Top 5 Thai fine dining restaurants in Bangkok

So you’ve tried all the Thai street food in Bangkok, and now you’re craving an exquisite Thai fine dining experience? Good news for you because Bangkok is not just a hub of street food stalls and bustling markets, it’s also home to some of the most extraordinary Thai fine dining restaurants. In fact, the Thai fine dining scene here is as diverse and dynamic as the city itself.

Whether you want something truly authentic, a traditional Thai fare with a contemporary twist, or an innovative fusion cuisine blending international flavours with the essence of Thailand, the following Thai fine dining restaurants in Bangkok offer an experience like no other.

Best Thai fine dining restaurants in Bangkok

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 15:00 and 18:00 – 00:00

Address: Siam Kempinski Hotel, 991/9 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

If you’re looking for modern, innovative Thai cuisine, Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin is the best place to go. The restaurant offers Thai-inspired dishes, exquisitely reinvented and reinterpreted for the 21st century. The concept of Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin is the brainchild of the globally recognised chef, Henrik Yde-Andersen, whose Copenhagen restaurant, Kiin Kiin, is among the world’s only Thai establishments to hold a Michelin star.

Here, traditional Thai ethos is broken down and built up again, all while maintaining the integrity of the essential flavours that true Thai food fans will recognise and appreciate. High-quality international ingredients elevate each meal and, along with the option of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic pairings, fills out a dining experience sure to leave you enchanted.

R-HAAN

Opening hours: Daily, 18:00 – 23:00

Address: 131 Soi Thonglor 9 Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

R-HAAN, a two-star Michelin restaurant in Thonglor, is honoured as one of Bangkok’s best Thai fine dining experiences. Here, everything is created with the intention of passing down generation upon generation’s worth of culture, knowledge, and experience. At the helm of the restaurant is Chef Chumpol, who uses the same spices and ingredients found in the original recipes for every single dish. Therefore, the food here is authentically Thai. Plus, they only source the finest and freshest ingredients from all across Thailand.

But aside from the food, you’ll also notice R-HAAN’s attention to detail in everything. From the grand, traditional Thai decor to the finely crafted, hand-painted ceramic dishes reminiscent of tableware from the reign of King Rattannakosin, dinner is always special at R-HAAn.

Le Du

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 18:00 – 23:00

Address: 399/3 Silom 7 Alley, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Le Du, which means ‘season’ in Thai, is the place to go when you’re looking for a unique Thai food experience. Offering 4 courses and tasting menus, the restaurant is all about fresh, local ingredients cooked in new and interesting ways, but still capturing those signature Thai flavours we all love.

Moreover, Le Du changes their menu based on the season, so you get to taste what’s best at that very time. And to complement the food, they have an impressive wine list with a fascinating selection from all around the globe. Despite Le Du being praised as one of the best in Asia, it has a pretty relaxed vibe. The simple yet luxurious interior feels homey, and the impeccable service makes you feel like a welcomed guest.

Nusara

Opening hours: Wednesday – Monday, 18:00 – 23:00

Address: 336 Maha Rat Rd, Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200, Thailand

Located just outside of the Ta Tien neighbourhood near the iconic Wat Pho, Nusara is created by two brothers, Chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn (who is also behind Le Du) and Chaisiri “Tam” Tassanakajohn. The restaurant is named after their lovely grandma, who taught them to appreciate and love good food. Therefore, eating at Nusara is like eating in their family home.

They call the style of food at Nusara “Colourfull Thai Cuisine”. And colourful it is indeed with its playful bites of main dishes all prepared with a lovely twist of fun. You can expect a really cool blend of the old and the new in their cuisine, creating a Thai food experience that you won’t find anywhere else. To top it all off, you can enjoy a great view of Wat Pho while you’re savouring your meal.

Saawaan

Opening hours: Daily, 17:30 – 23:30

Address: 39/19 Soi Suanplu, S Sathon Rd, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Take your Thai food dining experience at Saawaan, located in a quiet alley off Sathorn Road. Saawaan, which means ‘heaven’ in Thai, serves up a seasonally-chaing 11-course tasting menu. What’s special is how each dish highlights a traditional Thai cooking method. Think grilling, stir-frying, fermenting – they’ve covered it all.

The menu is a creative celebration of Thai flavours, showcasing not just the diversity of the country’s culinary techniques, but also the richness of its local ingredients. They’ve got everything from organically raised rice paddy crabs from Sing Buri to fresh squid from Krabi. But it’s not just about the savoury. At Saawaan, they know that a great meal is not complete without a fantastic dessert. Their pastry chef, Paper Arisara, ensures that every sweet treat served is as impressive as their main courses.

