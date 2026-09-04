Expat health insurance Thailand cost: what you’ll pay monthly in 2026

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 4, 2026, 4:00 PM
5 minutes read
Expat health insurance Thailand cost: what you’ll pay monthly in 2026 | Thaiger

Expat health insurance costs in Thailand are one of those numbers everyone searches for and nobody quite trusts, because the real answer ranges from under US$100 a month to well over US$900. Almost none of that gap comes down to luck. It comes down to two things: how old you are, and how much cover you actually want.

That gap widens fast with age, too. A policy that costs a few hundred dollars a month in your thirties can cost two to three times as much by your sixties, for identical cover. Here’s what the market actually charges, broken down by age and plan type, and what you get for the money at each level.

Section (Click to jump) Summary
What it actually costs, by age Expat health insurance in Thailand ranges from under US$100 to over US$900 a month, with the same cover costing two to three times more at 60 than at 30.
What actually moves the price Beyond age, premiums shift based on plan tier, deductible, area of cover, pre-existing conditions, and whether you pay annually or monthly.
The bill you’re actually protecting against A single bypass surgery at a Bangkok private hospital can run US$22,800 to US$39,400, payable upfront without direct-billing insurance.
Which Cigna tier actually fits Cigna Global’s four tiers, Close Care, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, each trade off price against annual limit, network, and included benefits.
The real takeaway on cost Insurance cost is predictable once you know your age band and tier, and it’s small next to the medical bill it’s protecting you from.

What you’ll actually pay, by age

Here’s the average cost of expat health insurance in Thailand, broken down by age band and plan type:

  • 30s: roughly US$70 to US$250 a month for Thailand-focused budget plans (Pacific Cross, AXA Thailand), or US$150 to US$360 a month for Cigna Global’s international tiers
  • 40s: roughly US$100 to US$300 a month budget, US$200 to US$480 a month with Cigna Global
  • 50s: roughly US$150 to US$400 a month budget, US$320 to US$650 a month with Cigna Global
  • 60s and older: health insurance in Thailand for those over 60 costs the most, and many budget local insurers stop accepting new applicants somewhere between 65 and 75. Cigna Global’s international tiers run roughly US$400 to US$950 a month or more, with no upper age limit at enrolment

These are representative ranges, not quotes. Cigna Global’s own sample pricing puts a Silver plan (US$1,000,000 annual limit) at roughly US$200 a month in your early thirties, climbing past US$500 a month by your mid-sixties for the same tier.

The jump is driven almost entirely by age banding, not by anything you did wrong.

What moves the cost of expat health insurance in Thailand

Age is the single biggest factor, but it isn’t the only one. A few other levers matter just as much once you’re comparing real quotes:

  • Plan tier: Close Care, Silver, Gold, and Platinum scale up in that order, both in annual limit and in price
  • Deductible: choosing a deductible of US$1,000 or more instead of zero can meaningfully lower the monthly premium
  • Area of cover: a plan covering Thailand and your home country costs less than a worldwide plan, and adding the United States to a worldwide plan can more than double it
  • Pre-existing conditions: these are either excluded, subject to a waiting period, or covered with a loading on the premium
  • Payment frequency: paying annually instead of monthly typically earns a 10% discount

One more thing worth knowing: premiums also creep up at renewal regardless of your age, since medical costs in the region are rising by around 14% a year (Willis Towers Watson). That’s not a reason to delay buying cover. It’s a reason to buy while you’re younger, and the baseline is lower.

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What you’re actually protecting against

Expat health insurance Thailand cost: what you'll pay monthly in 2026 | News by Thaiger

Here’s why the monthly number matters more than it looks. Coronary artery bypass graft surgery at Bumrungrad International, one of Bangkok’s best-known private hospitals, runs roughly US$22,800 to US$39,400 (approximately 750,000 to 1,290,000 baht), depending on complexity and length of stay.

That’s a single procedure, at a hospital that expats actually use, payable in full and upfront if you don’t have insurance with a direct-billing arrangement there.

For anyone on an O-A or O-X retirement visa, there’s a second reason this isn’t optional. Thai immigration requires a minimum of 400,000 baht in inpatient cover and 40,000 baht in outpatient cover to qualify. Most Cigna Global tiers clear that minimum comfortably, but it’s worth checking the exact figure on your plan rather than assuming.

Where Cigna Global fits, tier by tier

Once you know what you’re likely to pay for Cigna health insurance in Thailand and what you’re protecting against, the tier decision gets a lot simpler.

Cigna Global’s four tiers each answer a slightly different version of that question:

  • Close Care℠ (US$500,000 annual limit, Thailand plus home country): the cheapest Cigna Global option, and it clears the visa insurance minimum on its own. The honest downside: it only covers you in Thailand and your home country, with up to 180 days of cover elsewhere, so it’s a poor fit if you travel often.
  • Silver (US$1,000,000, worldwide or worldwide excluding the USA): covers hospitalisation, surgery, diagnostics, and full cancer treatment with no financial limit. The honest downside: outpatient treatment and medical evacuation are optional add-ons, not included by default.
  • Gold (US$2,000,000): everything in Silver, plus routine maternity cover and higher sub-limits across specialist treatment. The honest downside: it’s a real step up in price for benefits that a lot of single expats won’t use.
  • Platinum (unlimited annual limit): most benefits paid in full, built for people who default to premium providers like Bumrungrad or Bangkok Hospital. The honest downside: it’s priced for that habit, not for someone still deciding where they’ll get treated.

Budget, Thailand-only insurers like Pacific Cross and AXA Thailand are genuinely cheaper than any Cigna Global tier, often by 30 to 50%. What you give up is a narrower hospital network, a lower age cap on new enrolment, and typically no guaranteed lifetime renewal once you’re on the books.

For many long-stay expats, especially anyone over 50 who wants one policy that won’t need replacing later, that trade doesn’t pencil out.

Get a free personalised quote from Cigna Global today.

If you take one thing from this, it’s that the cost of insurance is knowable well before you request a quote. Expat health insurance Thailand cost isn’t a mystery once you know your age band and the tier you actually need – it moves in predictable ways with your age and the cover you choose, and it’s small next to the bill it’s protecting you from.

Also: Is expat health insurance in Thailand actually worth it?

*Prices and terms reflect conditions as of July 2026 and are representative sample figures, not guaranteed quotes. Confirm current pricing and offer terms directly with Cigna Global before purchasing.

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 4, 2026, 4:00 PM
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