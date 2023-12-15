Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2023

PHOTO: Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers

The most wonderful time of the year is coming! And after all those Christmas shopping, you deserve a festive feast. Luckily, numerous restaurants and hotels in Bangkok are offering extravagant and delightful Christmas dining experiences to turn up the holiday cheer. From roast turkey with all the trimmings to seafood and Thai dishes, you can treat yourself and your loved ones to a special sit-down meal that suits your taste.

If you’re still up in the air about where to dine this Christmas in Bangkok, here’s our pick of where to eat, drink, and be merry with your nearest and dearest this festive season.

Top places to dine this Christmas in Bangkok

1. Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers

When: Sunday, 24 December to Monday, 25 December 2023

Where: Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers, 2 Charoen Krung 30, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Google Maps

How much: Start from 1,288++ THB per person.

Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers will be hosting not one, but five Christmas feasts at three of its most decadent restaurants.

At Royal Orchid’s vibrant restaurant, Feast, you can dive into the joy of the holiday with their Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet (24 December, 19:00 – 22:00) and Christmas Day Brunch (25 December, 12:00 – 15:00). Both feature a lavish spread of international delights, like turkey, roast beef, and oysters on ice. Moreover, you’ll be serenaded by the joyful melodies of carol singers. You can expect a visit from none other than Santa himself, too!

If all you want for Christmas is delicious Italian dishes, then head to Giorgio’s to make your wish come true. Their Christmas Italian Buffet (24 December) offers unlimited appetisers like cold cuts, mains like Beef Carpaccio with Rocket, plus sweet endings with Panna Cotta. On Christmas Day, savour Giorgio’s Italian Festive Set, boasting Seared Sea Scallops and Braised Wagyu Beef, among others, accompanied by indulgent desserts.

For a Christmas dinner with a view, head to the hotel’s famous Siam Yacht Club. Overlooking the scenic Chao Phraya River, you can enjoy an indulgent 8-course Christmas Dinner under the stars. Begin with Crab Salad Tartelette, White Asparagus Tartare, and Foie Gras. Choose between Wagyu Beef Wellington or Brittany Turbot for the main course and conclude with delectable desserts like Strawberry Rhubarb and Plum Sorbet.

For reservations and the newest updates, visit Royal Orchid’s website and follow them on Facebook.

2. Occa’s Bangkok

When: Friday, 1 December 2023 to Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Where: 22 Tower B, 22 Ekkamai 2 Alley, Phra Khanong Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

How much: A la Carte, start from 200 THB (food) and 100 THB (drinks).

Dreaming of a snowy holiday? No need to fly anywhere because Occa’s is bringing a winter wonderland to Bangkok this Christmas.

Start your meal with the Sausage and White Bean, which consists of two styles grilled sausages with sautéed white beans and Brussels sprouts. But if you want something warm and comforting, Te Jerusalem Artichoke Soup is the perfect choice. The two other appetizer options, Meatball Tomato Sauce and Winter Salad are equally as delightful. And don’t forget to tuck into their Crab Pasta, too.

For the main event, take your pick between the Orange-Spotted Black Grouper or 200g Striploin Steak (or both if your stomach allows!). The grouper is seared and served with a rich bergamot butter sauce. Meanwhile, the Striploin, cooked in mustard red wine sauce, and sautéed maitake mushroom, promises a melt-in-your-mouth experience – truly the epitome of a perfect Christmas dish.

Alongside their delectable dishes, Occa’s also offers four delicious options. Each one is like a taste of a White Christmas on a plate. If you’re looking for something nostalgic, try the Log Cake – a Black Forest treat with chocolate, Dark Cherry, and Sherry Brandy. However, the X’Mas Tree, Snowman, and Santa’s Belly are all delicious as well.

Lastly, complete your meal with a refreshing sip – try the Koko Hokkaido or opt for the Snow Latte. Craving something more festive? Consider the Celebrate cocktail or the Wonder Berry mocktail for an extra touch of holiday cheer.

For more information, be sure to follow Occa’s Facebook and Instagram.

3. Brasserie 9

When: Sunday, 24 December to Monday, 25 December 2023

Where: 27 Soi Sathon 6, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Google Maps

How much: 4,990++ THB per person (plus wine pairing 2,150++ THB per person)

Bangkok’s favourite French restaurant, Brasserie 9, is taking Christmas to the epic level this year with their Seasonal Sensations. As soon as you arrive, you’ll be welcomed with a glass of Champagne, which sets the tone for a magical evening. For the festive feasting, Brasserie 9’s five-course menu is one of the most lavish meals of the season. Plus, you can elevate your dining experience with optional wine pairings, carefully selected to complement the festive flavours.

In addition to the 5-course menu, you can indulge in the December Chef’s Special as well, which features Venison Fillet Noirmoutier, a succulent treat served with Potato Millefeuille & Wild Berries and Grand Veneur Sauce. This exclusive dish adds an extra layer of festive delight, showcasing the culinary excellence Brasserie 9 is renowned for.

But the magic doesn’t end there. You’ll also get to immerse yourself in the festive ambience as the enchanting melodies of a live choir band serenade you throughout the evening.

Follow Brasserie 9 on Instagram for the newest updates and visit their website for more information.

4. The Peninsula Bangkok

When:

Christmas Eve Dining: Sunday, 24 December 2023 from 19:00

Christmas Brunch: Monday, 25 December 2023 from 11:30 – 14:30

Festive Afternoon Tea: Friday, 1 December to Saturday, 30 December 2023

Where: 333 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600, Thailand – Google Maps

How much: Start from 4,500 THB per person (excluding beverages) / 1,288++ THB per person (Afternoon Tea)

The Peninsula Bangkok consistently goes above and beyond during the Christmas season, and this year is no exception. The hotel presents a series of dazzling culinary experiences crafted by its acclaimed chefs.

Indulge in the Christmas Eve Gala Dinner Buffet at River Café & Terrace for a bountiful feast of traditional holiday favourites and international dishes, accompanied by carol singing and a special visit from Santa. For a unique experience, go to the Peninsula Lawn, where the Christmas Eve Gala Dinner Buffet is served under the stars. With holiday music from a 14-piece band as your back sound and fireworks over the Chao Phraya River as your view, it’s probably among the most extraordinary Christmas celebrations in Bangkok.

Over at The Lobby Terrace, sit down for the Christmas Eve Western Set Dinner. It features a scrumptious six-course menu of traditional Western dishes served alfresco. But if Thai cuisine is your preference, the Christmas Eve Thai Set Dinner at Thiptara, offering a six-course authentic Thai menu served beneath a traditional Thai pavilion overlooking the river, is a perfect choice.

On Christmas Day, continue the festivities with Christmas Brunch at River Café & Terrace. You’ll get to savour a wide selection of traditional and international dishes, and even meet the man of the season – Santa Claus! Moreover, the hotel’s signature Afternoon Tea is specially tailored for children during the holiday season. This Festive Afternoon Tea boasts a range of traditional savoury and sweet delights, with a portion of proceeds from each sale donated to The Mirror Foundation.

Learn more about The Peninsula’s Christmas offerings by visiting their website or following them on Facebook and Instagram.

5. Le Méridien

When:

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet: Sunday, 24 December 2023 from 18:00 – 22:00

Christmas Eve Brunch Buffet: Monday, 25 December 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00

Le Fête Afternoon Tea: Daily, 12:00 – 17:00 (available from October 2023 – January 2024).

Where: 40, 5 Surawong Road, Khwaeng Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Christmas Eve Dinner and Brunch Buffet: 850 THB net per person

Christmas Seafood Buffet: 1,850 THB net per person

Le Fête Afternoon Tea: 1,200 THB net per set for 2 people

Kick off the celebrations with the Le Méridien Bangkok’s La Fête Afternoon Tea. It’s an opportunity to savour a delightful selection of sweet and savoury bites, complete with tea and coffee for two, while enjoying the hotel’s luxurious setting and festive decorations.

Then, come for Le Méridien Bangkok’s Christmas Eve Dinner and Christmas Day Brunch, where you’ll be treated to a seamless blend of the hotel’s famous “Pizza, Pasta & More” menu with a range of festive classics. The bountiful spread will feature starters like fresh salads and cheeses, as well as mouthwatering mains like roasted turkey, rack of lamb, baked ocean trout, and Prosecco risotto.

Additionally, there will be a DIY tartare station and live cooking stations featuring pasta, pizza, and traditional Italian friggitoria. And be sure to treat yourself to a tempting selection of desserts, such as classic stollen, Italian panettone, and Christmas fruitcake & sweets.

Want to elevate the celebrations? Le Méridien Bangkok also provides an alternative Christmas feast for seafood lovers. In addition to the “Pizza, Pasta & More” menu, you’ll also get to enjoy fresh seafood. Think lobsters prepared in your choice of styles, freshly shucked oysters, river prawns, blue crabs, shrimps, mussels, and cockles.

For more information about Le Méridien’s La Fête 2023, be sure to visit their website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

6. The Athenee Hotel Bangkok

When:

Christmas Eve: Sunday, 24 December 2023 from 18:00 – 22:00

Christmas Day: Monday, 25 December 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00 (Brunch) and 18:00 – 22:00 (Dinner)

Where: 61 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Christmas Eve Dinner and Christmas Day Brunch: 2,888 THB per person

Christmas Day Dinner: 2,588 THB per person

Bring your whole family for a long and leisurely brunch and dinner at The Athenee Hotel Bangkok’s Rain Tree Cafe. The festivities unfold with Christmas Eve Dinner, followed by the much-anticipated Christmas Day Brunch and Christmas Day Dinner.

You’ll be spoilt for choice with the array of festive flavours available. The chilled premium seafood selection promises an oceanic delight with crab, mussels, oysters, and prawns. Moreover, the chef’s special servings add a touch of gourmet to the celebration, featuring Hokkaido scallops, rack of lamb, prime ribs, seafood gratin, and more. However, the prettiest sight to see (and the most delicious dish to savour) is a whole roasted turkey with creole bread stuffing – it’s truly Christmas in food form. When you’re ready to wrap up your festive feast, a range of tempting delights are waiting for you.

To add a touch of festive melody, Christmas carolers will enchant you during Christmas Eve Dinner and Christmas Day Lunch. And keep an eye out for the merry arrival of Santa Claus, spreading joy and cheer.

7. SO/ Bangkok

When:

Christmas Eve: Sunday, 24 December 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00 (Brunch) and 18:00 – 22:00 (Dinner)

Christmas Day: Monday, 25 December 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00 (Brunch) and 18:00 – 22:00 (Dinner)

Where: 2 N Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Christmas Eve Brunch Buffet: 2,707 THB net per person

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet: 3,060 THB net per person

Christmas Day Brunch Buffet: 2,942 THB net per person

Christmas Day Dinner Buffet: 3,060 THB net per person

The only acceptable way to start your Christmas celebration in Bangkok is to dive fork-first into an oceanic spread that features five crab varieties, rock lobster, and fresh seafood on ice at SO/ Bangkok’s Christmas Eve Brunch Buffet. In addition to the seafood, holiday hits like roasted turkey and honey ham, as well as international favourites, Japanese and Thai specialities, and a BBQ station sizzling with prime meats and seafood will be available.

If you can’t make it for brunch, their Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet is just as delicious. Each guest will be treated to a Lobster Thermidor, complemented by seafood delights, a foie gras station, and a carving corner featuring succulent leg of lamb, beef rib roast, and classic roast turkey. And who knows, maybe even Santa will make a special appearance?

The Christmas Day Brunch Buffet and Christmas Day Dinner Buffet continue the festive delights, offering a similar lineup with extra cheer so you can revel in the Yuletide spirit.

8. JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok

When:

Christmas Eve Buffet: Sunday, 24 November 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00 (Brunch) and 17:30 – 22:00 (Dinner)

Christmas Day Brunch and Dinner Buffet: Monday, 25 November 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00 (Brunch) and 17:30 – 22:00 (Dinner)

Where: 4 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khet Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Christmas Eve Brunch and Dinner Buffet: 3,500 THB net per person

Christmas Day Brunch and Dinner Buffet: 3,199 THB net per person

Make your way to the JW Café at the beautiful JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok to celebrate the joyful spirit of Christmas with a lavish feast. The hotel has prepared a delectable Christmas Buffet spread including all the festive favourites, ranging from timeless classics to international specialities.

Feast on the succulent roasted US Butterball turkey adorned with chestnut stuffing and cranberry sauce, relish the perfection of roasted Australian 150-day grain-fed beef ribeye with Yorkshire pudding and red wine sauce, savour the tenderness of roasted New Zealand Lumina free-range lamb leg with herb crust, and enjoy the sweet notes of honey-baked ham, egg nog, and mulled wine.

Just when you think it couldn’t get any better, JW Marriott proves you wrong with a wide range of fresh seafood like poached Boston lobster, rock lobster, king crab, and freshly shucked oysters. Moreover, Bouche de noel (Yule log) and traditional English Christmas Fruit cakes serve as sweet palate-cleansing desserts.

Perfect for families, this indulgent celebration is available for both brunch and dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

9. InterContinental Bangkok

When:

Espresso: Sunday, 24 December 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00 (Brunch) and 18:00 – 22:30 (Dinner) / Monday, 25 December 2023 from 12:00 – 14:30 (Lunch)

Fireplace Grill and Bar: Sunday, 24 December 2023 from 18:00 – 22:30 (Dinner) / Monday, 25 December 2023 from 12:00 – 14:30 (Lunch) and 18:00 – 22:30 (Dinner)

Summer Palace: Sunday, 24 December 2023 from 18:00 – 22:30 (Dinner) / Monday, 25 December 2023 from 11:30 – 14:00 (Lunch) and 18:00 – 22:30 (Dinner)

Where: 971, 973 Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Bangkok, Thailand, Bangkok – Google Maps

How much:

Espresso: 2,900++ THB per person (Christmas Eve Brunch) / 3,500++ THB per person (Christmas Eve Dinner) / 1,900++ THB per person (Christmas Day Lunch)

Fireplace Grill and Bar: 4,600++ THB per person

Summer Palace: 3,288++ THB

InterContinental Bangkok invites you to immerse in the spirit of Christmas with the range of indulgent dining experiences they offer.

On Christmas Eve, head over to Espresso from 12:00 to 15:00 as the hotel prepares a delightful brunch, accompanied by the velvety smooth jazz melodies of Coco LaShuan. Come back at 18:00 for a magical Christmas Eve Dinner, where you can savour your culinary delights amidst the harmonious melodies of carol singers providing a festive background ambiance. You can also enjoy the buffet for lunch on Christmas Day from 12:00 to 14:30.

Want to add an elegant touch to your holiday festivities? The Fireplace Grill and Bar’s 5-course set menu is for you. Available for dinner on Christmas Eve and for both lunch and dinner on Christmas Day, this refined celebration offers a gourmet experience.

Meanwhile, InterContinental Bangkok’s Cantonese Restaurant, Summer Palace, invites you to feast on the rich flavours of Cantonese cuisine with their exclusive Christmas Eve and Christmas Day set menu, complete with premium tea.

10. W Bangkok

When:

Festive Afternoon Tea: Sunday, 17 December 2023 – Wednesday, 3 December 2023

Festive Set Menu: Sunday, 24 December 2023 – Sunday, 31 December 2023

W Does XMAS Brunch: Monday, 25 December 2023

Where: 106 N S Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Festive Afteroon Tea: 3,300 THB per set for two people

Festive Set Menu: 5,700 THB per person

W Does XMAS Brunch: 3,400 THB per person

Serving up decadent brunches and dinners, the festive offerings at W Bangkok this year will make your year-end holiday full of style. Light up your festive spirit with the Festive Afternoon Tea set from Paii, which features a blend of Thai and Western flavours. Enjoy holly-jolly sweets and savouries like traditional Christmas Pudding and XMAS Stollen while sipping the perfect pair – two glasses of cocktail.

As Christmas Eve arrives, make your way to Paii for the Festive Set Menu, a 6-course dinner of Modern Thai seafood. Artfully blending the diverse flavours of Thailand’s four regions, you’re guaranteed to have an evening of exceptional dining.

On Christmas day, join W Bangkok for the W Does XMAS Brunch for a lively Christmas with family and friends. This festive version of W Bangkok’s famous W Does Brunch will be merrily served up with the electrifying beats of a live DJ – each bite and beat adds to the festive magic.

At these restaurants, Christmas is the happiest season of all, indeed! So make sure you make your reservations and have a holly, jolly time with your loved ones.

