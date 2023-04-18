Top 5 Phuket restaurants for a luxurious afternoon break

Photo: Freepik

Phuket restaurant scene offers a plethora of elegant spots for a luxurious afternoon break, catering to those who seek a truly indulgent experience. The beautiful island of Phuket is not only renowned for its stunning beaches and vibrant nightlife but also boasts an impressive array of upscale dining establishments.

From beachfront lounges to opulent hotel restaurants, the island has something for everyone seeking a lavish afternoon escapade. In this guide, we will introduce you to some of the most elegant Phuket restaurant options for a delightful and luxurious afternoon break, where you can relish exquisite cuisine, sip on fine wine, and marvel at the breathtaking views that this tropical paradise has to offer.

So, sit back, relax, and let the enchanting world of Phuket’s high-end gastronomy sweep you off your feet.

Phuket restaurants for a luxurious afternoon break

1. The plantation club at Pavilions Phuket

The Plantation Club at The Pavilions Phuket is an exquisite Phuket restaurant that offers a unique blend of elegance, sophistication, and tranquility. Set amidst lush tropical gardens and offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Andaman Sea, this colonial-style restaurant exudes charm and refinement.

What sets this Phuket restaurant apart as the perfect spot for a luxurious afternoon break is its indulgent afternoon tea offering. Guests can savor a delightful selection of fine teas, delicate finger sandwiches, and exquisite pastries, all served on elegant tiered stands. The serene ambiance, coupled with the attentive and personalized service, creates an atmosphere of true relaxation and indulgence. Moreover, the Plantation Club features comfortable seating options, including plush lounge chairs and daybeds, allowing you to unwind and soak in the mesmerizing views of the surrounding landscape.

On select days, the restaurant hosts live music performances, which further elevates the atmosphere and creates a delightful backdrop for your afternoon break. Apart from the fine teas, the Plantation Club also offers an impressive selection of wines, champagnes, and artisanal cocktails to complement your afternoon break.

2. Siri Panwa’s Baba Nest

Sri Panwa’s Baba Nest is an exclusive Phuket restaurant and rooftop bar situated at the prestigious Sri Panwa resort. This luxurious venue is renowned for its unparalleled 360-degree panoramic views of the Andaman Sea, surrounding islands, and breathtaking sunsets, providing a truly unique and mesmerizing experience.

Baba Nest boasts a chic and contemporary design, with its centerpiece being an infinity pool that seamlessly blends with the horizon. The comfortable, oversized daybeds and plush seating areas further enhance the luxurious atmosphere. The Phuket restaurant offers a delectable selection of tapas and light bites, along with a variety of refreshing cocktails, handcrafted by expert mixologists. Additionally, Baba Nest features an extensive wine list, ensuring a perfect pairing for every palate.

Baba Nest is renowned for its exclusivity and intimate setting, providing a truly unique and sophisticated afternoon break experience. Reservations are highly recommended to secure your luxury seat!

3. Mom Tri’s Kitchen at Villa Royale

Mom Tri’s Kitchen at Villa Royale is an award-winning Phuket restaurant. Set on a rocky headland, this elegant establishment provides an intimate and sophisticated atmosphere, making it an exceptional choice for a luxurious afternoon break.

Mom Tri’s Kitchen features a tasteful décor, combining traditional Thai design with contemporary touches. The sophisticated ambiance, coupled with the soft glow of candlelight and the sound of waves, creates a truly luxurious experience. The restaurant presents a diverse menu of Thai and international dishes, prepared with fresh, high-quality ingredients. For an afternoon break, you can indulge in their delicious appetizers, salads, and light bites, perfectly complemented by a glass of fine wine from their impressive collection.

The afternoon tea at Mom Tri’s Kitchen features a beautifully presented assortment of sweet and savory treats, inspired by both Thai and Western culinary traditions. he tea menu also includes an array of mouth-watering pastries, like freshly baked scones served with clotted cream and fruit preserves, as well as a range of exquisite cakes, tarts, and macarons. The attentive and personalized service at Mom Tri’s Kitchen ensures that every detail of your afternoon tea is taken care of, allowing you to unwind and savor the moment in the serene ambiance of this magnificent Phuket restaurant.

4. The Surin Phuket’s Lomtalay Restaurant

The Surin Phuket’s Lomtalay Restaurant is a sophisticated Phuket restaurant nestled within the luxurious Surin Phuket resort. With its beautiful beachfront location overlooking the sparkling waters of Pansea Bay, Lomtalay Restaurant offers a tranquil and elegant setting, making it an ideal choice for a luxurious afternoon break.

The open-air design of Lomtalay Restaurant allows you to bask in the gentle sea breeze and soothing sounds of the waves, creating a serene and relaxing ambiance. In addition to the afternoon tea offerings, Lomtalay Restaurant also provides an extensive menu of refreshing beverages, including cocktails, mocktails, fresh juices, and smoothies, perfect for sipping as you relax and enjoy the magnificent ocean views.

As a guest at Lomtalay Restaurant, you have the opportunity to explore and enjoy the luxurious facilities of The Surin Phuket, including their beachfront swimming pool, boutique shops, and the pristine Pansea Beach.

5. The Lobby Lounge at Anantara Layan Phuket

The Lobby Lounge at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort is a charming Phuket restaurant that offers a sophisticated and tranquil setting for a luxurious afternoon break. Located within the elegant Anantara Layan Resort, this stylish lounge provides stunning views of Layan Beach and the Andaman Sea, creating a serene atmosphere to unwind and indulge in.

If you’re looking for something more substantial, the Lobby Lounge also offers a selection of light bites and snacks, including both Thai and international options, to satisfy your cravings during your afternoon break. The attentive and friendly staff at the Lobby Lounge ensure a personalized and memorable experience, catering to your every need and making you feel truly pampered.

Follow us on :













Guests of the Lobby Lounge can also explore and enjoy the luxurious facilities of Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, such as the beachfront swimming pool, spa, and fitness center, further enhancing your afternoon break experience.