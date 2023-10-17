Vegetarian Festival 2023: Top 6 restaurants in Bangkok offering special menu

PHOTO: Vegetarian Festival at Rain Tree Café via Facebook

The Vegetarian Festival 2023 is in full swing and Bangkok’s dining scene comes alive with a delectable array of vegetarian and vegan offerings!

Also known as the Jay Festival, this annual event is held over nine days in the month of October. This year, it falls from 15 to 24 October. This festival is notable for its unique, and sometimes extreme, rituals. Participants at the festival wear white and abstain from eating meat, poultry, seafood, dairy products, and allium, observing a strict vegan or vegetarian diet, which is where the festival gets its name from.

In honour of the Vegetarian Festival, a number of restaurants across Bangkok are offering special plant-based menus. And below, we’ve picked out 6 of the best places where you can try vegetarian interpretations of classic dishes and innovative creations that adhere closely to the principles of “jay,” the Thai-Chinese vegetarian culinary style.

Where to celebrate the Vegetarian Festival 2023 in Bangkok

The Rain Tree Café

When: Daily from 14 October – 6 November 2023, 18:00 – 22:00

Address: The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, 61 Wireless Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Clear your evening plans because The Rain Tree Café is offering an extensive selection of international dishes for dinner to celebrate the Vegetarian Festival. Highlighting their versatile approach to global cuisine, the café’s unique menu is made to cater to a wide variety of culinary preferences. Beginning within Asia, they have Japan’s vegetable tempura with OmniPork and Vietnamese-style fresh vegetable spring rolls. You can also find Singapore’s influence in their rendition of Hok Kian style wok-fried noodles.

Middle Eastern dishes are available as well, like vegan-friendly couscous tabbouleh with fresh mint salad and pita bread. Additionally, The Rain Tree Café also prepares an array of Western food. They offer a tempting selection of dishes like vegetable lasagna, eggplant al forno, and parmesan and truffle-infused cauliflower steak on the menu.

Of course, the buffet wouldn’t be complete without Thai and Chinese delicacies. Pad Kaprao Omni and a spiced mushroom salad represent Thailand, while China is displayed with bamboo pith with black mushroom soup and deep-fried tofu with gravy. And to round off your meal, The Rain Tree Café offers vegan desserts like avocado cacao mousse, pecan pie, and banoffee pudding.

The Verandah

When: Daily from 15 – 23 October 2023

Address: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, 48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

The next restaurant in Bangkok offering a special Vegetarian Festival menu is The Verandah at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok. Set against the splendid backdrop of the Chao Phraya River, the restaurant is serving French Chef Hugo Baldwin’s specially crafted Western dishes. Chef Hugo, who has spent over six years diving into the depths of Thai culture, honours the local customs by curating a menu that aligns with the festival’s dietary guidelines. Be ready to treat yourself to delightful dishes like the savoury Grilled Cauliflower Steak and Cannelloni laden with Spinach and Tomato Sauce.

Stepping out of The Verandah’s tranquil ambience, you’ll find yourself in the heart of Talad Noi and Chinatown. Therefore, you can enhance your Vegetarian Festival experience by exploring these vibrant neighbourhoods after your meal at the restaurant.

Wah Lok, Cantonese Restaurant

When: 15 – 23 October 2023, 11:30 – 14:30 and 18:00 – 22:30

Address: 2nd floor, Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 491 Sukhumvit Road Klongtoey Nua, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Wah Lok is taking vegetarian cuisine to a whole new level with their extensive special menu for the Vegetarian Festival 2023, including dim sum, à la carte dishes, and a variety of rice and noodle meals.

For starters, there’s the sweet and tangy Deep-Fried Vegetarian Taro Fish with Sweet and Sour Sauce. If you’re a vegetable lover, Stir-Fried Vegetables with Winter Melon is a must. And for a taste of the extraordinary, give the crunchy Sautéed Mixed Nuts with Capsicum a go.

And to further enhance your feast, Wah Lok serves up a scrumptious vegetarian dim sum selection. The stars of the vegetarian dim sum menu are the Steamed Vegetarian Cheong Fun ‘Hong Kong’ Style, the Steamed Vegetarian Dumplings with Bamboo Fungus given a decadent twist with truffle oil, and the Sautéed Radish Cake served with Vegetarian X.O. Chili Sauce. And let’s not leave out the heftier fare. Their Fried Rice with Minced Black Olive and Chinese Mushrooms in a clay pot is comfort food at its finest.

Front Room

When: Daily from 14 to 23 October 2023, 11:30 – 15:00 and 17:30 – 22:00

Address: Lower Lobby, Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, 151 Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Front Room Bangkok is showcasing a selection of local Thai flavours to celebrate the Vegetarian Festival 2023. The restaurant blends traditional family recipes with an innovative touch. One of the highlights of their special menu is the Por Pia Sod, made from plant-based Chinese sausage, tofu and bean sprouts. Make sure to try the Ped Pa Lo as well. It’s a plant-based take on duck breast, paired with Michihili cabbage and kale in a Thai-spiced broth.

For those seeking more heat, the Kua Gling Jay dishes up plant-based meat in a yellow curry, with kaffir lime and green peppercorn. In addition, dessert lovers can enjoy the Tao Huay Nam Khing, a refreshing sesame pudding served in a ginger granita.

IGNIV Bangkok

When: 22 – 23 October 2023, 17:30 – 00:00

Address: The St. Regis Bangkok, 159 Rajadamri Road, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Mark your calendar to savour a special menu at IGNIV Bangkok this weekend. For two days only on 22 – 23 October 2023, the restaurant’s executive team, with Chef David Hartwig and Sous Chef & Pastry Chef Arne Riehn at the helm, is putting their love for veggies and herbs to good use.

Using seasonal local products like red beets, daikon, kalamansi, nori, and pumpkin, IGNIV Bangkok offers a gourmet feast of 19 unique dishes. And in line with the festival, no animal products, allium, and coriander are used in any of the dishes. Each dish will surprise and delight your taste, showcasing how plant-based cuisine can be versatile and interesting.

As a good meal does, the Vegetarian feast at IGNIV will also end on a sweet note. You can look forward to vegan desserts like chocolate souffles.

Phra Nakhon

When: Daily from 15 – 23 October 2023, all-day

Address: Capella Bangkok, 300, 2 Charoen Krung Road, Yan Nawa, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Prepare to nourish your soul with Phra Nakhon’s delectable Vegetarian Festival offering. The restaurant is currently serving a memorable all-day vegetarian menu made from sustainably sourced ingredients. The restaurant plucks fresh greens from its gardens and supports small-scale farmers across Thailand, ensuring freshness and quality in every dish.

The offerings include a delightful fusion of Thai and Western flavours. For a tangy and spicy kick, be sure to savour their fermented mushroom salad, mixed with crispy curried rice, ginger, chilli, and peanuts. Also featured is house-made silken tofu, served with a sprinkle of local mixed vegetables and a rich mushroom sauce for enhanced flavours.

Don’t miss out on their Gaeng Tepo as well. Known for its comforting and savoury profile, it’s prepared from soy protein to keep it within the festival’s tradition. Lastly, roasted tender carrots and vegetable hot pot are also on the card. The hot pot offers a medley of hearty vegetables in a flavoursome broth that’ll get your taste buds dancing.

These 6 restaurants have gone above and beyond in crafting special menus that embrace the Vegetarian Festival’s dietary guidelines, offering a delightful fusion of global and local flavours.

