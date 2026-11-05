Cigna Global’s November offer gives expats 10% off health insurance for life

Cigna Global is offering new customers an additional 10% discount on eligible international health insurance plans purchased between November 1 and November 30, 2026. The discount continues for the lifetime of the policy, provided it remains in force and unchanged.

For expats in Thailand considering international health insurance, the promotion can reduce premiums now and at future renewals. Premiums may still increase over time, but the promotional discount will continue to apply as long as the policy meets the conditions.

How much can you save?

The additional 10% applies on top of Cigna’s standard payment discounts. Customers paying annually in full receive the usual 10% annual payment discount, while those paying quarterly receive 3%. The promotional 10% is then applied to the reduced amount.

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For example, on a policy originally costing US$5,000 (approximately 167,000 baht):

Annual payment: The standard 10% discount reduces the premium to US$4,500. The promotional 10% brings it down to US$4,050, saving US$950 (19%) in total.

Quarterly payment: The standard 3% discount reduces the premium to US$4,850. The additional 10% brings it down to US$4,365, saving US$635 (12.7%) in total.

These figures are based on Cigna’s official example and represent the total premium, not individual quarterly instalments. Actual premiums depend on the selected plan, personal circumstances and coverage options.

Get a free quote from Cigna Global to see how the November discount would apply to your policy.

Who qualifies for the offer?

The promotion is available to new Cigna Global Individual customers purchasing an eligible Silver, Gold or Platinum plan by November 30, 2026. Close Care policies are excluded.

For customers residing in Thailand, the minimum qualifying purchase value is US$4,500 (approximately 150,000 baht). Customers residing in Europe have a lower minimum of US$3,500.

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The additional discount must be applied by a Cigna sales agent and cannot be combined with other promotional offers. Residents of Singapore and Hong Kong are not eligible, and further geographical restrictions apply.

Cigna also reserves the right to amend or withdraw the offer before a policy is issued. Full eligibility conditions are available in the official November promotion terms.

What does the discounted plan cover?

The promotion applies to three Cigna Global Health Options plans, each offering different coverage limits and benefits.

Silver: An overall annual benefit limit of US$1 million, covering inpatient and day-patient treatment, private hospital rooms and cancer care.

An overall annual benefit limit of US$1 million, covering inpatient and day-patient treatment, private hospital rooms and cancer care. Gold: An overall annual benefit limit of US$2 million, with additional benefits including inpatient maternity care.

An overall annual benefit limit of US$2 million, with additional benefits including inpatient maternity care. Platinum: An unlimited overall annual benefit maximum, with most covered benefits paid in full, subject to policy terms.

Customers can choose worldwide cover or worldwide excluding the USA, with optional modules for outpatient treatment, medical evacuation, health and wellbeing, and vision and dental.

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Cigna also offers access to a global network of more than 2.2 million hospitals and healthcare professionals, along with multilingual customer support available 24/7. The availability of individual providers and treatments depends on the selected policy and coverage terms.

When comparing plans, consider the coverage limits, deductibles and benefits you expect to use rather than choosing solely based on the discounted premium.

Our guide to why more health benefits don’t always mean better insurance in Thailand explains what to look for.

Get the November discount before it ends

The promotion ends on November 30, 2026, giving eligible new customers until the end of the month to purchase a qualifying policy.

Before applying, compare the available plans, check any exclusions or underwriting conditions, and make sure the coverage suits your healthcare needs in Thailand and abroad.

Request a free quote from Cigna Global before November 30, 2026 and speak to a sales agent to have the additional 10% discount applied to your eligible policy.

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*Promotion terms and conditions: Official November 2026 terms. Coverage does not extend to locations restricted for regulatory or operational reasons, including Iran, Syria, Cuba, North Korea, Crimea (Ukraine), Russia, Iraq, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, the US Virgin Islands, Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Guernsey.

*Cigna Healthcare reserves the right to amend or withdraw this promotion prior to a policy being issued. Where the promotion has been validly applied at point of sale, the applicable discount will continue for the lifetime of the policy, subject to the policy remaining in force and unchanged. This promotion will run from 1st November 2026 until 30th November 2026 and is only eligible to new Cigna Global Individual customers. This promotion is not available for customers whose country of residence is Singapore or Hong Kong. Eligible customers who pay annually in full will receive an initial 10% standard annual payment discount, and an additional promotional discount of 10%. For example, a policy costing $5000 will receive a 10% discount ($500) when paid annually in full, and then a further 10% discount ($450), bringing the total cost of the policy to $4050. Eligible customers who pay quarterly will receive a 3% standard quarterly payment discount, and an additional promotional discount of 10%. For example, a policy costing $5000 will receive a 3% discount ($150) when paid quarterly, and then a further 10% discount ($485), bringing the total cost of the policy to $4365. Only Cigna Global health insurance policies (Cigna Global Health Options Silver, Gold, and Platinum cover, excluding Close Care policies) sold between 1st November 2026 until 30th November 2026, will be eligible for the additional promotional discount. The discount may only be applied by a sales agent and cannot be applied in conjunction with any other offer. A minimum purchase value of $3,500 for policies sold to customers who will reside in Europe is required. Policies sold to customers residing in the rest of the world require a minimum purchase value of $4,500 to be eligible. Equivalent values for Europe are £2,627 and 3,120 Euros. Equivalent values for the rest of the world are £3,378 and 4,010 Euros as at 19/10/2026.