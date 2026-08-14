Why Thai food is so spicy when Thailand is already so hot?

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: August 14, 2026, 3:15 PM
3 minutes read
Why Thai food is so spicy when Thailand is already so hot? | Thaiger

It is a reasonable question. Thailand sits in one of the hottest, most humid regions in the world, and its food is built around chilli in a way that makes most Western cuisines look timid. The obvious follow-up is whether eating spicy food in that heat makes any sense at all, or whether it is just something people do because they grew up doing it.

The honest answer is: mostly the second one, but with some genuinely interesting reasons behind it.

Does spicy food actually cool you down?

Why Thai food is so spicy when Thailand is already so hot? | News by Thaiger
Photo by Rachata Teyparsit from Canva

The popular claim is that capsaicin, the compound in chilli that creates heat, triggers sweating, and sweating cools the body. That part is true. Capsaicin activates a sensory receptor called TRPV1, which your nervous system normally uses to detect actual heat.

So your body responds the same way it would to real warmth: sweat glands activate, blood moves to the skin surface, and some heat escapes.

What the science is less confident about is whether this meaningfully lowers your core body temperature. A controlled study published in the journal Applied Physiology exposed participants to 38°C heat with and without capsaicin. Core temperature did not improve significantly.

Skin temperature was slightly lower in the capsaicin group, but the difference was small. In humid conditions like Thailand’s, where sweat does not evaporate as easily, the effect is even more limited.

So spicy food does not function as air conditioning. That is not why Thai food is spicy.

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The better explanation

Why Thai food is so spicy when Thailand is already so hot? | News by Thaiger
Photo by pilipphoto from Getty Images

The more convincing reasons why Thai food can be so spicy are historical and cultural, not physiological.

Before refrigeration existed, food spoilage in tropical heat was a genuine problem. Many spices, including garlic, lemongrass, galangal, and chilli itself, have real antimicrobial properties. Studies testing Thai curry-paste ingredients have found that several of them can inhibit bacteria like Salmonella under laboratory conditions.

Whether that translates directly to safer food in a home kitchen is a more complicated question, but it is plausible that cuisines in hot climates developed heavy spice use partly as a preservation strategy over centuries.

Beyond preservation, chilli arrived in Thailand from the Americas via Portuguese and Spanish trade routes in the sixteenth century. Once it arrived, it fit into Thai cooking extremely well.

It could be grown locally, used fresh or dried, pounded into pastes, and combined with the sour, salty, and herbal elements already central to Thai cuisine. It caught on fast, and several generations of cooks passed it down until it became indistinguishable from indigenous tradition.

The cultural and sensory dimensions matter too. Capsaicin exposure triggers the release of endorphins, which creates a mild pleasurable response. People build tolerance over time. What burns intensely on day one becomes familiar by month three. Thai food history is a story of ingredients layering onto each other across centuries, not a single physiological optimisation.

How Thai meals manage the heat

A bowl of spicy som tam salad featuring green papaya and crushed peanuts.
Photo by UNDO KIM from Pexels

A full Thai meal is not just unbroken chilli intensity. Plain rice dilutes each mouthful of spiced sauce. Coconut milk softens the sharpness in curries. Fresh herbs, lime, and vegetables create contrast. Mild dishes sit alongside hot ones so you can alternate bites rather than absorb continuous heat. The structure of the meal does a lot of the work that people mistakenly credit to capsaicin itself.

Starting out if you are new to it

The practical advice holds regardless of the science when it comes to spicy Thai food. Start mild, let your palate adjust over time, and pay attention to what chilli actually does to a dish rather than just how much it hurts.

It sharpens flavours, cuts through richness, and brings the other elements of a dish into focus. The most popular Thai dishes each use chilli differently, and understanding that difference is more useful than chasing maximum heat.

A mild tom yum, a som tam with one chilli instead of five, a pad kra pao dialled back slightly: that is a better introduction to what Thai spice actually is than throwing yourself straight into the deep end.

Sources: Nelson et al., Applied Physiology (2000); Nanasombat & Lohasupthawee, Thai spice antimicrobial study (2005); Bromham et al., comparative cuisine analysis (2021).

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: August 14, 2026, 3:15 PM
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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.