Photo courtesy of Marc Mintel/Unsplash

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has urged people to avoid fireworks and firecrackers at Loy Krathong on Tuesday, November 24, after recording 3,314 injuries from them between 2023 and 2025, more than 1,000 a year on average. The department has also issued first-aid advice for burns, severed fingers and eye injuries.

Montien Kanasawat, Director-General of the DDC, gave the warning yesterday, November 21, saying fireworks can cause serious injuries, the loss of fingers or limbs and permanent disability. He asked parents to supervise their children closely and never let them play with or light fireworks on their own.

Department figures for the three years show that 86.9% of the injured were male and 33.27% were students, while 66% of the injuries happened at home. January had the most cases, with 20.3% of the three-year total, and 12.9% of injuries happened around midnight.

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The DDC advised people not to use fireworks at all, especially children and teenagers. Anyone who does use them should keep away from homes, crowds, power lines, petrol stations and flammable materials, buy only from licensed sellers, check the label and instructions first, and report unsafe use to officials.

Last year, officials in Pattaya warned that illegal fireworks are widely sold before the festival, after a 14 year old boy badly injured his fingers when a firecracker exploded in his hand on Pattaya Beach on September 30.

For burns or blisters, the department’s Injury Prevention Division advised holding the wound under clean running water for at least 20 minutes, without using toothpaste, cream or oil and without bursting blisters. The wound should then be covered loosely with a clean dressing that will not stick to it, and the injured person should see a doctor quickly.

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If a finger or other body part is severed, the division advised pressing a clean cloth on the wound to stop the bleeding and sealing the part in a clean bag. The bag goes into a container of water and ice, with the part kept from touching the water or ice directly, and travels to hospital with the patient.

For an eye hurt by a blast or pierced by an object, people should not rub, press or rinse the eye or try to pull the object out. They should cover the eye with an eye shield or a clean cup that does not press on it and go to hospital at once.

The department also asked festival-goers to follow the safety rules set by event organisers. In an emergency, call 1669 for an ambulance, and the DDC hotline on 1422 answers questions.

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