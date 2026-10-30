Glow into festive season with Beauty & Sculpt at Sole Mio Clinic

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 30, 2026, 11:30 AM
2 minutes read
Glow into festive season with Beauty & Sculpt at Sole Mio Clinic

As the festive season approaches, the preparations often start with choosing the perfect outfit, arranging celebrations and planning memorable evenings. Feeling confident and refreshed can matter just as much as looking the part.

This November, Sole Mio Wellness Clinic, a Phuket wellness clinic inside Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness in Bangtao, introduces Beauty & Sculpt, Festive Glow Preparation. The 2.5-hour experience combines three complementary treatments that the clinic says are designed to refresh the skin’s appearance, enhance facial contours and support an overall sense of wellbeing.

Guests can receive their Beauty Booster IV infusion while they have their facial treatments.

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The experience is aimed at anyone preparing for holiday celebrations or special occasions, or simply wanting a little personal care before the busy festive season. It offers a chance to focus on feeling refreshed and confident.

Treatment journey

1. Geneo+ – Refreshing skin radiance

The journey begins with Geneo+, which the clinic describes as an advanced facial treatment designed to exfoliate, refresh and revitalise the skin. The treatment supports the skin’s natural oxygenation process and helps improve the appearance of skin texture and radiance.

This treatment lays the foundation for a fresher, smoother-looking complexion ahead of festive gatherings and special occasions.

Sole Mio Boutique Hotel &amp; Wellness in Bangtao, Phuket

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2. LPG Lift Facial – Firming and contouring

The second stage focuses on facial definition using LPG technology. This non-invasive treatment uses gentle mechanical stimulation to work on the skin’s surface and the tissues beneath it.

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The clinic says LPG Lift Facial is designed to support firmer-looking skin and enhance the appearance of facial contours. It complements Geneo+ by placing extra attention on lifting and sculpting the face’s appearance.

3. Beauty Booster IV – Wellness alongside the facial treatments

Beauty Booster IV adds an infusion-based wellness element to the beauty preparation. The infusion can be given while guests receive their Geneo+ and LPG Lift Facial treatments, so all three treatments fit within the 2.5-hour experience.

While the facial treatments focus on skin radiance and the appearance of facial contours, Beauty Booster IV brings an additional wellness element. It reflects Sole Mio’s approach of combining beauty care with personal wellbeing.

Beauty and wellness treatment at Sole Mio Wellness Clinic

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Special offer – Beauty & Sculpt, Festive Glow Preparation

From November 1 to 30, 2026, Sole Mio Wellness Clinic offers the treatment at a special price of 4,500 baht, down from 6,100 baht, a saving of 1,600 baht.

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Who is it for?

Beauty & Sculpt is designed for anyone in Phuket at the start of this year’s high season, offering a convenient way to fit beauty and wellness into festive preparations.

Whether it’s for upcoming parties, holiday gatherings, personal celebrations or a well-deserved moment of self-care, the programme suits those looking to get refreshed without invasive cosmetic procedures.

The clinic sums up the idea behind the package with its tagline: “Glow first, the season will follow.”

The Beauty & Sculpt experience brings together skin radiance, facial contouring and wellness in one programme. The aim is to help guests approach the festive season feeling refreshed, confident and ready to celebrate.

Facial treatment at Sole Mio Wellness Clinic, Phuket

Contact and reservations:

  • Sole Mio Wellness Clinic, Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness, Bangtao, Phuket
  • WhatsApp: +66 94 583 1114
  • Promotional period: November 1 to 30, 2026

Remark: Results may vary by individual.

Press release

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 30, 2026, 11:30 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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