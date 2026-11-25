Order a curry in Bangkok and you probably know what turns up: green, red, maybe a massaman when you want something cosy. It is easy to think that is the whole story.

It is not. Thailand does not have one curry tradition, it has four, one for each region, and three of them rarely reach the tourist menu. Here is the part most people miss: a huge share of Thai curries are not the thick, coconut-rich bowls you know. They are thin, soupy and built on water, herbs and funk, and they are some of the best food in the country.

So here is your curry map of Thailand, region by region, and what to order when you want to taste the real spread.

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Central Thailand: the coconut comfort zone

This is the Thailand your palate already knows. Central curries lean on coconut milk and chase balance, a little sweet, a little salty, sour and hot all at once. It is the most polished of the four kitchens, and the one most Thai restaurants abroad copy.

Green curry (gaeng khiao wan). Fresh green chillies, lemongrass and galangal pounded into a paste, loosened with coconut cream, then rounded out with Thai eggplant and sweet basil. It looks gentle and tastes anything but, the pale green colour hides a real kick.

Sour curry (gaeng som). Here coconut disappears. This one is thin, bright orange and aggressively sour from tamarind, with a chilli heat that creeps up on you. Cooks build it around fish or prawns and whatever vegetable is good that day, often a fluffy acacia omelette dropped into the broth.

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Jungle curry (gaeng pa). The wild one. No coconut, just a fiery paste, fistfuls of herbs, green peppercorns and finger root, simmered thin and loaded with vegetables. Order it when you want to know how hot central Thailand can really go.

Northern Thailand: herb-forward and coconut-free

Head north to Chiang Mai and the coconut mostly vanishes, because the palm never grew well up here. Northern curries are broth-based and herbal, shaped by centuries of trade with Myanmar and the old Lanna kitchen. They taste earthier and more savoury than anything in the centre.

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Hang le curry (gaeng hang le). A slow-braised pork belly curry carried over from Burmese cooking. The flavour comes from tamarind, a lot of ginger and a dry spice mix of cinnamon, star anise and cardamom, with no coconut anywhere. It is rich, tangy and faintly sweet, the kind of dish you plan a lunch around.

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Gaeng khae and nam ngiao. Gaeng khae is a thin, bitter-savoury vegetable curry built on a chilli paste and a pile of greens, usually with pork or freshwater fish. Nam ngiao is its famous cousin, a tomato and pork broth thickened with fermented soybean and ladled over fresh rice noodles.

Isan: fierce, funky and proudly plain

The northeast makes the leanest curries in the country. No coconut, no long ingredient lists, just herbs, chillies and the deep savoury hit of padaek, the region’s fermented fish sauce. These are everyday bowls, cooked fast and eaten with sticky rice.

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Dill curry (gaeng om). A light, almost soupy curry defined by dill, which locals call pak chee Lao. Lemongrass, shallots and chillies go in with chicken, fish or frog, and a splash of padaek ties it together. Fresh, green and gently funky.

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Bamboo shoot curry (gaeng no mai). Shredded bamboo simmered in the juice of yanang leaves, which turns the broth deep green and slightly bitter and thickens it without any coconut. Earthy, rustic and unapologetically Isan.

Southern Thailand: turmeric and full volume

The south cooks the boldest food in Thailand, and it does not soften the blow. Turmeric turns almost everything gold, the chilli levels are genuinely serious, and the flavours run salty, sour and pungent. Some southern curries use coconut, many do not.

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Tai pla curry (gaeng tai pla). The one that separates the curious from the committed. Its base is tai pla, a sauce of fermented fish innards, deepened with turmeric and a wall of chilli. It is pungent, salty and fierce, usually packed with fish, bamboo, pumpkin and long beans.

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Southern sour curry (gaeng lueang). The region’s take on gaeng som, stained bright yellow with turmeric and cranked far hotter. Thin, sharply sour and often made with fish and something sweet like pineapple to push back against the heat.

Massaman. The gentle giant of the south, born from Muslim trading communities. Coconut milk, potato, peanuts and warm dry spices like cardamom, clove and cinnamon make it mild, deep and slow. If the other southern curries scare you, start here.

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So what do you order next

Next time a menu hands you the usual green and red, look past them. Ask for the sour curry, the hang le, the dill curry, the tai pla if you are brave. Half of these never leave Thailand, which is exactly why they are worth your time while you are here.

You came for the green curry. Stay for the other three kitchens you did not know you were missing.

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