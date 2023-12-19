The Peninsula Bangkok introduces Culinary Passport dinner buffet

At the River Café & Terrace, overlooking the Chao Phraya River, guests can enjoy a flavorful Culinary Passport indulgence dinner buffet while dining in the restaurant’s waterfront garden setting. The buffet line offers diners a sumptuous variety of international cuisines for 7 days, including the delectable Tomahawk steak.

The River Café & Terrace’s ever-popular buffets invite diners to experience the world on a plate with an impressive selection of dishes specially prepared by a stellar team of multinational chefs. Using only the freshest ingredients, guests can enjoy everything from Monday’s authentic Thai cuisine to Continental favourites such as Braised Beef Turmeric, Pomelo Salad with river prawn, and Som Tum. Tuesday features authentic Indian cuisine, including Hara Bara Kebab, Keema Mutter, and a Tandoori station with chicken and prawn. Wednesday offers a Taste of Asia cuisine with options like Kimchi Jigae, Japanese Pork Cutlet, and Miso Cod with Bok Choy.

Thursday presents a Seafood Paradise cuisine with dishes like Braised Octopus in paprika sauce, Steamed Salmon in Ponzu Sauce, and Grilled Oysters with Garlic parsley butter. Friday is dedicated to authentic Spanish cuisine, featuring a Seafood Paella Station, Spanish Suckling Pig, and Roasted Chicken in Chorizo Sauce. Saturday brings authentic Italian cuisine, including Seafood Tomato Stew, Veal Osso Bucco, and Italian Potato Cake. And Sunday wraps up the week with a Family Fun cuisine that includes a Build Your Own Pizza station for kids, Vongole Clams, and Meatball Pomodoro. Watch the action of live cooking stations outdoors, or dine al fresco on the long, shaded riverside terrace, including a Salad Bar, Sushi station, Seafood on ice, and Dessert station.

The Culinary Passport fest dinner buffet is offered at THB 2,800 NET (food only) per person and is available daily from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. For more information, please contact us at 02-020-6969, email diningpbk@peninsula.com , or find us on LINE ID: @peninsulabangkok.

Press Release