FDA dismisses cancer fears linked to plastic water bottles

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reassured consumers that PET water bottles are not made using BPA, after social media posts claimed bottles left in hot cars or direct sunlight could release dangerous chemicals and cause cancer.

FDA deputy secretary-general Dr Pichet Puedkhunthod said today, September 10, that the information being shared online could give the public a misleading impression about the safety of bottled drinking water.

Most drinking water bottles are made from polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, which must meet safety standards under the Ministry of Public Health’s 2022 regulations on plastic food containers.

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The standards include controls on substances migrating from packaging into food or drinks to ensure containers are safe for consumers.

Pichet said BPA, or bisphenol A, is not used as a raw material in the production of PET bottles. The chemical is instead used in some other plastics, including polycarbonate, as well as certain can coatings.

The FDA also tested 30 samples of sealed bottled drinking water for BPA and phthalates. Neither group of substances was detected in any of the samples.

Despite the findings, the FDA advised consumers to store bottled water properly and avoid leaving it in direct sunlight or high temperatures for long periods.

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Heat can affect the quality, smell or taste of the water, as well as the condition of the packaging, the agency said.

Consumers were also advised not to repeatedly reuse PET water bottles, as they are designed for single use. Improper cleaning can allow germs and dirt to accumulate inside the bottles.

The FDA said it would continue monitoring the safety of food packaging and urged consumers to check information circulating on social media against the FDA or other reliable sources before believing or sharing it.

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