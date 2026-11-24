For many men in their 40s and 50s, erectile dysfunction is one of those health issues that is easy to ignore, until it starts happening often enough to become difficult to ignore.

A bad night here and there is not unusual. Stress, poor sleep, alcohol, travel and work pressure can all affect sexual performance temporarily. But when erections become consistently weaker, harder to maintain, or less reliable over time, it is worth looking beyond the bedroom.

ED is not simply an inevitable part of getting older. In many men, it reflects something else going on underneath, often involving blood vessels, hormones, metabolic health or psychological stress. For men living in Bangkok, particularly expats balancing demanding jobs, frequent travel and a busy social life, those risk factors can easily overlap.

ADVERTISEMENT

ED can be a health signal, not just a sexual problem

An erection depends heavily on blood flow. When blood vessels become less flexible or start to narrow, the penis can be one of the first places where reduced circulation becomes noticeable.

That matters because the arteries supplying the penis are smaller than the major arteries supplying the heart. Changes in vascular health may therefore show up as erectile problems before more obvious cardiovascular symptoms appear.

This does not mean that every man with ED has heart disease. It does mean that persistent erectile problems deserve more attention than simply treating the symptom.

High blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, excess weight and smoking are all common factors seen in men seeking erectile dysfunction treatment, and they can affect both sexual function and long-term cardiovascular health. Seen that way, ED can sometimes be an early opportunity to take a broader look at your health.

ADVERTISEMENT

After 45, the cause is often more than one thing

One of the mistakes men make is trying to find a single explanation. In reality, ED after 45 is often multifactorial.

A man may have slightly reduced blood flow, carry extra weight, sleep badly, drink more than he used to and be under constant work stress, all at the same time. Another may have diabetes or high blood pressure that has gradually affected circulation without causing obvious symptoms elsewhere.

Hormones can also play a role. Testosterone levels do not explain every case of ED, but in some men, particularly those with low libido, low energy or changes in body composition, checking for low testosterone may be appropriate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Psychological factors should not be overlooked either. Performance anxiety, relationship stress and work pressure can amplify a physical problem and turn an occasional difficulty into a recurring one. That is why a proper assessment should look at the whole picture rather than jump straight to a treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

What can be done without surgery?

The good news is that most men with ED do not start with surgery. Treatment depends on the cause and may include changes in weight, exercise, sleep, alcohol intake and smoking, alongside management of conditions such as diabetes, hypertension or high cholesterol. Medication is also commonly used when appropriate.

For men whose ED is mainly related to blood-flow problems, another option that may be discussed is shockwave therapy for ED, also known as Focused Shockwave or Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy. The treatment uses low-energy acoustic waves with the aim of stimulating tissue repair and improving blood flow in the penis. It does not involve surgery or injections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The important point, however, is that shockwave is not a universal treatment for ED. Its strongest evidence is in men with vasculogenic ED, meaning erectile dysfunction in which impaired blood flow is a major part of the problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the main issue is hormonal, neurological or psychological, a different approach may make more sense. That is why choosing the treatment before identifying the cause can easily lead to disappointment.

When should you actually see a doctor?

If erectile problems keep happening, have become noticeably worse, or are affecting your confidence or relationship, there is little benefit in waiting indefinitely. The same is true if ED appears alongside other risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity or smoking.

ADVERTISEMENT

A urologist can help distinguish whether the problem is mainly vascular, hormonal, medication-related, psychological or a combination of several factors. For many men, that assessment is useful even beyond sexual health. It may highlight issues that deserve attention long before they cause more serious symptoms.

The bottom line

ED after 45 is common, but common does not mean it should simply be accepted as ageing.

In many cases, it is treatable. More importantly, it can be a useful clue about what is happening elsewhere in the body. The most useful first step is not asking which pill, device or procedure works fastest. It is finding out why the problem is happening in the first place. Once the cause is clearer, the treatment choices usually become clearer too.

Medically reviewed by Dr Peera Rhunsiri, urological surgeon specialising in the urinary tract and male reproductive system. Medical License No. 48216, MENdical Clinic, Bangkok.

Sponsored