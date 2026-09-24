Ageing in Thailand means planning for treatment, not emergencies

If you have lived in Thailand for years, health insurance may not have been much of a priority, especially if you’ve rarely needed medical care. A check-up here, a prescription there and the occasional specialist visit can be easy enough to pay for out of pocket.

But getting older means appointments start coming closer together, medication needs monitoring, and something that once meant one trip to the hospital can turn into months of follow-ups.

At that point, it’s less about whether you could still handle an emergency bill, and more about the way you pay for and organise healthcare for the life you have now.

ADVERTISEMENT

On this page

Healthcare starts becoming routine

Ageing does not automatically mean serious illness, but ongoing treatment becomes much more common later in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control reported that 7.4 million older Thai people were living with a non-communicable disease in 2023, equivalent to 75% of the country’s older population, with hypertension and diabetes the two most common conditions in its data.

Most population-level evidence available in Thailand describes Thai older adults rather than foreign retirees, so the figures are useful for understanding treatment patterns rather than estimating how many expats have a particular condition.

The World Health Organization’s healthy-ageing profile points to a much broader mix of later-life needs, including hearing loss, back and neck pain, diabetes and osteoarthritis.

ADVERTISEMENT

For someone living long term in Thailand, that can look fairly ordinary. A sore knee turns into an orthopaedic appointment and physiotherapy, while high blood pressure or diabetes can mean repeat checks, medication reviews and screening for complications over many years.

The calendar changes before the bill does

Thailand’s Department of Older Persons recorded 68.96 million outpatient visits by older people under the Universal Coverage Scheme in fiscal 2023, an average of 6.6 visits per person during the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hypertension, diabetes and lipid disorders were the three most common reasons for those visits.

An older study gives us a glimpse of what this can look like among long-stay foreigners too. Of 106 Japanese retirees who had seen a doctor in Thailand during the previous year, 87.7% had used private hospitals or clinics and 26.4% had visited a medical facility at least once a month.

Because the survey was conducted in 2015 and involved one nationality, it is better treated as supporting evidence than a picture of today’s entire expat population.

Planned care can still add up

Private healthcare in Thailand can feel manageable when each expense is viewed on its own. MedPark Hospital currently lists its age-60-plus health check at 40,770 baht for men and 51,000 baht for women, while its diabetes monitoring and complication-screening packages range from 4,350 to 18,600 baht.

ADVERTISEMENT

These are specific hospital packages rather than national averages, but they show how screening and monitoring can become recurring expenses rather than occasional ones.

The scale changes when a planned procedure becomes necessary. At the time of writing, Samitivej Sukhumvit currently lists a promotional price of 449,000 baht for robotic total or partial knee replacement.

The package includes doctors’ and hospital fees, a four-day stay and the implant, but excludes pre-operative assessment and complications arising from underlying conditions.

A bill like that may arrive after years of consultations, imaging, medication or physiotherapy. The largest healthcare expense does not always arrive without warning; sometimes you can see it developing long before the operation is booked.

Does the plan you used at 50 still fit?

If you have spent years paying for occasional treatment yourself, the useful question is whether you are still using healthcare in the same way.

Are specialist appointments becoming more regular, are you taking medication that now needs monitoring, and would a planned procedure costing several hundred thousand baht still be something you would comfortably take from retirement savings?

ADVERTISEMENT

Paying out of pocket is not automatically the wrong answer, and every older expat does not need the same level of insurance. But the decision should reflect the healthcare you use now rather than the version of yourself who moved to Thailand years ago and rarely needed a doctor.

Existing insurance deserves the same review. A policy built mainly around hospital admission may feel less useful if more of your spending now happens through outpatient consultations, diagnostics, medication and rehabilitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also: 5 moves to make with your expat health insurance in Thailand before 60

Where Cigna fits when care becomes ongoing

Cigna Global’s core plans range from Close Care at US$500,000 in annual cover through Silver at US$1 million and Gold at US$2 million, while Platinum’s annual overall benefit maximum is paid in full.

For an older expat who is using healthcare more regularly, however, the annual hospital limit is only part of the picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Optional International Outpatient cover on Silver, Gold and Platinum can cover areas including specialist consultations, prescribed outpatient medication, diagnostic tests and rehabilitation, subject to the selected plan’s terms and limits.

Cigna’s Clinical Case Management programme also provides dedicated support for chronic or complex conditions, while its Decision Support programme gives members access to global medical experts for a second opinion on a diagnosis or proposed treatment plan.

For eligible members aged 60 and over, the outpatient option also includes limited 60+ Pre-Existing Condition Care for maintenance treatment of specified declared conditions such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes and arthritis. It is subject to plan limits and exclusions and is not included with Close Care.

Also: Can you trust a hospital in Thailand for a serious diagnosis?

Plan around the healthcare you use now

Someone who has lived in Thailand for 15 years may still feel healthy while seeing a doctor far more often than they did when they arrived. That does not mean something has gone badly wrong; it may simply mean healthcare has become a more regular part of maintaining the life they have built here.

That is a useful point to reassess how treatment is funded, which hospitals and specialists you want access to, and how much of a longer medical journey you would be comfortable paying from savings.

Explore Cigna Global’s health insurance options for long-term expats in Thailand and get a personalised quote today.

*Hospital package prices and Cigna benefits reflect information available on September 22, 2026. Packages, eligibility, policy terms and benefits are subject to change.

Sponsored