even though this is difficult, these adjustments are required to reach health objectives