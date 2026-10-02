Health department debunks 5 leptospirosis medicine myths

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 2, 2026, 3:10 PM
1 minute read
Health department debunks 5 leptospirosis medicine myths
Photo via Magnific

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has published five common misconceptions about medicine used to prevent leptospirosis, as flooding and standing water increase exposure risks in affected areas.

The Ministry of Public Health agency said the guidance is intended to help people use preventive medicine correctly and avoid unnecessary antibiotic use.

The first misconception is that the medicine provides 100% protection. The department said it does not create immunity in the same way as a vaccine, but only helps reduce the risk of infection and the severity of the disease.

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People who remain exposed to contaminated water for long periods can still become infected.

The department also said not everyone who wades through floodwater needs preventive medicine. It is recommended mainly for high-risk groups, such as rescue workers who remain in standing water for more than two hours.

People who enter floodwater only briefly generally do not need to take the medication.

Health officials have clarified five common myths about leptospirosis medicine during floods, from protection limits to correct use.
Photo via DDC

Another misconception is that people should buy and take antibiotics in advance. The department advised against doing so, warning that unnecessary antibiotic use can contribute to antimicrobial resistance and cause side effects such as nausea or dizziness.

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The medicine also cannot be taken at any time or in any manner. The department said it should be taken immediately after food with a full glass of water.

People should not lie flat during the first 30 minutes after taking it because this can increase the risk of inflammation of the oesophagus.

The final misconception is that taking preventive medicine makes it completely safe to enter floodwater.

The department said people should still wear boots and wash themselves thoroughly immediately after leaving floodwater. Anyone who develops a fever, calf pain or red eyes should seek medical attention immediately.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 2, 2026, 3:10 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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