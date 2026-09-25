Wagyu burger in Phuket is best enjoyed at sunset at 7th Floor Restaurant

There is something special about biting into a juicy Wagyu burger in Phuket as the sun sets over Bangtao, and this October, 7th Floor Restaurant at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness is inviting diners up to its rooftop to do just that.

From October 5 to 31, the restaurant’s Wagyu Smash Cheeseburger is available at a special price of 700 baht, down from its regular 900 baht.

Made with a richly marbled Wagyu beef patty and melted Comté, the burger brings together two celebrated culinary delicacies, each valued for its distinctive flavour and quality. The patty is smashed on a hot grill to develop caramelised edges while keeping the centre succulent.

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What’s on the plate

Wagyu beef is prized for its fine marbling. As the fat melts during cooking, it gives the patty its characteristic tenderness, juiciness and rich, buttery flavour.

Comté, a traditional French cheese from the Jura region, adds a smooth texture with nutty, buttery and gently savoury notes that complement the beef.

Served in a soft brioche bun, the burger is finished with sweet caramelised onions and crisp cucumbers pickled in apple cider. A fresh side salad provides a lighter contrast to the Wagyu and Comté, and La Chapelle Pinot Noir is recommended as the wine pairing.

Bangtao’s only sunset rooftop

The restaurant is the only sunset rooftop in Bangtao, where guests can enjoy the changing colours of the Phuket sky while dining in the open air. Live music is performed daily from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, accompanying sunset drinks and dinner throughout the evening.

The burger is best enjoyed from sunset onwards. For anyone planning to try the Wagyu burger at 7th Floor Restaurant during the promotion, reservations and enquiries can be made via WhatsApp on +66 (0) 61 175 2012.

More information is available at 7floor-restaurant.com and on Facebook and Instagram at @7thFloorPhuket.

Press release