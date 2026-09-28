Why does Thai fruit come with chilli, salt and sugar?

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: September 28, 2026, 1:52 PM
2 minutes read
Why does Thai fruit come with chilli, salt and sugar?
Prik Glua | Photo from New Malaysian Kitchen

If you grew up eating fruit plain, Thailand’s fruit carts can be a little confusing at first.

You order green mango, guava, pineapple or rose apple, and instead of simply getting a bag of fruit, you are handed a small packet of seasoning. Inside might be chilli salt, sugar, dried chilli or a sweet and savoury dipping sauce.

For many visitors, the first reaction is usually: “Why would you put chilli on fruit?”

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The answer is simple: in Thailand, fruit is not always about making something as sweet as possible, since it is about balancing flavours.

The Thai fruit chilli combination is all about balance

The most famous example is probably green mango with prik glua (พริกเกลือ), a mixture of chilli and salt that often includes sugar.

On its own, young mango can be extremely sour and crunchy. The seasoning does not hide that sourness. Instead, the salt softens the sharpness, the sugar adds sweetness, and the chilli gives the fruit another layer of flavour.

The same idea works with other fruits too. Guava, pineapple and rose apple are often eaten with similar mixtures because their fresh, slightly sour flavours pair well with something salty, sweet and spicy.

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This is why Thai fruit spicy combinations can seem unusual at first but quickly start making sense after a few bites. The chilli is not meant to overpower the fruit, as it is there to complete the flavour.

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More than just chilli salt

While prik glua is probably the most common seasoning visitors will see, Thailand has several different fruit dips depending on the fruit and personal preference.

Another popular option is nam pla wan (น้ำปลาหวาน), a sweet fish sauce dip usually paired with sour mango. It combines sweetness, saltiness and umami, creating a richer flavour than chilli salt alone.

Like many Thai dishes, the idea is not to focus on one strong taste. Thai cuisine often plays with the balance between sweet, sour, salty, bitter, spicy and savoury flavours, and fruit snacks are no different.

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Why does Thai fruit come with chilli, salt and sugar? | News by Thaiger
Nam pla wan | Photo from TasteAtlas

Thailand is not the only place that does this

Although Thai fruit with chilli might be the first time many visitors encounter the combination, the idea is far from unique.

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Across Southeast Asia, similar snacks appear in different forms. Vietnam has fruit served with chilli salt, while Indonesia has dishes such as rujak, where fruit is mixed with spicy and sweet flavours.

Further away, Mexico is known for combinations such as fruit with chilli, lime and salt, including snacks made with mango and other tropical fruits.

The ingredients change from place to place, but the idea remains similar: fruit does not always have to stay purely sweet.

Should you try it?

For first-time visitors, chilli salt on fruit can sound like a strange combination, especially if you are used to eating fruit as a dessert or a healthy snack on its own.

But Thailand’s fruit carts are a good example of how local food habits often come from a simple idea: finding the right balance.

So next time you buy a bag of green mango or pineapple from a street vendor, do not ignore the little packet of red powder that comes with it.

Try a small dip first, and you might find that the fruit was missing something all along.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: September 28, 2026, 1:52 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.
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