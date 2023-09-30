Where to eat vegan food in Chiang Mai: Top 5 restaurants

PHOTO: Goodsouls Kitchen via Facebook

For years, Chiang Mai has been a haven for vegans. It’s home to a wide range of vegan restaurants that boast creative ways of serving plant-based food, so your option is not limited to things like leafy greens and tofu. Some of them even go beyond the usual vegan burger and smoothie bowl. But with so many options, deciding on your next meal can be a bit of a headache. So, to help you narrow down your options, we’ve handpicked five of the best vegan restaurants in Chiang Mai below.

Goodsouls Kitchen

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 22:00

Address: 52 Sinharat Rd Lane 3, Tambon Si Phum, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Count on Goodsouls to serve an all-day breakfast featuring classics like tofu scramble and heavenly smoothie bowls, but don’t let your palate stop there. Their menu also boasts a delightful range of Western and Thai dishes, from pancakes and falafel pitas to fresh spring rolls and curry with rice. Time-tested favourites among patrons include their banana pancakes, mushroom steaks, teriyaki tempeh, and the signature Thai delight, Khao Soi. Fancy a sweet end to your meal? Indulge in one of their daily fresh-baked treats, or savour their coffee and lassi drinks.

But at Goodsouls Kitchen, you’ll find more than just a meal – it’s an uplifting experience. The restaurant is committed not only to satiating your stomach but also to feeding your soul. This vision clearly shines through their food, which strikes the perfect balance between scrummy and wholesome. It’s also evident in the restaurant’s atmosphere and friendly staff. It really is a welcoming space where you can interact with fellow vegans, revel in good vibes, and, of course, delectable food.

Asa Vegan Kitchen and Studio

Opening hours: Daily, 09:30 – 15:00 and 16:00 – 19:00

Address: 217 Tha Phae Road, Tambon Chang Moi, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50100, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Asa Vegan Kitchen and Studio is a charming, eco-conscious, and women-led establishment that combines the tranquillity of you with the allure of plant-based cuisine. Born out of a dream shared between two friends passionate about vegan cooking and making a positive impact, Asa flourishes in a vintage sixty-year-old shop house along the bustling Thaphae street. The open-air restaurant has a very cosy atmosphere, and they welcome you to bring your laptop to work or your four-legged friends (they are pet-friendly!).

The menu at Asa features a gorgeous array of vegan dishes that are as visually stunning as they are delicious. Their unique Pea Flower Curry, which marries together pumpkin, coconut, and pea flower, is a must-try. Got a sweet tooth? Don’t worry, they have offerings like homemade waffles and Acai bowls as well.

Reform Kafé

Opening hours: Daily, 09:30 – 22:00

Address: 1 4 Sri Poom Rd, Tambon Si Phum, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Located inside the Green Tiger House, Reform Kafé offers a tranquil dining experience. Its setting lets you enjoy your meal while appreciating Chiang Mai’s laid-back environment. Take a seat at one of their inviting al fresco tables and feast on a selection of plant-based dishes, all made with fresh ingredients that come directly from local suppliers. Think avocado & mushroom sandwich, red curry with vegetables, basil pesto stir-fried rice, and an array of other delicious dishes – all free from MSG.

To complement your meal, Reform Kafé offers a selection of organic coffee, tea, lassi and fresh juices. And if you’re in the mood to lift the spirits a notch, a range of cocktails and wines are also on the menu. A warning though, the portions here are notably generous. So, come with an empty stomach and a big appetite.

Rad Rabbit

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 22:00

Address: 27, 2 Moon Muang Rd Soi 9, Tambon Si Phum, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Next on our list of the best vegan restaurants in Chiang Mai is Rad Rabbit. Dishing up the finest vegan bites in Chiang Mai since May 2020, it has built quite a reputation as a master of all things plant-based. This sunny hotspot, once a branch of Vegan Heaven, has since been transformed into the city’s maiden fully vegan western restaurant and pizzeria, thanks to its innovative owner, Fon.

Rad Rabbit prides itself on serving up comforting dishes like pizzas, pasta, and wraps that taste as good as their non-vegan counterparts. Signature dishes that you surely wouldn’t want to miss include the Pizza Margherita, Cauliflower Wings, and the crowd-favourite, Spaghetti Veatballs – oh, they could easily become a part of your regular cravings!

Anchan Vegetarian Restaurant

Opening hours: Thursday – Monday, 11:30 – 19:45

Address: 28 Nimmanahaeminda Road, Tambon Su Thep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Known for serving Thai vegan food, Anchan is a name you won’t forget. Offering an exquisite twist to the menu, this eatery finely integrates the butterfly pea (anchan) into several dishes, delicately infusing a subtle hint of its flavour. Veering away from plain ol’ broths and stocks, this spot favours a blast of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy. The rich variety of crunchy veggies, tofu, lentils and mushrooms, among others means you’ll never be left scouting for variety.

Their signature menu, Purple Noodle Anchan Pad Thai, is one of the all-time favourites. For something more fulfilling, the green curry and Massaman curry are must-tries. Whether you have a taste for something light or fancy a hearty meal, trust Anchan to serve a dish packed with equal parts nutrition and flavour.

Whether you’re a vegan, a wannabe vegan, or just a curious foodie, these 5 restaurants in Chiang Mai definitely deserve a visit!

