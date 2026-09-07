Getting seriously ill in Thailand doesn’t have to derail everything

Most people planning a move to Thailand think about visas, housing, and cost of living. Fewer think about a cancer diagnosis, a heart attack, or a stroke – the kind of news no one plans for.

These aren’t rare events, and knowing what each one actually costs and involves is far more useful now than it is from a hospital bed.

What a serious diagnosis actually looks like

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A heart attack requiring a stent and eight days in hospital, three of them in ICU, runs to roughly 1.67 million baht (around US$47,000) at a private hospital. Bypass surgery ranges from 680,000 to 2 million baht. These aren’t worst-case numbers; they’re documented costs from real cases at Thai private hospitals.

A full course of chemotherapy typically spans around six months, sometimes stretching to two years depending on the cancer and how treatment is tolerated, delivered in cycles of a few weeks each with rest periods in between.

In Thailand, chemotherapy alone can run 400,000 to 1.2 million baht, with radiation therapy adding another 100,000 to 500,000 baht on top. A multi-year course for a serious diagnosis can reach into the millions of baht by the time it’s finished.

Stroke care sits at the lower end of the cost range, typically US$3,000 to US$10,000 at a strong neurology unit, but recovery is measured in the same months-to-years timeframe as cancer, often involving physical therapy and rehabilitation long after the hospital stay ends.

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Also: Expat healthcare in Thailand: Complete guide on costs & coverage

The deposit comes before the treatment

Private hospitals in Thailand can ask for a deposit of up to 200,000 baht before a major procedure starts. If direct billing isn’t already arranged, that number becomes a cash flow problem rather than a coverage one, since a policy that will eventually pay out doesn’t help much at the admissions desk on the day.

A single expensive year is manageable if the insurance behind it holds up. What matters more is whether a plan keeps holding up afterwards, through renewals, through the months or years of follow-up care a serious diagnosis actually involves.

Also: How does direct billing help you save money?

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What Cigna covers in each of these cases

Cigna Global’s plans include full cancer care with no financial limits, across every tier from Close Care through Platinum, so the annual cap that applies to most other treatment categories simply doesn’t apply here.

Coverage also comes with guaranteed lifetime renewal regardless of claims history, so a diagnosis doesn’t put future coverage back on the table for negotiation.

And for anyone treated at a partner hospital, Cigna’s direct billing network settles the bill directly with the hospital rather than the patient. The network covers most major private hospitals worldwide, not just in Thailand, which means the deposit described above mostly doesn’t arise in the first place.

What comes after the emergency

A serious illness can mean months, sometimes years, of follow-up appointments and adjustments. Cigna’s complex case management assigns you a dedicated nurse to manage a chronic condition for the life of the policy, so the same person isn’t relearning the Thai medical system from scratch every time something changes.

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There’s also a medical second opinion service worth knowing about, since a serious diagnosis delivered in an unfamiliar system, sometimes in a second language, is exactly the kind of moment where a second opinion from a global specialist earns its place.

This isn’t only a retiree’s concern either. A cancer diagnosis at 38 raises the same deposit and coverage questions as one at 68, even if the numbers involved look a little different.

Worth checking now

Check whether your current health insurance plan caps cancer treatment at a specific figure or covers it without limit. Check whether the direct billing hospital list actually includes somewhere realistic for you. And ask, plainly, what happens to a premium and its terms after a major claim, since a vague answer to that question is usually the answer.

Also: Are you actually covered at private hospitals in Thailand, or just insured?

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Explore Cigna Global’s plans, built around what happens after a diagnosis as much as before one.

*Costs and coverage details reflect conditions as of September 2026 and are subject to change.

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