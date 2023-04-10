6 key tips to cut down screen time and nurture mental health

Photo via Freepik

Setting a screen time limit is important in our everyday lives, as we use technology for almost everything we do. With the widespread use of digital technology in our daily lives, concerns have been raised about the impact of excessive screen time on our mental health. As we spend more time on our smartphones, computers, and other devices, research suggests that this may be linked to symptoms of depression, anxiety, and decreased well-being. To address these concerns, many experts recommend setting screen time limits as a way to mitigate the negative effects of digital technology on our mental health.

Excessive screen time has been linked to increased levels of stress, anxiety, and depression, particularly among adolescents and young adults. Constant exposure to social media and the internet can lead to unrealistic expectations, FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), and a heightened sense of social comparison, which may contribute to poor mental health outcomes.

Excessive screen time can disrupt sleep patterns, as the blue light emitted from screens suppresses melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep. Poor sleep quality, in turn, can worsen mental health issues. However, digital technology also provides resources like teletherapy, online support groups, and mental health apps to help people manage their mental health. Balancing screen time and using digital tools responsibly is crucial for maintaining mental well-being. In this article, we will explore techniques to reduce excessive screen time for your mental health.

6 tips for screen time limit

1. Establish a daily screen time limit

Setting a screen time limit is essential for maintaining a healthy balance between digital and real-life experiences, as well as promoting overall well-being. Excessive screen time has been linked to increased stress, anxiety, and depression. By setting a screen time limit, you can minimize these negative effects on your mental health and promote emotional well-being.

Prolonged screen time can lead to digital eye strain, causing symptoms such as dryness, irritation, and headaches. Limiting screen time can help alleviate these symptoms and protect your eyesight. Constant screen usage can negatively affect productivity and focus by encouraging multitasking and fostering distractions. A screen time limit can help you stay focused on essential tasks and improve your overall efficiency.

2. Prioritize essential tasks

Prioritizing essential tasks is an important aspect of managing your screen time effectively. By focusing on important activities, you can ensure that your screen time is used productively and within the screen time limit you’ve set.

Start by listing all the tasks you need to complete, both online and offline. This will give you a clear overview of your responsibilities and help you identify which tasks are essential. Assess each task on your list based on its urgency and importance. Urgent tasks have tight deadlines, while important tasks contribute significantly to your goals, work, or personal life. Prioritize tasks that are both urgent and important. Once you’ve identified your essential tasks, allocate a specific portion of your daily screen time limit to complete them. This will help you stay focused on priority tasks and prevent non-essential activities from consuming your available screen time.

3. Practice mindful scrolling

Practising mindful scrolling is an effective way to manage your screen time and ensure that your digital interactions are purposeful and meaningful. By being conscious of your screen usage and setting a screen time limit, you can make more intentional choices and reduce the potential negative impacts of excessive screen time.

Before you start using a device, set a clear intention for what you want to accomplish during that session. This can help you stay focused on the specific task and avoid getting lost in endless scrolling. While using your device, focus on the content you’re viewing and avoid multitasking. Give your full attention to the task at hand, whether it’s reading an article, watching a video, or engaging in a conversation. Pay attention to how you feel while scrolling through your device. If you notice feelings of envy, dissatisfaction, or anxiety, take a break and reflect on whether your screen time is positively contributing to your well-being.

Be selective about the content you view and interact with, and avoid consuming too much negative or sensationalized information that could impact your mental health.

4. Encourage social interaction

Make plans to meet with friends and family regularly, such as weekly dinners or monthly outings. Prioritize these events and allocate your screen time limit accordingly to ensure you can fully engage in social interactions. When attending social gatherings or spending time with friends and family, set a personal screen time limit or temporarily disconnect from your devices to be fully present and attentive to those around you. Participate in clubs, sports teams, or community organizations that interest you. These groups provide opportunities to meet new people, develop meaningful connections, and share common interests.

Engage in volunteer work to not only give back to your community but also to connect with like-minded individuals who share your values. Invite friends or neighbours over for dinner, game nights, or other social events. Hosting gatherings can help you build stronger relationships and create lasting memories.

5. Use a timer

Setting a timer can increase your awareness of the time spent on screens, making you more conscious of your digital habits and helping you manage your screen time more effectively. When the timer goes off, it serves as a reminder that you have reached your screen time limit, prompting you to disengage from your device and avoid excessive screen time that could negatively impact your mental and physical well-being.

By allocating a specific time for digital tasks, a timer can help you stay focused and complete tasks more efficiently, ensuring that your screen time is used productively. Adhering to a screen time limit using a timer can help you cultivate healthier habits, such as taking breaks, engaging in physical activities, and fostering face-to-face social interactions.

By using a timer to limit screen time, especially before bedtime, you can reduce exposure to blue light and create a more relaxed environment conducive to sleep, ultimately improving your sleep.

6. Schedule tech-free breaks

Start your day by creating a schedule that includes dedicated tech-free breaks. These breaks can vary in length, from short 5-minute breathers to longer 30-minute rest periods, depending on your needs and daily routine. Use calendar apps, alarms, or timers to set reminders for your tech-free breaks. These reminders will help ensure that you consistently take breaks throughout the day, even during busy periods.

Follow us on :













Incorporate tech-free breaks into your daily routines, such as during meals, exercise, or morning and evening rituals. By associating breaks with specific activities, you can create consistent habits that support a healthy screen time limit. During your tech-free breaks, participate in activities that don’t involve screens, such as meditation, reading a physical book, stretching, or going for a walk. These activities can help you relax, recharge, and refocus.

Wondering what activities you can do other than spending an ample amount of time on your phone? Check out our article here.