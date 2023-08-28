Best facial treatments in Bangkok for radiant skin

PHOTO: The Peninsula Spa via Facebook

If urban life has left your skin feeling as stressed as the Friday evening rush hour, there’s no reason to let it dampen your spirits. The answer to your skin’s prayers might just involve less commuting and more pampering. And thankfully, Bangkok boasts a beauty scene as vibrant as its city skyline. From innovative therapies to traditional rituals, you can find anything you need here. So, are you ready to indulge in some serious facial pampering? Read on to find out the best spas offering high quality facial treatments in Bangkok.

Loft Thai Spa

Opening hours:

Loft Thai Spa & Wellness (Sukhumvit 24): Daily, 10:00 – 00:00

Loft Thai Spa & Tea House (Sukhumvit 71): Daily, 10:00 – 22:00

Address:

Loft Thai Spa & Wellness (Sukhumvit 24): 682/6 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand. Click here to Google Maps.

Loft Thai Spa & Tea House (Sukhumvit 71): 52, 6 Soi Pridi Banomyong 26, Phra Khanong Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand. Click here to Google Maps.

If you’re up for stepping up your skin game, make you way to Loft Thai Boutique Spa & Massage. This place has all you need to fill your day with relaxation and your skin with radiance.

Located in the heart of the city, the spa offers a wide range of treatments to leave your skin looking fresh and healthy. Their beauty highlight? The Holistic Facial Treatment. It’s not just going to cleanse your pores, it refreshes, exfoliates, and moisturises your skin all in one go. Say goodbye to dead skin cells and daily grime and hello to a healthy, glowing complexion. The plus side? Massages are thrown in the mix to help boost your skin’s natural healing process.

In the world of beauty, Loft Thai’s therapists know their stuff. Powered by the superstar Aesop skincare range, this team creates custom treatments to match your skin type like a glove. They understand the game is equally about treating your senses, managing to tie the whole wellness experience together in a delightful bow.

Interested in their Aesop-infused treatments? Broadsheet favourites include their – Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser and Anti-Oxidant Facial Toner, perfect for city life! Looking for a nighttime skin boost? Why not try the Sublime Replenishing Night Masque packed with vitamins for a midnight skin pick-me-up.

Pañpuri Organic Spa

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00

Address: 11th floor, 88 (Central Embassy ถนน วิทยุ Park Hyatt Bangkok Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

If you’re seeking an oasis of utter relaxation, then the Pañpuri Organic Spa at Park Hyatt Bangkok is the place to be. Here, nestled on the eleventh floor of the iconic Park Hyatt Hotel, you’ll find 472 square meters dedicated solely to pampering and relaxation. The spa prides itself on an elegant ambience that radiates the relaxed luxury of organic treatments. Upon each visit, you’ll find an array of premium organic blends for your skincare. It’s the spa’s motto to ensure that only the best natural, organic products touch your skin. Beyond organic treatments, the spa is also the epitome of comfort and convenience. There, you’ll experience nothing but the best, and this commitment to quality extends to every part of your spa experience. The spa boasts eight well-appointed treatment rooms, including two double suites, outfitted in subtle sophistication to enhance your relaxation vibe. For the ultimate facial indulgence, you must not miss the signature facials. The ‘Arunayouth™ Defying Gravity Age Delay Facial’ is 90 minutes of pure, age-defying bliss, ensuring that you soak in best of nature’s offerings. Alternatively, the 75-minute ‘Lotus Defense™ Ready For Radiance Facial’ will give your skin the rejuvenating uplift it needs. But don’t just take our word for it. Clients rave about the exceptional service, pristine environment, and the zenith of relaxation they achieved at Pañpuri Organic Spa. Many confess to being spoilt by the premium service, resolving to treat themselves routinely to the luxury they claim they rightly deserve after working hard. The Oriental Spa

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 20:00

Address: Mandarin Oriental, 48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Khlong Ton Sai, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Set in a world-renowned, luxury hotel, the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, is the enchanting Oriental Spa. A trip to the Oriental Spa would not be complete without checking out their remarkable range of facial treatments. Their Bespoke Facial is designed purely around you. After a careful consultation, treatments are selected to match your skin’s specific needs, ensuring a tailor-made facial every time.

If you’re after a dose of rejuvenation, the Advanced Cellular Hydration facial is just the ticket. With a primary goal to preserve youthful skin, this treatment features QMS Medicosmetics products that aim to restore and tone the skin, as well as prevent premature ageing.

The reshaping and renewing Collagen Vita Skin Facial is another gem. This regenerative offering is ideal if fine lines are a concern and you’re after a radiant, refreshed complexion. With deep cleansing, exfoliation, luxury skincare products and a lifting massage, this facial is a real treat.

But the Oriental Spa still has one more surprise up its sleeve — endermologie treatments for the face! Choose the Detox option to help reduce puffiness and restore your face’s natural outlines. Or if ageing is on your mind, the Age-Defying Skin Firming, Rescultping or Replumping treatments are sure to hit the mark. For those after luminosity, the Glow treatment is an excellent choice, promising an improved skin hue and radiance.

For the most indulgent option, the Ultimate Skin Rejuvenation treatment combines the brilliance of both QMS Medicosmetics and Endermologie. This service is the ultimate in skin revival, and will leave your skin feeling like it has been given a new lease of life.

The Peninsula Spa

Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 23:00

Address: The Peninsula, 333 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Next our list of the best facial treatments in Bangkok is The Peninsula Spa. Tucked away beside the Chao Phraya River, it’s a prime spot for relaxation and rejuvenation amidst the buzzing city life.

There are a wide range of treatments in the menu, but the highlight at The Peninsula Spa is their facial treatments. They’re a fusion of European, Oriental, and Ayurvedic strategies modernised for your comfort. There’s a generous selection on offer, from an extravagant gold facial to a skin-brightening one. And if you’re after something catered to your needs, they’re also available for tailored therapies.

But The Peninsula Spa steps it up even further with treatments presented by Margy’s Monte Carlo, a pioneer in skincare, brought to Thailand for the first time. With Margy’s, you can enjoy a range of therapies that aim to be restorative and beautifying. Resulting in balanced, rejuvenated skin that glows with health.

From the collagen-boosting facial to the age reversal treatment, The Peninsula Spa, with its view over the river, is a haven of tranquillity that will take your skincare game to the next level. With their combination of personalised treatments and top-tier products, it’s well worth a visit for the exclusive skincare journey it promises.

Oasis Spa (Sukhumvit 31)

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00

Address: 64 Sukhumvit 31 Yaek 4, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

With its roots in the enchanting Chiang Mai, the Oasis Spa is a luxurious sanctuary that has been offering exotic spa experiences since 2003 and has flourished across Thailand.

This lush escape is nestled within an old converted house on Soi Sukhumvit 31 in the heart of bustling Bangkok. As you step in, you’ll feel transported to another world, a hidden oasis enveloped in tranquillity. This haven offers you an array of treatments inspired by traditional Lanna culture.

In terms of facial treatments, they have a lot to offer. Whether your skin is stressed from sun exposure, pollution, or just daily life, Oasis Spa offers treatments to cater to every need. Go for the ‘After Sun Facial’ that soothes a sunburned face and restores your skin’s lost freshness or pick the ‘Detoxifying Facial,’ which removes dead cells, cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates your skin. Sensitive to the city’s hustle and bustle? Their ‘Sensitive Skin Facial’ is just the recipe for soothing irritation and repairing your skin.

And if you’re in a mood for something authentically Thai, don’t miss the ‘Oasis Royal Thai Facial’. Infusing local products and traditional herbs, the Thai Facial strikes the right balance between purification, smoothness, and moisture for a radiant complexion.

Follow us on :













These go-to getaways promise an escape from the urban grind and a fast track to radiant, healthy skin. So next time your complexion mirrors a drab day or feels as parched as the Sahara, hop to one of these retreats for refreshing indulgence.

For more rejuvenating treatments, check out our article on the best massage and spa treatments in Bangkok.