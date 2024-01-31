Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Bangkok 2024

PHOTO: The Athenee Hotel Bangkok via Official Website

Chinese New Year, aka Lunar New Year, is just around the corner! This year, it’s happening on Saturday, 10 February 2024. As we get ready to welcome the Year of the Dragon, one thing we can all look forward to is the delicious food and drinks that come with the festivities. And luckily, restaurants all over Bangkok are getting in on the action by offering special Chinese New Year menus. From traditional dishes like dumplings, spring rolls, and noodles to festive cocktails and desserts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during this joyful time.

So whether you’re planning a family gathering or celebrating with friends, here are the best places to go for a delicious Chinese New Year fare.

Top 10 places to eat this Chinese New Year in Bangkok

Royal Orchid Sheraton

When: Saturday, 10 February 2024 from 17:00 – 19:00

Where: 2 Charoen Krung 30, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Google Maps

How much: 2,888++ THB per person (50% discount for children aged 10 – 12, free for children under 9 years old)

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon in style at Royal Orchid Sheraton’s Prosperity Dinner! This year, they’re pulling out all the stops with a lavish feast and a mesmerising lion dance performance. They’ve got everything from juicy Suckling Pig to the comforting goodness of Longevity Noodles. Dive into the rich goodness of Fish Maw Soup and savour the perfection of Steamed Seabass with Soya Sauce. And that’s just the beginning – think Xiao Long Bao, Sesame Dumplings with a side of zesty Ginger Tea, and a sweet ending with the irresistible Sweet Taro Sticky Rice. Ginkgo, Cold Assorted Beans in Syrup, and a bunch more treats are also on the menu.

Moreover, with its stunning location along the Chao Phraya River, you can savour these delectable dishes while taking in breathtaking views and soaking up the festive ambience with your loved ones.

The Peninsula Bangkok

When: Friday, 9 February – Sunday, 18 February 2024 (Date varies)

Where: 333 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Chef Grace Choy’s Exclusive Chinese Set Menu: 3,088++ THB per person

Dim Sum Set Menu: 1,888++ THB per person

Chinese Set Menu: 3,888++ THB per person

Buffet Dinner with Chinese Signature Menu: 2,380++ per person

The Peninsula Bangkok has prepared a fantastic lineup of events, menus, and special offers for Chinese New Year. One of the highlights is the visit of guest Chef Grace Choy from Hong Kong. Her inspiring journey from office secretary to self-taught, passionate cook has earned her great acclaim. You won’t want to miss the chance to savour her festive creations, available on the a la carte menu or as part of the nine-course Mei Jiang Exclusive dinner experience (9 to 18 February 2024). Prepare your taste buds for her exquisite menu, featuring Spicy Tiger Prawn and Vermicelli, Traditional Steamed Grouper, Double-Boiled Chicken Soup with Fish Maw and Mushroom, and Pan-fried Lotus Root Cake.

In addition to this special experience, the hotel also offers a Dim Sum set menu and a Chinese Set Menu (10 to 18 February 2024). And if that’s not enough, you can also enjoy a Buffet Dinner with a Chinese Signature Menu at River Cafe & Terrace (10 to 11 February 2024). And of course, they will have a Lion Dance performance on 10 February.

InterContinental Bangkok

When: Thursday, 1 February – Sunday, 25 February 2024 from 11:30 – 14:30 (lunch) and 18:00 – 22:30 (dinner)

Where: 973 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330 – Google Maps

How much:

A la carte: From 180++ THB

Emperor set menu: 12,888++ THB for 4 to 6 persons

Fortune set menu: 19,888++ THB for 10 persons

Wealthy set menu: 28,888++ THB for 10 persons

If you want to welcome the roaring New Year with more than a feast with the whole family, then InterContinental Bangkok is your destination. The hotel’s Chinese restaurant, Summer Palace, has put together an amazing Chinese New Year Set Menu featuring auspicious dishes to bring good fortune for the year ahead.

The restaurant offers set menus designed for 4 to 10 people, making it perfect for a memorable celebration with your loved ones. Some of the highlights from the set menu include Braised 10 Heads of Abalone, Dried Oyster, and Pork Knuckle in Abalone Sauce. For those looking for a bespoke feast, you can choose the delicious dishes from the exquisite a la carte menu. From Roasted Duck Lo Hei to Braised Slice of Australian Abalone with Pork Knuckle, the menu is bursting with delicious options.

But it’s not just about the food at InterContinental Bangkok. On 10 February, you can witness a captivating Lion Dance right in the hotel lobby, as well as the beautiful art of Chinese calligraphy.

Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park

When: Friday, 9 February – Sunday, 11 February 2023 from 11:30 – 14:30 (lunch) and 18:00 – 22:30 (dinner)

Where: 952 Rama IV Rd, Khwaeng Suriya Wong, Khet Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Prosperity Feast Set (Set Menu A): 16,242 THB net for 10 persons

Wealth and Fortune Delights Set (Set Menu B): 18,596 THB net for 10 persons

Jade Emperor’s Feast Set (Set Menu C): 29,189 THB net for 10 persons

Ring in the Chinese New Year with special set menus of Cantonese cuisine from Xin Tian Di, Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park’s Chinese restaurant. They’ve put together special set menus perfect for groups of 10, so bring your family and friends along for a memorable feast. The menu is loaded with mouthwatering classics such as Dim Sum and Roasted Peking Duck. But if you prefer a more personalised dining experience, don’t worry – they also have a la carte options available.

Moreover, to kick things up a notch, there will also be magical entertainment to add an extra sprinkle of excitement to your meal. On 10 February, prepare to be entertained by spectacular lion dance performances and have your fortune told. Then on 11 February, get ready to be amazed by astonishing walkabout magic right at your table.

JW Marriott Bangkok

When: Thursday, 8 February – Monday, 12 February 2024 from 11:30 – 14:30 (lunch) and 17:30 – 22:00 (dinner)

Where: 4 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khet Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand –Google Maps

How much:

Chinese New Year Set Menu: Starts from 19,888++ THB for 10 persons

Premium All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum Lunch Buffet: 1,427++ THB per person

Executive Chef Leslie Du at Man Ho, the Chinese Restaurant at JW Marriott Bangkok, has crafted a delightful menu of lucky Chinese New Year dishes that combine his culinary expertise with auspicious symbolism. Expect to indulge in wok-fried Boston lobster with shallots, suckling pig, steamed spotted grouper with dried orange peel and Iberico ham, honey-glazed premium barbecue pork rib with cantaloupe melon, Man Ho style Peking duck, and bean curd soup with spinach and crab meat fish maw. Then, finish off your meal with the iconic Salmon Yu Sheng and authentic Chinese auspicious dessert like Nian Gao.

But if you’re in the mood for something different, you can feast to your heart’s content at Man Ho’s Chinese New Year Premium Dim Sum buffet. Delight in roasted crispy pork belly, Shanghainese drunken chicken, and steamed Cheung Fun with crispy shrimp. And don’t forget to savour every bite of Peking duck, fried rice flat noodles with roasted pork belly and sliced fish, and steamed jumbo pork and shrimp Siu Mai with tobiko caviar. To conclude your feast on a sweet note, choose between mango pudding presented over dry ice or Chao Zhou Oni with ginkgo nut.

The Athenee Hotel

When: Friday, 9 February – Saturday, 18 February 2024 from 11:30 – 14:30 (lunch) and 18:30 – 22:00 (dinner)

Where: 61 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Auspicious menu selections: Start from 420++ THB per dish and 160++ THB for dim sum

6-Course Blessing Menu: 2,888++ THB per person (individual set)

8-Course Longevity Menu: 24,888++ THB for 10 persons (sharing)

Yu Sheng (Chinese New Year prosperity toss salad): Start from 1,888++ THB for 2 to 4 persons

Make memories with the whole family and bring prosperity to the Year of the Dragon with auspicious Cantonese dishes from The Silk Road at The Athenee Hotel. Renowned Chef Kam has crafted a menu that embodies luck, prosperity, and joy with authentic Cantonese flavours. Therefore, you’ll have the opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of this auspicious year while enjoying a sumptuous array of dishes.

The exquisite selection of delectable Cantonese dishes is available a la carte, set menu, or family set. From traditional favourites to innovative creations, there’s something for every palate.

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

When: Saturday, 10 February – Sunday, 11 February 2024 from 12:00 – 15:00 (lunch) and 18:00 – 22:00 (dinner)

Where:250 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Lunar New Year Lunch: 2,589 THB net per person

Lunar New Year Dinner: 3,060 THB net per person

Lunar New Year Sunday Jazzy Brunch: 2,500 THB net per person

Get your chopsticks ready because Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit is bringing special Chinese New Year events. On 10 February, join a traditional Chinese Calligraphy Class followed by a Lunar New Year Lunch at Orchid Café. The lunch features an array of delicious Thai and international dishes, including succulent seafood, sushi and sashimi, grilled meats, and desserts, among others. And of course, the chefs have also prepared special Chinese New Year specialities such as crystal prawn salad, BBQ duck, and stir-fried egg noodles with shrimp. And to amp up the festivities, spectacular red and yellow Lion Dances will weave through the hotel. Then in the evening, indulge in the Lunar New Year Dinner featuring prime meats, sumptuous seafood, and Chinese delicacies.

On 11 February, gather your loved ones for a luxurious Lunar New Year Sunday Jazzy Brunch. Rossini’s and The Living Room will come alive with a vibrant Spring Festival celebration, featuring luxurious ingredients and flavours from all over the world. Our special menu will immerse you in the Lunar New Year spirit with delectable dishes such as roasted suckling pig, Peking duck, fish maw soup, homemade dim sum, and baked fried rice in lotus leaves.

The St. Regis Bangkok

When: Saturday, 10 February 2024 from 12:30 – 15:30

Where: VIU Restaurant, The St. Regis Bangkok, 159 Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand – Google Maps

How much: 3,188++ THB per person

The Chinese New Year Buffet Brunch in The St. Regis Bangkok is your chance to invite good luck and prosperity into the upcoming year. The menu is filled with specially selected dishes that carry deep cultural meaning and symbolize new beginnings. From Braised E-Fu Noodles with Lobster to Bird’s Nest Soup, Whole Steamed Sea Bass with Black Bean Sauce, and Peking Duck, you’ll find all the traditional favourites on the buffet.

In addition to indulging in a prosperous feast fit for a Dragon, you’ll also have the opportunity to witness an amazing dragon and lion dance performance that will kick off in the ground floor lobby and make its way up to the VIU restaurant on the 12th floor.

Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

Where: Fei Ya, 518, 8 Phloen Chit Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

9-Course Set Lunch & Dinner Menu: 16,888++ THB for 6 persons

Yu Sheng Salad: Start from 1,388++ THB per set

All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum Lunch: 1,888++ THB per person

Chef Choi at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel’s Fei Ya has created a special Cantonese New Year Menu that promises to bring love, luck, and good fortune to your family feasts. Bring the whole family to indulge in a 9-Course Set Lunch & Dinner Menu featuring signature dishes like the Yu Sheng Salad and Lychee Wood-roasted Peking Duck. And for those craving unlimited dim sum, the all-you-can-eat Dim Sum Lunch is too delicious to miss!

Conrad Bangkok

When: Friday, 9 February – Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Where: Liu, Conrad Bangkok, Third Floor, 87/3 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Essential Set: 6,888++ THB per set for 5 persons

Family Set Menu: 18,888++ THB per set for 10 persons

Family Premium Set Menu: 28,888++ THB per set for 10 persons

All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum Lunch: 1,688++ THB per person

Let the Year of the Dragon begin with bountiful feasts at Conrad Bangkok’s Liu. They offer various set menus to choose from that’ll delight the whole family. The Family Premium Set Menu is an absolute treat, featuring delectable dishes such as Braised Bird’s Nest Soup with Conpoy and Crab Meat, Barbecued Whole Suckling Pig, and Braised Fish maw with Goose Web in Abalone Sauce. You can also treat yourself to Boston Lobster in Superior Soup and Steamed Garoupa Fish, followed by refreshing Chilled Mango Pudding and Crispy Nian Gao for dessert.

Additionally, there’s an all-you-can-eat Dim Sum option available so you can enjoy carefully crafted signature dishes as much as your stomach allows. Dive into irresistible pairings like Peking duck Roll and Crispy pork belly or savor the delicate fusion of steamed snow fish with wild mushroom and red dates. And don’t miss out on the indulgent wok-fried rice with seafood in XO sauce, expertly cooked to perfection.

With so many fantastic Chinese New Year feasts in Bangkok for 2024, all that’s left to do is to extend invitations to your loved ones and get ready for the festivities!

