6 reasons health insurance claims get rejected even with coverage

Having health insurance doesn’t necessarily mean your insurer will pay every hospital bill, even when the treatment seems to fall within coverage. If your health insurance rejected a claim, the explanation may be more specific than simply having no coverage.

You could visit a private hospital in Thailand, follow your doctor’s recommendations and submit a claim, only to discover that part or all of the cost won’t be reimbursed. Sometimes the reason is an exclusion you overlooked, while other times it comes down to missing paperwork, approval requirements or the way your benefits are calculated.

A rejected health insurance claim, a delayed payment and a partially approved claim are also three different situations, although they can feel much the same when you’re left paying the hospital yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are six reasons why this happens and what you can do to avoid an unexpected bill.

1. The treatment isn’t included in your plan

Having health insurance doesn’t mean every medical service is included. Most policies distinguish between different types of treatment, with benefits and exclusions that depend on the plan you’ve purchased.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, an expat might have comprehensive inpatient cover for hospitalisation and surgery but assume that routine outpatient consultations and prescribed medication are included too. When they visit a specialist at a private hospital, they discover that these expenses fall outside their chosen benefits.

If your health insurance rejected that outpatient bill, it may be because your policy only includes inpatient benefits.

This is particularly relevant to international health insurance, where outpatient treatment, dental care and other services may be available as optional additions rather than standard benefits.

For a closer look at these restrictions, our guide to what’s excluded from health insurance for expats in Thailand explains some of the limitations policyholders commonly overlook.

If you’re unsure whether a particular service qualifies, ask your insurer before arranging a non-emergency appointment rather than relying on the overall annual coverage limit.

2. Your insurer questions the treatment

A doctor recommending treatment doesn’t automatically mean your insurer will agree to cover it. Insurance companies assess whether a procedure is medically necessary under the terms of the policy, which can sometimes lead to disagreements over the treatment being proposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine a specialist recommending an overnight hospital stay for observation and diagnostic tests. The insurer might question whether admission is necessary or whether the same investigations could safely be performed on an outpatient basis.

The insurer may also review whether the charges are reasonable compared with similar treatments at other medical facilities in the area. As a result, it could request further justification or agree to pay only part of the proposed cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

This doesn’t necessarily mean your doctor is wrong or that the insurer has made an unreasonable decision. Both are assessing the treatment against different requirements, and the insurer may need additional clinical evidence to determine what qualifies for payment.

ADVERTISEMENT

If your health insurance rejected part of the proposed treatment, ask whether the issue concerns the admission, the medical procedure or the cost itself. A medical report explaining the diagnosis, recommended procedure and reasons for choosing that treatment may help resolve the issue.

3. You didn’t get prior approval

Some treatments require prior authorisation, meaning your insurer must review and approve the proposed procedure before it takes place.

This is particularly relevant to planned hospital admissions and day-patient procedures. Even when the treatment itself is covered, proceeding without the required approval can affect how much the insurer agrees to pay.

For example, someone arranging knee surgery at a private hospital in Thailand might assume that presenting their insurance card is sufficient. However, if the policy requires prior authorisation, the hospital or patient will need to contact the insurer and provide details of the proposed procedure and estimated costs.

The important distinction is that missing approval doesn’t automatically mean a claim will be rejected entirely. Depending on the policy, it may instead result in a reduced payout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before proceeding with planned treatment, confirm whether authorisation is required, who is responsible for requesting it and which costs have been approved. Even an authorised procedure may still be subject to deductibles, exclusions and benefit limits.

Also: 7 things that will void your health insurance in Thailand.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Your claim doesn’t have enough documentation

Sometimes a claim hasn’t been rejected at all. The insurer simply needs more information before deciding whether to pay.

For example, a hospital receipt might show that you paid 25,000 baht for treatment, but it may not explain your diagnosis or why certain tests were necessary.

Insurers may request itemised invoices, medical reports or proof of payment before processing a claim. Without these documents, reimbursement can be delayed, even when the treatment itself is covered.

Keep copies of your medical records and ask your insurer exactly what’s missing. Where possible, the hospital may be able to provide the documents directly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cigna Global offers pre-treatment authorisation support and direct billing arrangements with participating hospitals, allowing eligible, approved treatment costs to be settled directly with the provider.

ADVERTISEMENT

This can reduce upfront payments and reimbursement paperwork, although deductibles and other policy conditions may still apply. Explore Cigna Global’s health insurance options for expats in Thailand.

Also: Are you actually covered at private hospitals in Thailand, or just insured?.

Why your insurer might pay less than you expected

Not every disappointing claims decision involves a rejection. Your insurer might approve the treatment and still reimburse considerably less than the amount you paid.

In many cases, the explanation comes down to the limits and cost-sharing arrangements built into the policy.

5. You’ve reached a benefit limit

One of the easiest insurance details to misunderstand is the difference between an annual coverage limit and the amount available for a particular treatment.

A policy might provide substantial annual cover for hospitalisation while imposing smaller limits on specific benefits, such as rehabilitation, certain therapies or outpatient treatment. These allowances can vary considerably between plans.

For example, someone recovering from surgery might have their hospital admission covered but discover that follow-up physiotherapy is subject to a separate limit. Once that allowance has been exhausted, additional sessions may become their responsibility.

Waiting periods can create another complication, as some policies require customers to hold their cover for a specified period before certain benefits become available, particularly maternity-related treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This differs from exceeding a benefit limit because the treatment may not yet be eligible for payment, even if the benefit will become available later.

When comparing policies, look beyond the headline annual maximum. Check the individual benefit limits, waiting periods and any restrictions on the treatments you’re most likely to need.

6. You still have costs to pay yourself

Even an approved claim may leave you responsible for part of the hospital bill because of deductibles or cost-sharing arrangements.

A deductible is the amount you pay towards eligible treatment before your insurer contributes, while cost sharing means paying an agreed percentage of covered expenses.

For example, with a 50,000-baht hospital bill and a remaining deductible of 10,000 baht, your insurer would pay 40,000 baht, assuming all charges are eligible and no other adjustments apply.

Some policies cap out-of-pocket cost sharing, although deductibles and expenses outside your coverage may not count towards that limit.

If you thought your health insurance rejected part of the claim, check whether the unpaid amount is actually a deductible or cost share. These arrangements can reduce premiums, but it’s worth understanding how much you would have to pay yourself.

What to do if your claim is rejected

Receiving a rejected claim doesn’t necessarily mean the decision is final, especially if missing documents or a disagreement over coverage are involved.

Start by requesting a written explanation from your insurer, including the policy clause behind the decision. Compare this with your policy documents and hospital invoice, and ask your doctor for additional medical evidence if needed.

If you believe the decision is incorrect, you can request a formal review or submit a complaint through your insurer’s established process.

For expats comparing health insurance in Thailand, understanding approval requirements, direct billing and potential out-of-pocket costs is just as important as the coverage limit itself.

Cigna Global offers 24/7 customer support, online claims management and direct billing arrangements with participating hospitals to help members manage treatment approvals and reimbursement.

Get a personalised quote from Cigna Global today and review the benefits, exclusions and claims arrangements that would apply to your coverage.

Sponsored