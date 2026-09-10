Five years without health insurance in Thailand? You may have just been lucky

If you moved to Thailand around 2021 and decided health insurance was not worth the money, most likely, you made that choice based on healthcare costs, visa rules and whatever your health record looked like at the time.

That does not automatically mean the decision was wrong. You may have spent the past few years paying a few thousand baht for the occasional consultation and comfortably covering healthcare from savings. The problem is that some of the things that shaped that decision have changed.

On this page (click to jump to section)

ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital costs kept climbing

Willis Towers Watson recorded Thailand’s gross medical trend at 7.4% in 2021. Its 2026 Global Medical Trends Survey now projects 10.8% for Thailand this year.

That does not mean every hospital bill rises by exactly 10.8%. It does show the direction healthcare costs are moving, and the difference matters much more when the bill is for surgery, cancer treatment or a lengthy hospital stay than when it is for a routine GP appointment.

If you have been paying for healthcare yourself, the useful question is not whether you can still afford a 2,000 baht consultation. It is whether the amount of savings you were prepared to put at risk a few years ago still covers the kind of serious private hospital bill you could face in 2026.

Major procedures in Thailand can run into hundreds of thousands or even millions of baht. The fact that day-to-day treatment has remained manageable does not necessarily tell you much about how comfortably you could absorb one of those bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Road accidents are one obvious example. Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health recorded more than 367,000 inpatient road-injury cases between January 1 and September 6, 2026, while WHO says motorcyclists account for more than 80% of road deaths.

Self-funding may still suit you, but today’s hospital costs are the figures that matter.

Cigna Global can cover medically necessary treatment following a road accident, but circumstances matter. Alcohol use, illegal activity or motorsports can affect whether a claim is covered. Get a free quote today.

Also: Expat healthcare in Thailand: Complete guide on costs & coverage

ADVERTISEMENT

Five years can change your health profile

Five years matter whether you arrived in Thailand at 25, 45 or 65. You might still be perfectly healthy, but you may also have picked up a prescription, an old injury, a scan, a course of treatment or a diagnosis that was not on your medical record when you first arrived.

That matters if you decide to apply for health insurance now. Insurers assess the person applying today, including their current age and medical history. Depending on the insurer and the condition, something already in your records can affect the terms offered, including exclusions or an additional premium.

A few years can therefore change the terms available to you, even if you have never had a serious illness. Someone who arrived healthy in their twenties or thirties can see their insurance options change just as easily as somebody approaching retirement.

Also: 5 moves to make with your expat health insurance in Thailand before 60

ADVERTISEMENT

If your situation has changed since you first arrived, it may be worth seeing what cover would look like today. Get a free personalised quote from Cigna Global and compare your options.

Thailand’s visa rules changed too

The insurance rules attached to some long-stay visas have also changed since 2021.

For the Non-Immigrant O-A retirement visa, Thailand replaced the older requirement of at least 40,000 baht outpatient and 400,000 baht inpatient cover with a minimum overall medical coverage level of 3 million baht, or approximately US$100,000, in 2021. Current Ministry of Foreign Affairs guidance continues to list the 3 million baht requirement.

That does not apply identically across every retirement visa. Current Ministry of Foreign Affairs guidance for the 10-year O-X visa still lists at least 40,000 baht outpatient and 400,000 baht inpatient coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand also opened applications for the Long-Term Resident visa in September 2022. Its current rules allow applicants to meet the health requirement through at least US$50,000 in medical insurance, qualifying Thai Social Security coverage, or a qualifying bank deposit of at least US$100,000 held for 12 months.

Not every foreign resident in Thailand needs private health insurance for their visa. But anyone who has changed visa type or moved onto a longer-term route should check the requirements that apply to that specific visa.

Check whether you’re actually uninsured

Before shopping for a policy, work out what coverage you already have.

Foreign employees enrolled in Thailand’s Social Security system under Section 33 have medical treatment rights through their registered Social Security hospital. If that applies to you, you already have a healthcare safety net even if you have never bought a separate private policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is different from international private medical insurance. It may offer less hospital choice and overseas portability, but it still counts as existing healthcare cover and should be factored into what you actually need.

Retirees, freelancers and other long-stay residents outside that system may have no equivalent safety net, leaving larger medical bills entirely self-funded.

It is also worth checking whether an old travel policy, employer benefit or home-country policy still works the way you assume it does. Moving permanently, changing jobs or spending most of the year abroad can leave you with very different cover from what you originally signed up for.

What insurance solves differently in 2026

By this point, the question is less about whether insurance exists and more about what you would actually want it to do for you in Thailand.

For someone reconsidering the decision after several years, two Cigna features are particularly relevant.

One is access as your circumstances change. Cigna currently places no upper age limit on applications for its international health plans. That does not mean every medical condition is automatically covered, since underwriting, exclusions and other policy terms can still apply, but reaching a particular birthday does not by itself close the door to applying.

The other is what happens at the hospital when a large bill arrives. Cigna offers direct billing with many providers, allowing eligible treatment to be settled directly with the hospital rather than requiring the member to pay the full eligible cost first and claim it back later. Prior authorisation may still be required for treatment such as inpatient and day-patient care.

Insurance is not necessarily replacing the 1,500 baht consultation you could easily pay yourself. It’s there for the point at which the bill stops being routine.

Cigna’s core options also allow Thailand-based expats to choose how much geographical coverage and annual protection they actually need:

Close Care℠: US$500,000 annual cover for your country of residence and home country.

Silver: US$1 million annual overall benefit.

Gold: US$2 million annual overall benefit.

Platinum: Unlimited annual cover, with most benefits paid in full subject to policy terms.

Someone who settled in Thailand permanently after originally planning to stay for two years has a different need from somebody who now divides their time between Thailand and another country.

Likewise, a remote worker in their thirties may be looking for something very different from a retiree who mainly wants access to private hospitals close to home.

The appropriate level of cover depends on where you receive treatment, how often you travel and how much of a large medical bill you are comfortable funding yourself.

Also: Are you actually covered at private hospitals in Thailand, or just insured?

Would you make the same choice today?

Going several years without a major hospital bill tells you that self-funding has worked so far. It does not tell you what the next serious illness or accident would cost.

Before continuing without cover, check the parts of your situation that have actually changed:

How much of a serious private hospital bill could you comfortably pay from savings today?

Has anything changed in your medical history since you first arrived?

Does your current or next visa have an insurance requirement?

Which hospital would you actually want to use if something serious happened?

How much of the year do you spend outside Thailand?

Explore Cigna Global’s plans for expats in Thailand and get a free personalised quote today.

Medical trend figures and visa requirements reflect information available as of September 2026 and may change. Insurance coverage is subject to policy terms, underwriting, exclusions and prior authorisation where applicable.

Sponsored